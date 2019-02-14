DAWN.COM

1.2bn riyal deal with Saudi Development Fund for water, power projects approved by cabinet: sources

Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 14, 2019

Cabinet meets under chairmanship of PM Khan to discuss 20-point agenda, and political and economic situation in the country. ─ File photo courtesy PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday during which approval was granted for the signing of multiple agreements in the water and power sectors with the visiting Saudi delegation over the weekend, cabinet sources told DawnNewsTV.

The sources said that the summary for a 1.207 billion-riyal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Fund for Development regarding funds for five power projects was placed before the cabinet for approval in today's meeting.

The sources said that projects which will receive funds under the agreement include:

  • Diamer-Bhasha Dam (377.5 million riyals)
  • Mohmand Dam (300m riyals)
  • Shounter hydropower project (240m riyals)
  • Jamshoro power project (153.7m riyals)
  • Jagran hydropower project (131.2m riyals)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will be visiting Islamabad on Feb 16 and 17 along with a hefty delegation of royals, ministers and businessmen at the prime minister's invitation.

During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a number of agreements and 8 MoUs related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Yesterday, the Saudi cabinet granted its minister of energy, industry and mineral resources and his deputy to wrap up talks and sign MoUs with Pakistani officials for the development of renewable energy projects, studies into investment opportunities in the petrochemical and recycling, and mineral resources sectors.

In addition to deliberations over a 20-point agenda for today's meeting, the cabinet will also discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Among the points on the agenda, a copy of which was acquired by DawnNewsTV, are discussion of an exemption from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules 2004 "in respect of procurement under financial inclusion and infrastructure project to be implemented by Finance Division".

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2018, a technical supplementary grant of Rs13m for a helpline providing legal advice on human rights violations, a progress report on the implementation of decisions taken by the current cabinet, approval in principle of a draft of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Reforms Ordinance 2019, and approval for the signing of an MoU between Malawi's Financial Intelligence Authority and Pakistan's Financial Monitoring Unit.

More details to follow.

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
World

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Hassan Riaz
Feb 14, 2019 01:48pm

Hats off to PM IK, finally someone is thinking about the future.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 14, 2019 02:25pm

So much is being done in so little time and yet people say progress is not being made. Its only six months since this Govt took charge and it is resolving 70 years of mismanagement.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 14, 2019 02:27pm

Progress is being made, people need to be patient, new harvests take a while to ripe and this is the same.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 14, 2019 02:29pm

@Hassan Riaz, yes this is the difference between a visionary leader and a dynastic family who only think about their personal interests and longevity of their dynastic rule.

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Feb 14, 2019 02:38pm

That is a reasonable hope for $4.5 billion. Good going. But what will be the fate of the power projects undergoing development in cpec? Are they not enough for another 2/3 decades ?

Recommend 0
Kashif
Feb 14, 2019 03:46pm

This is not agreement. This is just a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU). It has no value no binding.

Recommend 0
Zuk
Feb 14, 2019 03:59pm

Interestingly the four out of five are hydro projects; so the current government is moving the country away from imported fuel based power projects to indigenous resource projects. And the government is also doing it at the start of its term. If they keep it up hopefully we will have a sustainable power generation mix at the end of their term.

Recommend 0
jabid
Feb 14, 2019 06:32pm

Support IK efforts to bring country on tracks.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 14, 2019 06:53pm

@Kashif, This is how big contracts are done, what do you expect them to sign blindly and throw their money away. Come on.

Recommend 0
Zia
Feb 14, 2019 06:58pm

@Kashif, why pmln nd ppp supporters are getting so nervous on talks about biggest foreign investment in Pakistan of the decade?

Recommend 0

