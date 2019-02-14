DAWN.COM

25 students in held Kashmir injured by blast in classroom

AgenciesUpdated February 14, 2019

A wounded student is carried on a stretcher for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar Indian occupied Kashmir. — AP
SRINAGAR: At least 25 high school students were injured by an explosion in their classroom in India-held Kashmir on Wednesday, police and medics said.

The blast occurred in a 10th grade classroom in a school in Kakapora area, said senior police officer S.P. Pani.

He said police were investigating the explosive and how it got into the classroom.

Medics at two hospitals said they treated at least 25 injured students, and that most had been discharged. They said none had life-threatening injuries.

“We heard a blast and we thought an electrical transformer had blown up. Suddenly we saw students crying and calling out for help,” school principal Javaid Ahmed told reporters.

“We were studying and all of a sudden there was an explosion and we ran out and I saw my legs bleeding,” said Faisal Ahmad, 16.

Witnesses did not report any clash before the blast in the classroom at the Falah-i-Millat private school.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2019

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
DK PAMNANI
Feb 14, 2019 09:18am

May be planted by terrorist organisations?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 14, 2019 09:22am

A terrible incident. Prayers...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

