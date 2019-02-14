IED blast kills 33 Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir: police
At least 33 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Thursday in occupied Kashmir in the deadliest attack on security forces since 2002, police said.
The attack, surpassing one in 2016 when 19 soldiers died, saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Two blue buses carrying around 35 people each bore the brunt of the explosion around 20 kilometres from the main city of Srinagar on the main highway towards Jammu.
The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported that at least 39 people were dead, while other press reports said the number could exceed 40.
Some of the bodies were so badly blown up that officials feel it may take some time to identity them, PTI reported. The convoy was bringing the troopers back from leave to rejoin active service.
It was unclear whether the van containing the explosives was driven into the convoy or whether it was detonated when the buses were adjacent.
“It was a powerful explosion. The explosive was car-borne,” CRPF spokesman Sanjay Kumar told AFP.
Photos showed the blackened, mangled remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway.
Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway as black smoke billowed upwards.
Reports said that there were 350 kilos of explosives used.
Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the toll as 40 soldiers killed and four injured.
The blast took place in the Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday afternoon and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack, according to the publication.
"A convoy in which the soldiers were travelling was attacked by a JeM suicide bomber, who rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into one of the convoy’s buses," reported The Hindu.
According to The Hindu, he was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar alias ‘Waqas Commando’, a resident of Pulwama’s Kakapora.
After the attack, hundreds of government forces cordoned around 15 villages in the district the bomber came from and started searching house-to-house, a police officer and witnesses said.
India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.
Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.
New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
Comments (39)
Not 12 but 30 soldiers are martyred. Very very sad news even for Pakistan.
Azaadi is written on the wall. Indian government should read it.
The world should intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue as per international law, earlier the better..!
RIP.. loss of human life is loss of human life. A lot of devastated families.
Loss of life anywhere, of any nation, of any religious community, is a loss of humanity.
What we sow, is what we will reap.
I hope the next ruling government of India, will accept Imran Khan's invitation to sit down and talk Kashmir. This has gone on, for too long.
We Pakistanis, wish peace and prosperity for Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir.
Twelve soldiers were martyred . That was sad . May their souls rest in peace for their service for tge Motherland.
Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?
You should mention also who has taken responsibility of this attack
Loss of life is sad indeed. Let go of your ego and start talks.
Now Kartarpur sahib initiative will go for a toss. This was on expected lines.
Wait...
Violence will not give freedom to us , it will only increase loss of lives on both sides of the border.
Very sad. RIP
death toll rise to 42
It's 40. :(
condolences to the families,no revenge,but take measures to prevent recurrence.
There is no investigation yet and there are many comments blaming the blast on Pakistan. This is what BJP needs to win election.
Pretty sure the Indian media have blamed Pakistan by now.
@Fahad,
Mr. Fahad,
Indian government always misguided and misguide the Indians.
The Indians of other parts can't realise and understand the bitter truth.
Alas.
@Gaurav, bro it's 42 not 30
Sad incident. Loss of lives anywhere is generally saddening. As usual the Indian rhetoric will put this on Pakistan, notwithstanding all that is happening in Kashmir for the last few years.
27+
Toll reaches 43. This is a big stab on Indian defences. I hope, our country will absorb it.
It is the internal matter of India.
A new wave of violence. End this please before it ends you.
Instead of blaming it to Pakistan, why don't Indians ask questions from their government that what is going on in Jammu Kashmir? Unlike Indians, we Pakistanis always interrogates our government on every matter.
How can the third biggest military machine in the world which has deployed million plus army in a place smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. states (Rhode Island) could be hit like this? Looks like an "insider's job."
So sad news loss of life and so many families affected
RIP brave soldiers
The world now knows who is behind these attacks.
Indians and their propagenda.
Kashmir is claimed by India as Indian , yet they treat the Kashmiris poorly , I wonder why .
The loss of life of any human being regardless of caste religion or ethnicity is regrettable Rest In peace
Indian media for modi sake, blame it on Pakistan
It is cowardly and suicidal act.
Timing of this looks suspicious specially during elections.
@VikasRana, "Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?"
350KG of explosive across the LoC ? does it make sense ? every square inch of LoC is being monitored by cutting edge Israeli surveillance equipment. Accusation is not logical. Where did 1/3rd ton of IED came from ?
@Salam afridi, "Indian media for modi sake, blame it on Pakistan "
It is already happening. Indian media . is having a field day for its TRPs sake. No one is asking the logical question how did 350KGs of IED got transfered through the LoC. the accusation of Pakistans involvement is illogical.
@Sunit, you mean fabricated proof that your government concocts to implicate Pakistan!