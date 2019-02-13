DAWN.COM

February 14, 2019

Govt to launch crackdown against 'extremist narratives' on social media, says minister

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry delivers a speech in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that the government is gearing up to launch a crackdown against extremist narratives on social media in the next few weeks.

Chaudhry, who was addressing an event in Islamabad, said: "We have created a mechanism through which we will control hate speech on social media as well. A working group of our agencies, including the FIA, sat [to discuss this].

"Our problem is that the digital media is taking over formal media so it is important for us to regulate this. We are bringing a new authority called the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority which will serve as a one-window operation for digital, print and electronic media.

"The informal media is a greater problem than formal media as the former is soon set to take over the latter so the need was to build a capacity through which we can monitor social media, trace fake accounts and those who break the law could be prosecuted.

"This week we have made some important arrests on the basis that they used social media to issue fatwas and advance their extremist narratives and threats. In the next few weeks we will launch a strict crackdown.

Chaudhry made it clear that the state will not allow extremists to dictate their narrative by use of force.

"The state wants a dialogue but that cannot happen if other does not let you do that," he said. "If you are told that 'my opinion is final and if you disagree I will shoot you or you should be hanged for saying this' then you are using the state's powers. Only the state has the power to use force or violence. Any individual cannot be allowed to the same.

"There is also a need for an international debate and it is taking place too. We're very glad that his Royal Highness is coming to Pakistan and the Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 actually also provides a massive opportunity against extremism.

"We want to build a national and international narrative against extremism and we believe in making the laws reign supreme in Pakistan."

Earlier in his speech, the information minister told his audience how Pakistan has managed to rid itself from "an irregular conflict" which he said was more complicated than "regular conflicts" where at least the enemy's identity is clear.

"Our problem was that we got stuck in an irregular conflict in Afghanistan. Regular conflicts united nations as it happened in 1965 when the entire country knew that the battle was against India. But in irregular conflicts you do not know the enemy and that creates doubts in minds.

"It was due to our resilience that we have almost managed to escape this irregular conflict. Any other society may have gotten shattered in similar circumstances; we have seen that happen in the Middle East.

"We have been wounded, we have sacrificed 70,000 lives, blood was shed everywhere but we are not out of it. The next phase now is to consolidate on this and not allow people to exhibit hatred because the first stage of [this process] is extremism and the next is terrorism. The seed of terrorism is sowed through extremism."

"Dialogue is a basic principle of a society and if that goes missing then there will be bloodshed. Our extremist part of the society says that 'we won't allow dialogue and whosoever disagrees from my opinion, we will issue fatwas against them.'"

"This is where the state comes into play. People have complete right to stick to their opinions and express themselves. However, people do not have the right to curb others' freedom. The extent of my freedom ends where others' begin. This principle of the freedom of expression is the genesis of Article 19."

"Some [also] think that their freedom of expression is limitless. No sir, there is no liberty in the world that is without an extent. So you cannot infringe my freedom for the sake of your freedom. We have laws for this but they could not be enforced earlier due to political issues but now that we have made it out of the irregular conflict, it's the state's responsibility to address this and not allow hate speech."

Chaudhry also thanked the "formal media" for helping the government curb hate speech before stressing the need to extend the crackdown on social and digital media.

Nomi Goraya
Feb 13, 2019 02:45pm

5th generation warfare in NEW Pakistan in full swing, I am just confused how this crackdown is going to affect something called freedom of speech ?

Recommend 0
Pak Army
Feb 13, 2019 02:48pm

Good initiative to control extremism,we will hope that PTI government will remove this menace and maintain peace within the country

Recommend 0
Feb 13, 2019 02:51pm

Bravo... Need of hour.

Recommend 0
James
Feb 13, 2019 02:51pm

Better late than never - long overdue.

Recommend 0
z
Feb 13, 2019 02:55pm

does he know what he is actually saying

Recommend 0
JustWasif
Feb 13, 2019 02:58pm

Can't he talk less?

Recommend 0
talha
Feb 13, 2019 02:58pm

The law has the power. The state should go by the law. No one is a holy cow including the minister himself. Their should be freedom of speech, no one is capable of killing any one with their opinions about them. People of pakistan did not not vote for monarchy or a police state. We voted for democracy and it is all about the freedom of speech and opinion. If I have a verbal opinion about the state, the state should be capable of proving me wrong verbally and with logic, not with a gun on my head or by physical torture. I am the tax payer who pays the tax so the state could function. State should eliminate my doubts by being transparent, not by being forcing me to submit my valid opinion.

Recommend 0
Shoaib
Feb 13, 2019 03:09pm

So ban on freedom of speech. Alas we lose.

Recommend 0
Sonya
Feb 13, 2019 03:16pm

A PTI supporter, i am worried now.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Feb 13, 2019 03:28pm

Government's motive behind suppression of expressions is very clear from day one-Don't critize government and its institutions!

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 13, 2019 03:35pm

@z, u nailed it. Connecting one story with other which has no relevance.

Recommend 0
Dhanush
Feb 13, 2019 03:38pm

Silencing freedom of speech. There are thousands of Social Media.

Recommend 0
AH
Feb 13, 2019 03:44pm

@talha, excellent

Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 03:48pm

Well done PTI. The way forward.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 13, 2019 04:27pm

Mr Chaudhry, even the government does not have the power for violence, let’s be clear on that.

Recommend 0
Aimal
Feb 13, 2019 04:40pm

This in other words is a crack down on free opinion expression.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 04:43pm

@talha, Well said. If there were more such opinions, basic freedoms would not be violated through double talk.

Recommend 0
Sumit
Feb 13, 2019 04:45pm

I think Imran Khan will do well to change some ministers who talks more and not sure what to do..

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 13, 2019 04:47pm

Good education is the best regulation, what we don’t need is North Korean style regulation.

Recommend 0
fahd
Feb 13, 2019 04:52pm

high time.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 13, 2019 05:17pm

I am not sure what is he saying. Are we going to follow MBS model of governance?

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Feb 13, 2019 05:39pm

Too late too little.. Dr. Salaria Ameer Ahmed

Recommend 0
Ghulam
Feb 13, 2019 05:50pm

Only solution to all problems in Pakistan is to discard the current constitution and create new one from scratch adopting presidential system.

Recommend 0
Nazir Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 05:54pm

Means operation against you?

Recommend 0
KHK
Feb 13, 2019 06:56pm

@Nomi Goraya , Freedom comes with responsibility be responsible and you have no difficulty.

Recommend 0
Waseem
Feb 13, 2019 07:37pm

Though the intentions are clear yet but we must understand difference between criticizing and hate speech. People should be free to criticize but not allowed for hate speech. On the other hand if criticism is curbed in the name of hate then we will lose. I am still hoping PTI understands this difference.

Recommend 0
pakistaniforever
Feb 13, 2019 07:46pm

@talha, well put Talha.

Recommend 0

