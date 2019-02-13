2 Kashmiris slain by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

Indian security forces on Wednesday killed two Kashmiri youths in occupied Kashmir's Budgam district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The two youths were killed during a cordon and search operation in the Chadoora area of the district.

The operation is currently ongoing, according to the KMS.

A two-day shutdown is being observed in the occupied territory today as a petition challenging Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution has been listed for hearing some time this week.

Article 35-A empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state’s "permanent residents" and their special rights and privileges.

According to the KMS, all shops and businesses have been shutdown across the valley and traffic has been suspended, while Indian forces have been deployed in Srinagar and other areas to prevent anti-India protests.