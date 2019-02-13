DAWN.COM

2 Kashmiris slain by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comFebruary 13, 2019

Indian security forces in Srinagar. ─ AFP/File
Indian security forces on Wednesday killed two Kashmiri youths in occupied Kashmir's Budgam district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The two youths were killed during a cordon and search operation in the Chadoora area of the district.

The operation is currently ongoing, according to the KMS.

A two-day shutdown is being observed in the occupied territory today as a petition challenging Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution has been listed for hearing some time this week.

Article 35-A empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state’s "permanent residents" and their special rights and privileges.

According to the KMS, all shops and businesses have been shutdown across the valley and traffic has been suspended, while Indian forces have been deployed in Srinagar and other areas to prevent anti-India protests.

Comments (8)

Tinker
Feb 13, 2019 02:35pm

Who arms them?

Recommend 0
RaJGURU
Feb 13, 2019 02:38pm

You have to pay a price for what you do.

Recommend 0
Vihaan
Feb 13, 2019 02:40pm

Kashmir can never be alienated from India, period.

Recommend 0
Bongo
Feb 13, 2019 02:48pm

Shame on India and its security forces for the murder of Kashmiri Muslims.

Recommend 0
Kunal
Feb 13, 2019 03:07pm

That's shame, why only 2 ?

Recommend 0
Human
Feb 13, 2019 03:07pm

When you can do nothing else, you kill the people.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2019 06:59pm

@Kunal, "That's shame, why only 2 ?"

Your Ethnic Cleansing Supreme Leader is known for that!

Recommend 0
Andy
Feb 13, 2019 09:16pm

@bhaRAT©, Look who is talking?

Recommend 0

