Twin cities to see airspace closure, partial suspension of cellular services during MBS visit
Airspace will be shut down, cellphone services partially suspended and main routes closed to heavy traffic in Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the weekend to ensure security during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's upcoming two-day visit to Pakistan, police sources told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.
The crown prince, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will visit Pakistan on Feb 16 and 17. Mohammad bin Salman will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation including other members of the royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.
During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be signing a number of agreements and MoUs related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports.
According to an Arab News report quoting Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the crown prince will be the first state guest to stay at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Chaudhry said the crown prince's own security team would be guarding PM House during his stay, alongside on-duty Pakistani security officials.
As part of security measures planned for the crown prince's visit, there will be over 1,000 check points set up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and law enforcement officials will be posted along the twin cities' main routes, from which heavy traffic will be barred for two days. The metro bus service will remain restricted to Rawalpindi, the sources said.
Additionally, shoot-on-sight orders have been issued for drones and other remote-controlled aviation toys, the sources added.
Arab News reported that Saudi security and intelligence officials are expected to be present across the capital for the two days that the crown prince is visiting.
According to security sources, luxury vehicles from Saudi Arabia were brought to Nur Khan Airbase on two C-130 aircraft on Wednesday. The cars include seven BMW 7 series and one Land Cruiser.
The crown prince's personal belongings have been transported to Prime Minister House in eight containers, sources told DawnNewsTV.
Sources said as many as 750 rooms have been booked in eight Islamabad hotels for the Saudi guests. The hotels have been given orders to cancel advance bookings. A day before the Saudi delegation's arrival, the hotels will be closed for security clearance and officials will take control of the hotels' security. No one will be able to use the hotels until the delegation's arrival, the sources added.
They said the crown prince will be accompanied by a 40-member delegation and a contingent of royal guards on the plane when he travels to Pakistan.
The Islamabad Expressway will be shut for the VVIP movement, while the route from Koral Chowk to Faisal Avenue 15 u-turn will be shut down at various times.
Murree Road ─ from the Faizabad Interchange to Serena Chowk will remain closed, while Shahrah-i-Dastoor will be shut down from Radio Pakistan to Serena Hotel.
Traffic from Peshawar, Kahuta and Murree will be diverted to an alternative route, the sources said.
Sources in the capital administration suggested that those going to offices or schools leave their homes earlier than usual in order to avoid facing inconvenience.
Saudi cabinet authorises officials to sign MoUs in Pakistan
Ahead of the trip, the Saudi cabinet authorised the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources and his deputy to wrap up talks and sign MoUs with Pakistani officials for the development of renewable energy projects, studies into investment opportunities in the petrochemical and recycling, and mineral resources sectors, the Saudi Gazette reported.
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage was also authorised to discuss and sign an agreement for cooperation in the antique and museum fields with the Department of Archaeology and Museums, the Gazette report added.
Crown prince's agenda
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is expected to call on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Khan, and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his trip.
The Saudi ministers accompanying him will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation in their respective fields.
On the sidelines of the visit, businessmen of the two countries will also meet to discuss opportunities of collaboration in the private sector.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News that a reception will be hosted in the crown prince's honour at President House. The prime minister, army chief, all top ministers, bureaucrats and important personalities in the country as well as members of the royal entourage will be in attendance, he said.
Additionally, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will co-chair meetings of various joint working groups, including those on trade, investment, energy, science, information, and media.
MBS will leave the country on Sunday to travel onward to India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Comments (38)
What's the big deal? All these people just cause misery for common people.
Isnt he be staying in same residence which was supposed to be converted into University!
thats a bit too much
In my opinion, all these precautionary measures are planned and taken because of PMS's security alerts after the unfortunate incident in Turkey a few months ago. Price PMS is given maximum security that is only exclusive to him - I ask: will he get same security protocol, if he decide to visit Europe or USA in the future? (Original ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).
He gave us 6 Billion, this is a small price to pay
So much inconvenience for the common man just for the rich to feel safe in Pakistan
Hopefully the trip is going to be successful for both the K.S.A. and the Pakistan.
That sound like the old Pakistan!
@adi, yet another U turn
Yes,he will stay at the university. I think people took the anouncement of turning PM/Governor houses into universities took seriously !!!
Well, looks like the billions of dollars he is supposed to be signing MoUs for are going to be spent in two days protecting him...
MBS should be visiting Turkey to sign the condolence book opened for Kashogi in his Istanbul consulate.
Welcome MBS. Hopefully this time none of our senior bureaucrats will steal any money from a member of the visiting delegation.
why as pakistani we see only -ve not +ve outcome of this visit specially Media
Security should be foolproof for high dignitaries like MBS.
Big deal about MOUs. He is going to India after this and no one is going ga ga over his visit. Expect black flag demonstraions. Also, quite a good chance he will be signing plenty of MOUs with India too which may even come to fruition unlike ours.
If any vvip's came to Pakistan, so much security needed...!?
It's a paranoid situation. And they claim that they have improved the security of the country......
@adi, it has been converted into university as of December 23st last year but is yet to be furnished into a fully functional institution. Till that happens, govt of Pakistan has the prerogative to use the building for other purposes....
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, no way.
Compare the security with that of Omar (RA). If the leaders were just then we would not need security.
What, Why?
Students have exams. Why are you going to block expressway? Please declare alternative routes.
The money recived has to be used on the same..
@adi, Yes true but things don't just happen in 6 months. Its surprising that you didnt utter a word for the last 30 years but now you want Pakistan to be turned on its head in 6 months.
He gives us a lot of money. We are in no position to displease him. This is no time time to hold on to lofty ideals which we cannot afford.
That is a sign of insecurity about security. Why do you expect Australian team to take the risk that MBS can't?
What about emergency medical services to hospitals on those roads closed?
Does signing MOUs bring money in the country or it's a show to show off.
Even in Saudi Arabia , where they have excellent security, they close down and shut off all traffic for miles and miles if 3rd or 2nd in line visits some place. Of course, in Pakistan they will do a lot more with prevailing situation around Pakistan as well as the Crown Prince. However, just wondering, how much will be spent on his trip by the government of Pakistan Pakistanis including affected businesses and lost revenues. WIll that $10B be actually $2.5B at the end?
MBS deserve a historical welcome, historical mean historical! there's a possibility he will meet with some uninvited guest, not sure 1000 check points are enough....
@Sammy, Well said, friend. Exactly my point.
@A. A., Good one!
@Sammy, Agreed. He deserves the resect and care
This is first installment of the Loan we are paying..
The royal treatment...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
is he clear in terms of intl law and by countries
@Sammy,
It was a loan