DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Askari Park reopens after six-month closure

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 14, 2019

Email

FAMILIES enjoy a cool outing at the reopened Askari Park on Wednesday.—White Star
FAMILIES enjoy a cool outing at the reopened Askari Park on Wednesday.—White Star

KARACHI: Askari Park was reopened to the public after remaining closed for more than six months following a July 2018 accident when a merry-go-round in the facility collapsed, killing a teenage girl and injuring 15 other people, an official said on Wednesday.

He said the management was allowed to resume the business after all due formalities that included inspection of all rides and swings at the facility by local and foreign experts. The park was sealed by the authorities and closed to the public after its management was booked for “unintentional murder” of the girl. The official said that the park management had been changed and the new one met all the formalities as directed by the regulatory body.

“We have brought foreign experts and invited all the local ones under the supervision of the authorities concerned,” said retired Brigadier Shahzad of the park’s new management while talking to reporters after reopening of the facility. “They all were certified which led to the issuance of an NOC [no objection certificate] from the authorities. To make sure, we have deployed a technical team which would keep monitoring all the installations round the clock. We have adopted all international measures so such an accident does not recur.”

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Ashfaq
Feb 14, 2019 10:41am

No one can DARE challenge.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Security with freedoms

Security with freedoms

International news channels have made censorship and withholding of news from any people impossible.

Editorial

PSL begins
Updated February 14, 2019

PSL begins

The fact that the PSL has evolved into a global event after three seasons is beyond debate.
February 14, 2019

Organ donation

IT is difficult to see the logic behind the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice allowing the Council of...
Who controls Karachi?
Updated February 14, 2019

Who controls Karachi?

Karachi lacks a unified command structure that can provide the megacity direction.
February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...