Peshawar Zalmi sign Pakistan international Imamul Haq for PSL 4

Peshawar Zalmi have signed opening batsman Imamul Haq for the Pakistan Super League 2019, which kicks off on Thursday in the UAE.

Imam, 23, is a regular in Pakistan's ODI and Test squads but has yet to crack the 20-over format internationally, which is probably why he went undrafted for PSL 2019.

However, the left-hander is now set to make his PSL debut after Zalmi signed him as their 21st squad player today.

The announcement of Imam's signing was made by Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. "I welcome the very talented cricketer [Imamul Haq] into the Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 4. I am sure he is going to have a positive impact on the roster."

Imam has played 29 T20 matches in his career and has scored 853 runs at an average of 40.61, with his highest score being 67.