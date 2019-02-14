IED blast kills 25 Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir: police

The death toll from an attack on security forces in occupied Kashmir has hit 25, police said on Thursday, making it the deadliest since 2002.

“The death toll has reached 25,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmad Khan told AFP, without elaborating on the number and condition of the injured soldiers.

The Indian soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove on a highway some 20 kilometres from Srinagar.

“An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan told AFP.

Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway, alongside blue military buses.

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the toll as 40 soldiers killed and several injured.

The blast took place in the Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday afternoon and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack, according to the publication.

"A JeM spokesman said its cadre Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas carried out the bombing. It was not immediately clear if Dar was in the vehicle when it exploded," The Hindu reported.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.

Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.