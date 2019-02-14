DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Sahiwal killings: govt seeks JIT report by 19th

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated February 14, 2019

It will be hard to complete the investigation of Sahiwal killings before Feb 19, a source says. — File photo
SAHIWAL: The Punjab government has directed joint investigation team head Ijaz Hussain Shah to submit final report on the Sahiwal killings by Feb 19 whereas the JIT is likely to present report to the Lahore High Court today (Feb 14).

Dawn learnt from sources that during the last two days Ijaz Shah chaired a number of meetings at police rest house and Yousafwala police station, Sahiwal, to finalise the report.

A source told this correspondent that Mr Shah analysed forensic reports and objection raised to its findings, interrogation processes running under FIR 33/19 and the upcoming hearing at anti-terrorism court, Sahiwal. He said the JIT head also met with suspects in Noor Shah police station and oversaw the ongoing interrogation processes.

Yousafwala Station House Officer Imdad Balooch told Dawn that the JIT assured complainant Jalil that the report would be finalised by Feb 14.

A source requesting anonymity said many issues were pending and it would be hard to complete all aspects of investigation before Feb 19.

LAND CENTRE: Commissioner Arif Anwar Baloch while chairing a meeting has ordered forensic audit of Sahiwal Land Record Centre.

It is learnt that the forensic audit is being done in response to a number of complaints about financial irregularities.

The commissioner said the Anti-Corruption Establishment would be asked to register cases against those who ‘missed’ the revenue record.

It was learnt that six officials of the centre, including in-charge, had already been suspended from service. And the commissioner had appointed new staff to run day-to-day affairs of the centre. The new staff had to face a lot of difficulties because of the ‘missing’ record.

The meeting was attended by DC Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, revenue AC Ali Bajwa, and Sahiwal and Chichawatni ACs.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2019

