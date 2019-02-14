DAWN.COM

SC wraps up Memogate case against Hussain Haqqani, says country cannot be rattled by a memo

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 14, 2019

Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani. — File
Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani. — File

The Supreme Court on Thursday wrapped up a case regarding the 2011 Memogate scandal, saying it was the responsibility of the state of arrest and try former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was heading a three-member bench, observed during the hearing that the ‘Memogate Commission’ had issued its report on the matter in 2012 and a case was subsequently registered against Haqqani, the central character of the scandal.

Timeline: From NRO to Memogate

He remarked that the state of Pakistan was "not so weak" so as to be rattled by the writing of a memo.

The apex court wrapped up proceedings of the Memogate case, saying the government could act against the persons involved the case if it so desires.

Memogate scandal

On February 1, 2018 the SC had constituted a three-member bench to resume hearings of the controversial Memogate case involving the former ambassador to the US.

The case, first taken to the apex court in 2011 by the then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif, had forced Haqqani's resignation.

The memo in question, delivered to a high-ranking American official allegedly at Haqqani's behest in May 2011, had exposed serious rifts between the PPP government and the army after a US-based businessman Mansoor Ijaz brought it to light.

It was delivered to a high-ranking official and asked for help for the civilian government against the military because of the domestic turmoil triggered by the US raid that killed Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Haqqani, however, had denied having anything to do with the memo.

In 2012, a judicial commission headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa that was tasked with probing the matter had submitted its report to the apex court, holding Haqqani guilty of authoring the controversial memorandum and adding that the former US envoy "was not loyal to the country".

