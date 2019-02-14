IED blast kills 25 Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir: police
The death toll from an attack on security forces in occupied Kashmir has hit 25, police said on Thursday, making it the deadliest since 2002.
“The death toll has reached 25,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmad Khan told AFP, without elaborating on the number and condition of the injured soldiers.
The Indian soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove on a highway some 20 kilometres from Srinagar.
“An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by,” Indian police officer Munir Ahmed Khan told AFP.
Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway, alongside blue military buses.
In-Depth: The pursuit of Kashmir
Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the toll as 40 soldiers killed and several injured.
The blast took place in the Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday afternoon and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack, according to the publication.
"A JeM spokesman said its cadre Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas carried out the bombing. It was not immediately clear if Dar was in the vehicle when it exploded," The Hindu reported.
India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan and riven by unrest since the end of British rule in 1947.
Kashmiris have been fighting for an independent Kashmir, or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.
New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
All readiness for talks and peace from Pakistani side reveals its true face.
There will be repercussions.
Be ready for retaliation.
They have taken it to next level. Wait and watch now for the response
Not 12 but 30 soldiers are martyred. Very very sad news even for Pakistan.
Now the other article Modi to do a rethink makes no sense.
Azaadi is written on the wall. Indian government should read it.
There will be opposite reaction
The world should intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue as per international law, earlier the better..!
RIP.. loss of human life is loss of human life. A lot of devastated families.
Loss of life anywhere, of any nation, of any religious community, is a loss of humanity.
What we sow, is what we will reap.
I hope the next ruling government of India, will accept Imran Khan's invitation to sit down and talk Kashmir. This has gone on, for too long.
We Pakistanis, wish peace and prosperity for Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir.
Twelve soldiers were martyred . That was sad . May their souls rest in peace for their service for tge Motherland.
And now we wait.... it’s election season... the retaliation will be severe
How will India respond to this?
There will be repercussions for sure
Real problem is, who provides these many weapons to Kashmiri's. Do they know, what are they going to do if they get independence. Are the hurriat leaders have a vision for the struggling youth? Or its just a political game for them. Will media of Pakistan , India be able to create pressure on their government to give a better life to Kashmir?
RIP my brothers.. We will avenge our loss.
You should mention also who has taken responsibility of this attack
Loss of life is sad indeed. Let go of your ego and start talks.
Now Kartarpur sahib initiative will go for a toss. This was on expected lines.
Wait...
@Fahad, are you saying that if there is no talk such incidents will be repeated????
@Sree, at much higher force
Not again. Now again the war rhetoric will increase on both sides. There will be heavy border firing again for months now.
@Indian, Don't avenge. They were my brothers too. Seek and offer peace. R.I.P Indian brothers.
@Manik, against whom?
Violence will not give freedom to us , it will only increase loss of lives on both sides of the border.
Very sad. RIP
death toll rise to 42
It's 40. :(
condolences to the families,no revenge,but take measures to prevent recurrence.
India is seething with anger.
There is no investigation yet and there are many comments blaming the blast on Pakistan. This is what BJP needs to win election.
Pretty sure the Indian media have blamed Pakistan by now.
@Fahad,
Mr. Fahad,
Indian government always misguided and misguide the Indians.
The Indians of other parts can't realise and understand the bitter truth.
Alas.
@Gaurav, bro it's 42 not 30
Sad incident. Loss of lives anywhere is generally saddening. As usual the Indian rhetoric will put this on Pakistan, notwithstanding all that is happening in Kashmir for the last few years.
27+
@VikasRana,
British asked the same questions to Indian freedom fighters
Toll reaches 43. This is a big stab on Indian defences. I hope, our country will absorb it.
It is the internal matter of India.
A new wave of violence. End this please before it ends you.
Instead of blaming it to Pakistan, why don't Indians ask questions from their government that what is going on in Jammu Kashmir? Unlike Indians, we Pakistanis always interrogates our government on every matter.
Killing own soldiers to win the election. Pakistan is ready to expose Modi and india.
How can the third biggest military machine in the world which has deployed million plus army in a place smaller than the smallest of the 50 U.S. states (Rhode Island) could be hit like this? Looks like an "insider's job."
So sad news loss of life and so many families affected