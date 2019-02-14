DAWN.COM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Munich Security Conference

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 14, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to media before leaving for Germany where he will attend the Munich Security Conference. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday embarked on an official trip to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich conference, where Qureshi will represent Pakistan, is held annually and focuses on global security issues.

Before leaving for Munich, he said that the Afghan issue — that is being discussed all over the world — will also be discussed in a panel that will be co-chaired by him and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"He [Ghani] will put forward Afghanistan's stance [on the developing situation in the country] and I will present Pakistan's point of view," he told reporters. A separate meeting between Ghani and Qureshi is also expected.

The foreign minister further said that a meeting with a United States delegation, that includes nine senators and 10 members of House of Representatives, is also expected.

"The relations between US and Pakistan have entered an important chapter. From day one, I have been making efforts to renew these ties [between the US and Pakistan] and thank God, developments are taking place," he said. "Their [US' officials] recent statements are very positive and instead of pointing fingers at Pakistan, our role [in Afghan peace process] is being lauded."

Qureshi will also meet foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, Canada and Uzbekistan. He also hoped to meet Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, so that the strategic enhancement plan between the EU and Pakistan can be finalised.

