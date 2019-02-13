DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

8 investment MoUs to be signed during Saudi crown prince's visit to Pakistan: Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday announced that at least eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between Islamabad and Riyadh during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's upcoming two-day visit to Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Qureshi said the Saudi royal did not wish to visit Pakistan just to hold discussions; so "homework" was done, and a Saudi team visited Pakistan in the last few days to assess the investment potential in various sectors of the country on the directives of the crown prince, he added.

He said after holding talks with Pakistani government officials, the Saudi "advance team" reported back to authorities in their country and based on those discussions, the government expects to sign "at least 8 MoUs" with Saudi Arabia — the details of which will be revealed later.

The minister revealed that the "high-powered" delegation that will accompany Prince Mohammed will probably be the "biggest in the history" of the two countries' relations. It will include the prince's associates, ministers, advisers and CEOs of the large Saudi companies, he said.

He said it has been decided to devise a mechanism to implement the bilateral agreements to be signed during the visit. In this regard, a coordination council is being set up that will be jointly headed by the crown prince (representing Saudi Arabia) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (representing Pakistan).

All relevant ministries will have representation in the coordination council and they will follow up on the MoUs to ensure their practical implementation, the foreign minister revealed.

"I am immensely glad that you are seeing a qualitative change in our relationship [with Saudi Arabia] and will do in the future," he told reporters.

Qureshi said the government was grateful to Saudi Arabia for "fully supporting and helping Pakistan in this difficult time", and cited the multi-billion dollar balance-of-payments support and deferred payment facility for oil supplies provided by the Kingdom in this regard.

In response to a question about whether Pakistan had agreed to playing a larger role in the Yemen conflict in exchange for the Saudi support, the foreign minister said he was telling everyone "loud and clear" that there had been "no such commitment".

$7 billion investment

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood while addressing the news conference said the government was expecting $7 billion in Saudi investments in the next two years. The Kingdom has also shown interest in an investment of $2 billion in the renewable energy (wind and solar) sector in Sindh and Balochistan, he said.

The biggest investment from Saudi Arabia, however, will come for the proposed oil refinery in Gwadar, Dawood said, adding that its details will become clear after a feasibility study that could take over a year to complete.

According to the adviser, in the second phase, Riyadh wants to invest another $2 billion in the food and agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Meeting with Afghan president, US lawmakers in Germany

During the news conference, Qureshi announced that he will embark on a "very important" visit to Germany on Thursday where he will hold a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and the two will also co-chair a panel to present their respective countries' perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the region.

Qureshi said he will also meet the Russian foreign minister, as part of Pakistan's policy to "keep regional stakeholders in the loop" and generate "regional ownership of the entire [Afghan] peace and reconciliation process".

Among other scheduled discussions will be Qureshi's meetings with the German, Uzbek and Canadian foreign ministers, and with a "very important" delegation comprising nine key members of the United States Senate and 10 members of the US House of Representatives.

The minister said his efforts to "reset" Pakistan's relationship with the US now seem to be progressing forward and the "unease" in the ties has now ended. The US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, too has issued "very positive" statements regarding Pakistan recently, Qureshi added.

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 07:22pm

so where is the 55 to 60 billion $ Chinese sponsored CPEC now? this clearly shows where the country is heading,that is, towards US camp!!!! just wait and see!

Recommend 0
Waqas
Feb 13, 2019 07:35pm

Great news for Pakistan keep up the good work.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2019 07:36pm

Great work. IK keeps getting worldwide recognition and getting huge investment for the nation.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 13, 2019 07:46pm

This called working for the future of Pakistan and not your personal steel mills. Great work all round, bring investments to Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 13, 2019 07:47pm

Previous Govt always worked on deepening personal relationships and ignored the interests of Pakistan and its people. Thank you present Govt.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 13, 2019 07:47pm

Working for the future of Pakistan. this is what Pakistan needs.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Feb 13, 2019 07:52pm

Well done.

Recommend 0
Zohra
Feb 13, 2019 07:52pm

Let's see from here where it goes, every common Pakistani citizen is waiting for the some hope.

Recommend 0
Fareed
Feb 13, 2019 07:54pm

What is in for poor and middle class citizens, sir?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 13, 2019 07:55pm

The money will flow...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 08:37pm

@bhaRAT©, So that $60 bn by China was not investment/loan but this $10 bn which is still MOU is investment?

Recommend 0
Md Asghar
Feb 13, 2019 09:18pm

The country will go forwards under an overall transparent accountability.

Recommend 0
Md Asghar
Feb 13, 2019 09:26pm

Overall accountability and the need for balancing the country's relations with different countries.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...