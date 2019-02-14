PSL tickets for Karachi, Lahore matches to go on sale online at midnight

Tickets for the Karachi and Lahore legs of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are going on sale at midnight tonight on Yayvo.com.

Tickets for the play-offs and qualifiers range from Rs500 to Rs3,000, whereas tickets for the March 17 final at Karachi's National Stadium range from Rs500 to Rs8,000, according to a Yayvo official.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of this year's PSL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight after a glittering opening ceremony.

Arguably, the latest edition will be biggest as it will have the added attraction of former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, one of the most destructive batsmen of the modern generation, marking his PSL debut.

