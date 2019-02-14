DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari, Talpur's bail extended until March 5 in fake bank accounts case

Shafi BalochFebruary 14, 2019

Email

Asif Ali Zardari is one of the chief suspects in the fake accounts case. — File photo
Asif Ali Zardari is one of the chief suspects in the fake accounts case. — File photo

A banking court in Karachi on Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in a fake accounts case until March 5.

Former chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Omni Group official Abdul Ghani Majeed — who are both under custody — were also produced before court. Both Lawai and Ghani are among the chief suspects in the case.

During the hearing, the court inquired if there had been any developments in the investigation of the 'fake accounts' scam, to which investigation officer Mohammad Ali Abro responded in the affirmative. He said that the case was being transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation as per the Supreme Court's orders.

Zardari's lawyer Farooq H Naek, however, disputed Abro's statement and said that the top court had said that the case should be investigated further, not that it should be transferred to NAB. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing the case.

The FIA prosecutor told the court that the NAB chairman had signed the request for the case's transfer and record was being transferred to the anti-corruption watchdog. An appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court in this regard by tomorrow, he said.

Supreme Court, in a verdict passed in January, had ordered NAB to complete the probe of the fake accounts within two weeks. Though NAB has initiated an investigation, the FIA has yet to transfer the case officially.

The court said that the FIA should submit a final challan before it files an appeal for transferring the case.

Majeed's lawyer argued that his client was being held "illegally" even though a final challan had not been submitted. He said that Majeed was not well and needed to undergo a surgical procedure.

He further claimed that his client was not being allowed to go for surgery.The FIA prosecutor asked the doctors of the medical board, that had been constituted to examine Majeed, why a surgery had not been performed earlier. The doctors told him that they had been trying "conservative treatment that had failed". The court ordered that Majeed be provided with complete medical treatment.

The hearing of Abdul Ghani and Anwar Majeed's bail plea will be held on Feb 20.

The joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the apex court in its report has accused 172 people of having fake bank accounts and indulging in money laundering. They include PPP co-chairman Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz.

The Supreme Court’s order last month asked the anti-corruption watchdog to conclude its investigation within two months.

Those found guilty of corruption will have two options: either to face a reference or ask for a plea bargain.

While the JIT had recommended 16 references against the accused, it was up to NAB how it would treat them.

During the NAB investigation the accused will have to tell that how Bahria Town grew in Karachi and how state land was handed over to it.

The government has claimed that an inquiry into fake accounts had been started in 2015 by then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Omar
Feb 14, 2019 10:51am

. And they may do some talking for lighter sentencing.

Recommend 0
Still Concerned
Feb 14, 2019 10:58am

No Plea Bargain should be allowed.

Please conclude this asap, lets not drag it till the next elections.

Recommend 0
Who Cares?
Feb 14, 2019 11:05am

Why the court does not aquit them once and for all and declare all the misdoing as legal?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...