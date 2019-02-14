DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Doctors issue health alert over XDR typhoid outbreak in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 14, 2019

Email

PMA urges public to adopt basic hygiene practices to avoid infection and illness. ─ File photo
PMA urges public to adopt basic hygiene practices to avoid infection and illness. ─ File photo

KARACHI: Expressing concern over the increasing number of extensively drug resistant (XDR) typhoid cases in Sindh, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has urged the general public to adopt basic hygiene practices to avoid infection and illness.

These precautionary measures include using only safe (boiled) water for drinking purposes, washing fruit, vegetables and utensils with boiled water, washing hands with soap before eating and after using toilet and avoiding eating out and using ice of an unknown source.

“People should avoid self-medication and visit only qualified doctors, in case medical assistance is requ­ired. Hakeem/homeopaths and other health providers should not prescribe an antibiotic medicine,” says a press release.

It refers to media reports according to which the outbreak of XDR typhoid has so far affected more than 8,000 people in Sindh with most cases being reported from Karachi, followed by Hyderabad, Sanghar and adjoining districts.

“The infection caused by bacterium Salmonella Typhi spreads through contaminated food and water. Its symptoms include high-grade fever, weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, cough and loss of appetite,” the press release adds.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...