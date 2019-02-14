DAWN.COM

Showbiz stars vow dazzling show to launch PSL

AgenciesUpdated February 14, 2019

DUBAI: Showbiz personalities (from left) Aima Baig, Junoon’s Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed, PCB’s Sohaib Shaikh, Fawad Khan, Shuja Haider and Young Desi during the media briefing on Wednesday.—courtesy PCB
DUBAI: The showbiz stars promised to put up a stunning performance during the opening ceremony of the HBL Pakistan Super League season 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday evening.

While addressing an ‘Artistes Press Conference’ on Wednesday, performers Junoon, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Young Desi spoke to a packed media.

They expressed their excitement at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony of Pakistan’s biggest sporting brand the PSL.

Sohaib Sheikh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s head of marketing, while welcoming the artistes, spoke about the impact performers have had in some truly memorable PSL opening ceremonies in the previous three seasons.

Fawad, who has sung the PSL official song “Khel Deewano Ka” and producer Shuja Haider spoke about the thrill of producing the song and the incredible opportunity of performing in front of a packed stadium.

Junoon, which performed in Dubai last month, are a big favourite of the UAE crowds, the brand that reunited last year will be making their third concert appearance since the reunion.

Junoon has made some iconic inspirational songs related to cricket with lead singer Ali Azmat and band member Salman Ahmed speaking about the band’s passion for the game and expressed their delight at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony

Aima Baig who had made a big impression on the Pakistan showbiz scene in recent years also expressed her joy at the chance of performing in the Dubai stadium in front of massive Pakistani audience.

The opening ceremony will start at 8:00pm UAE time (9:00pm PST) and besides the performers will include a series of exciting acts including a grand fireworks display at the end of ceremony.

