DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Peshawar Zalmi sign Pakistan international Imamul Haq for PSL 4

Abdul GhaffarFebruary 13, 2019

Email

Imamul Haq is set to make his PSL debut with Zalmi. — Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter
Imamul Haq is set to make his PSL debut with Zalmi. — Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi have signed opening batsman Imamul Haq for the Pakistan Super League 2019, which kicks off on Thursday in the UAE.

Imam, 23, is a regular in Pakistan's ODI and Test squads but has yet to crack the 20-over format internationally, which is probably why he went undrafted for PSL 2019.

However, the left-hander is now set to make his PSL debut after Zalmi signed him as their 21st squad player today.

The announcement of Imam's signing was made by Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. "I welcome the very talented cricketer [Imamul Haq] into the Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 4. I am sure he is going to have a positive impact on the roster."

Imam has played 29 T20 matches in his career and has scored 853 runs at an average of 40.61, with his highest score being 67.

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
JackJones
Feb 13, 2019 04:45pm

Best of luck Imam!! As long as you stay grounded and play for the team you should be fine.

Recommend 0
Malik_UK
Feb 13, 2019 05:44pm

@ I welcome the very talented cricketer @ImamUlHaq12, Clearly shows Javed Afridi does not know much about cricket.

Recommend 0
SK
Feb 13, 2019 05:52pm

Recommendation works!!

Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 13, 2019 05:53pm

Inzimam is eyeing imams inclusion in t20 format as well. Welcome nepotism

Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 13, 2019 06:21pm

make you critics silence thru your action. Best of Luck!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 13, 2019 07:13pm

Doesn't fill me with confidence but then it's private franchise and they can include anyone they find suitable.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Feb 13, 2019 07:29pm

Multan and Lahore missed on this. I was surprised he want part of this.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Feb 13, 2019 07:30pm

His conversion from odi to t20 would be better than towards test.

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Feb 13, 2019 07:43pm

Aftet signed mr took took, I hope Peshawar zalmi will be out from this tournament. He is burden on pak team.there are several players they play well than Mr took took.but out of pak team.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 07:48pm

Welcome to the 2019 PSL club. Let your on-the-field tangible and solid performance do the talking. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
BILLI
Feb 13, 2019 07:59pm

@Malik_UK, As someone from INDIA who appreciates and admires the batting talent and grace of IMAM UL HAQ, its good to see that hs is indeed playing in PSL-4. Wondered earlier how he was ignored and also wondered why some Pakistanis criticize him when i personally feel that he is hugely talented and has all the attributes of a class batsman to go far and carve a name for himself as a great batsman....Watched his stroke play in South Africa on TV here in INDIA, and really apprecuated his classy stroke play....he is fearless and gutsy who does not flinch from taking chances and goes for his strokes...his hooking and pulling is a treat to the eyes...Pakistan can consider themselevs fortunate that they now have some classy batsman like IMAM, BABAR AZAM, SHAN MASOOD, all of whom played the pacy SA attack very well and acquitted themselves very well....

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 13, 2019 08:31pm

@Sam, inspite of your criticism he has done very well in fact let Pakistan win matches???

Recommend 0
Usman
Feb 13, 2019 08:56pm

As much as we should back this very platform for reviving cricket in Pakistan and unearthing quality talent, I feel we are also spoiling the temperament of our Players by involving too muich in T20 and then asking them to do miracles in One Day and test formats. Selecting Players who should only fit in Tests, One days should NOT be selected for T20 format. You are confusing them. Not just their style of Batting but, the temperament to go one and play a match winning long innings. I understand the flare and charm of being part of a great event, yet, if we are wise, we must be fully committed to that thought. Shoaib akhter coming and playing after he is done and dusted, shows we are only keen to create fun and excite the crowd yet, not serious in unearting rare talents knocking selectors and team selection. I would rather play all those cricketers from the First class and domestic circuit and be given a change to show their skills and merit rather than going back to same old Pakistan playing eleven players. If you have a lot of money to spend hither n wither, rather Open free indoor practice facilities that provides boarding and schooling facilities for the young and not so literate lot of cricketers. Groom them at a young age instead of spending money on Same old faces that we know don't fit the nature of the game. Just my 5 cents :)

Recommend 0
Usman
Feb 13, 2019 09:00pm

Looks like Javed afridi has a lot of money to spend on same old tried and tested faces, rather induct some deserving talents from the domestic or first class circuit. Don't spoil the temperament of One day/Test specialists by inducting them in this league. Instead, Spend money wisely and open free indoor or outdoor facilities to groom and train young and aspiring talent that actually are T20 worthy and ready.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...