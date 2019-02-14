DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IED blast kills 25 Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir: police

AgenciesUpdated February 14, 2019

Email

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, occupied Kashmir, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. — AP
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol near the site of an explosion in Pampore, occupied Kashmir, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. — AP

The death toll from an attack on security forces in occupied Kashmir has hit 25, police said on Thursday, making it the deadliest since 2002.

“The death toll has reached 25,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmad Khan told AFP, without elaborating on the number and condition of the injured soldiers.

The Indian soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove on a highway some 20 kilometres from Srinagar.

“An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan told AFP.

Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway, alongside blue military buses.

In-Depth: The pursuit of Kashmir

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the toll as 40 soldiers killed and several injured.

The blast took place in the Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday afternoon and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack, according to the publication.

"A JeM spokesman said its cadre Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas carried out the bombing. It was not immediately clear if Dar was in the vehicle when it exploded," The Hindu reported.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.

Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (46)

1000 characters
NP
Feb 14, 2019 06:06pm

All readiness for talks and peace from Pakistani side reveals its true face.

Recommend 0
Manik
Feb 14, 2019 06:08pm

There will be repercussions.

Recommend 0
nit
Feb 14, 2019 06:10pm

Be ready for retaliation.

Recommend 0
Pkashm
Feb 14, 2019 06:13pm

They have taken it to next level. Wait and watch now for the response

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Feb 14, 2019 06:13pm

Not 12 but 30 soldiers are martyred. Very very sad news even for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Indies
Feb 14, 2019 06:13pm

Now the other article Modi to do a rethink makes no sense.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 14, 2019 06:19pm

Azaadi is written on the wall. Indian government should read it.

Recommend 0
Sree
Feb 14, 2019 06:19pm

There will be opposite reaction

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 14, 2019 06:28pm

The world should intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue as per international law, earlier the better..!

Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 14, 2019 06:28pm

RIP.. loss of human life is loss of human life. A lot of devastated families.

Recommend 0
Fahad
Feb 14, 2019 06:29pm

Loss of life anywhere, of any nation, of any religious community, is a loss of humanity.

What we sow, is what we will reap.

I hope the next ruling government of India, will accept Imran Khan's invitation to sit down and talk Kashmir. This has gone on, for too long.

We Pakistanis, wish peace and prosperity for Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 14, 2019 06:30pm

Twelve soldiers were martyred . That was sad . May their souls rest in peace for their service for tge Motherland.

Recommend 0
Sorab
Feb 14, 2019 06:33pm

And now we wait.... it’s election season... the retaliation will be severe

Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 14, 2019 06:37pm

How will India respond to this?

Recommend 0
zoro
Feb 14, 2019 06:39pm

There will be repercussions for sure

Recommend 0
VikasRana
Feb 14, 2019 06:41pm

Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?

Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 14, 2019 06:42pm

RIP my brothers.. We will avenge our loss.

Recommend 0
Sunit
Feb 14, 2019 06:45pm

You should mention also who has taken responsibility of this attack

Recommend 0
Common Sense
Feb 14, 2019 06:47pm

Loss of life is sad indeed. Let go of your ego and start talks.

Recommend 0
Byju
Feb 14, 2019 06:49pm

Now Kartarpur sahib initiative will go for a toss. This was on expected lines.

Recommend 0
Randheer
Feb 14, 2019 07:02pm

Wait...

Recommend 0
SK
Feb 14, 2019 07:05pm

@Fahad, are you saying that if there is no talk such incidents will be repeated????

Recommend 0
Sujit
Feb 14, 2019 07:09pm

@Sree, at much higher force

Recommend 0
Basheer Ahmed
Feb 14, 2019 07:15pm

Not again. Now again the war rhetoric will increase on both sides. There will be heavy border firing again for months now.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Feb 14, 2019 07:22pm

@Indian, Don't avenge. They were my brothers too. Seek and offer peace. R.I.P Indian brothers.

Recommend 0
ali
Feb 14, 2019 07:28pm

@Manik, against whom?

Recommend 0
kashmiri pulwama
Feb 14, 2019 07:37pm

Violence will not give freedom to us , it will only increase loss of lives on both sides of the border.

Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Feb 14, 2019 07:41pm

Very sad. RIP

Recommend 0
kashmiri Eagle
Feb 14, 2019 07:55pm

death toll rise to 42

Recommend 0
VICKY
Feb 14, 2019 07:58pm

It's 40. :(

Recommend 0
adhd
Feb 14, 2019 07:59pm

condolences to the families,no revenge,but take measures to prevent recurrence.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Feb 14, 2019 08:00pm

India is seething with anger.

Recommend 0
Economizer
Feb 14, 2019 08:00pm

There is no investigation yet and there are many comments blaming the blast on Pakistan. This is what BJP needs to win election.

Recommend 0
Kataki
Feb 14, 2019 08:04pm

Pretty sure the Indian media have blamed Pakistan by now.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Feb 14, 2019 08:06pm

@Fahad,

Mr. Fahad,

Indian government always misguided and misguide the Indians.

The Indians of other parts can't realise and understand the bitter truth.

Alas.

Recommend 0
Aashiq
Feb 14, 2019 08:07pm

@Gaurav, bro it's 42 not 30

Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 14, 2019 08:07pm

Sad incident. Loss of lives anywhere is generally saddening. As usual the Indian rhetoric will put this on Pakistan, notwithstanding all that is happening in Kashmir for the last few years.

Recommend 0
enam
Feb 14, 2019 08:08pm

27+

Recommend 0
Shehryar
Feb 14, 2019 08:10pm

@VikasRana,
British asked the same questions to Indian freedom fighters

Recommend 0
Inder
Feb 14, 2019 08:12pm

Toll reaches 43. This is a big stab on Indian defences. I hope, our country will absorb it.

Recommend 0
Murad
Feb 14, 2019 08:13pm

It is the internal matter of India.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 14, 2019 08:15pm

A new wave of violence. End this please before it ends you.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 14, 2019 08:18pm

Instead of blaming it to Pakistan, why don't Indians ask questions from their government that what is going on in Jammu Kashmir? Unlike Indians, we Pakistanis always interrogates our government on every matter.

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Feb 14, 2019 08:30pm

Killing own soldiers to win the election. Pakistan is ready to expose Modi and india.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2019 08:35pm

How can the third biggest military machine in the world which has deployed million plus army in a place smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. states (Rhode Island) could be hit like this? Looks like an "insider's job."

Recommend 0
Adeel Khan
Feb 14, 2019 08:42pm

So sad news loss of life and so many families affected

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...