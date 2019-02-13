Peshawar Zalmi sign Pakistan international Imamul Haq for PSL 4
Peshawar Zalmi have signed opening batsman Imamul Haq for the Pakistan Super League 2019, which kicks off on Thursday in the UAE.
Imam, 23, is a regular in Pakistan's ODI and Test squads but has yet to crack the 20-over format internationally, which is probably why he went undrafted for PSL 2019.
However, the left-hander is now set to make his PSL debut after Zalmi signed him as their 21st squad player today.
The announcement of Imam's signing was made by Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. "I welcome the very talented cricketer [Imamul Haq] into the Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 4. I am sure he is going to have a positive impact on the roster."
Imam has played 29 T20 matches in his career and has scored 853 runs at an average of 40.61, with his highest score being 67.
Comments (14)
Best of luck Imam!! As long as you stay grounded and play for the team you should be fine.
@ I welcome the very talented cricketer @ImamUlHaq12, Clearly shows Javed Afridi does not know much about cricket.
Recommendation works!!
Inzimam is eyeing imams inclusion in t20 format as well. Welcome nepotism
make you critics silence thru your action. Best of Luck!
Doesn't fill me with confidence but then it's private franchise and they can include anyone they find suitable.
Multan and Lahore missed on this. I was surprised he want part of this.
His conversion from odi to t20 would be better than towards test.
Aftet signed mr took took, I hope Peshawar zalmi will be out from this tournament. He is burden on pak team.there are several players they play well than Mr took took.but out of pak team.
Welcome to the 2019 PSL club. Let your on-the-field tangible and solid performance do the talking. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Malik_UK, As someone from INDIA who appreciates and admires the batting talent and grace of IMAM UL HAQ, its good to see that hs is indeed playing in PSL-4. Wondered earlier how he was ignored and also wondered why some Pakistanis criticize him when i personally feel that he is hugely talented and has all the attributes of a class batsman to go far and carve a name for himself as a great batsman....Watched his stroke play in South Africa on TV here in INDIA, and really apprecuated his classy stroke play....he is fearless and gutsy who does not flinch from taking chances and goes for his strokes...his hooking and pulling is a treat to the eyes...Pakistan can consider themselevs fortunate that they now have some classy batsman like IMAM, BABAR AZAM, SHAN MASOOD, all of whom played the pacy SA attack very well and acquitted themselves very well....
@Sam, inspite of your criticism he has done very well in fact let Pakistan win matches???
As much as we should back this very platform for reviving cricket in Pakistan and unearthing quality talent, I feel we are also spoiling the temperament of our Players by involving too muich in T20 and then asking them to do miracles in One Day and test formats. Selecting Players who should only fit in Tests, One days should NOT be selected for T20 format. You are confusing them. Not just their style of Batting but, the temperament to go one and play a match winning long innings. I understand the flare and charm of being part of a great event, yet, if we are wise, we must be fully committed to that thought. Shoaib akhter coming and playing after he is done and dusted, shows we are only keen to create fun and excite the crowd yet, not serious in unearting rare talents knocking selectors and team selection. I would rather play all those cricketers from the First class and domestic circuit and be given a change to show their skills and merit rather than going back to same old Pakistan playing eleven players. If you have a lot of money to spend hither n wither, rather Open free indoor practice facilities that provides boarding and schooling facilities for the young and not so literate lot of cricketers. Groom them at a young age instead of spending money on Same old faces that we know don't fit the nature of the game. Just my 5 cents :)
Looks like Javed afridi has a lot of money to spend on same old tried and tested faces, rather induct some deserving talents from the domestic or first class circuit. Don't spoil the temperament of One day/Test specialists by inducting them in this league. Instead, Spend money wisely and open free indoor or outdoor facilities to groom and train young and aspiring talent that actually are T20 worthy and ready.