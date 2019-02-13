DAWN.COM

Pakistan Citizen's Portal app clinches 2nd spot at World Government Summit

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2019

Prime MInister Imran Khan launched Pakistan Citizens' Portal application last year. — File photo
The Pakistan Citizens' Portal app, which was launched in October last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was declared the second best government mobile application in the world at the World Government Summit, the premier announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

About 4,646 mobile applications of different categories were submitted by 87 countries in the competition held in Dubai at the WGS earlier this week. Indonesia came out on top while the United States stood at the third spot.

The citizen's portal app was developed by a team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "free of cost" in a "record time of 45 days", the prime minister said.

"This is the first time any government-owned mobile application [has] reached this level in Pakistan."

So far, around 250,000 out of 420,000 complaints that were registered through the app have been resolved with 55 per cent 'satisfactory' feedback from the public, according to statistics posted by Prime Minister Khan.

The application has a 4.5 rating on Google Play and a 3.5 rating on Apple Store.

The World Government Summit is a non-profit organisation, that holds an annual event in Dubai. According to its website, the World Government Summit is a "global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide". The organisation aims to "set the agenda for the next generation of governments" to tackle both global and local challenges with the help of technological innovations.

The event held by the World Government Summit serves as "knowledge exchange platform" by bringing together governments and private entrepreneurs. Leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from over 150 countries are invited every year.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 13, 2019 12:58pm

This is good, but I ask: how many total complaints received, what were the nature of the complaints and, most importantly, how many were successfully resolved? I suggest to PM Imran Khan and his team that monthly statistics are published in the media so that people can judge PCP's performance. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Anon
Feb 13, 2019 01:04pm

Keep up the good work!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 13, 2019 01:13pm

I had posted some very critical issues on the Citizen's Portal but, have not received even a single response since the last several months.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Feb 13, 2019 01:19pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Good suggestion.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Feb 13, 2019 01:22pm

I have used the App, it is very user-friendly, thanks to the team. However, my complaint still to be resolved which was lodged on Feb. 3, 2019. Being an overseas Pakistani priority should be given to us.

Recommend 0
Ghulam Murtaza
Feb 13, 2019 01:23pm

my request is not proseeded please

Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 13, 2019 01:23pm

That's impressive. Well done!

Recommend 0
Wahab
Feb 13, 2019 01:36pm

@M. Saeed, Yes the app is for show. It’s features are only in theory. For scoring brownie points in a failed attempt to repair Pakistan’s image

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Feb 13, 2019 01:39pm

PTI government has potential and innovative ideas. Hope new and new things will see in future. They will make Pakistan proud.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 13, 2019 01:47pm

@M. Saeed, "I had posted some very critical issues on the Citizen's Portal but, have not received even a single response since the last several months."

Which means no matter how good the app is if the people working behind it are no good then what's the use? Am I right??

Recommend 0
Qaiser Nadeem
Feb 13, 2019 01:54pm

I launched a complaint on 1st January and still no one contacted me regarding my complaint and the status appearing on portal is complaint resolved.

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Feb 13, 2019 01:57pm

Congratulations !!

Recommend 0
Dude
Feb 13, 2019 01:59pm

@M. Saeed, maybe the issue you raised was covered by a similar complaint. I haven't used the app. Is there at least a generic response to say that your complaint is being looked into. I have had no response on a govt site from abroad other than the aforementioned type of generic response and had to do some chasing up. That was in a developed country and this is new for us. It can only improve in time.

Recommend 0
saki
Feb 13, 2019 02:09pm

Then u r the worker of pmln

Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Feb 13, 2019 02:11pm

It means that at least 130,000 complaints have been resolved satisfactorily so far. These are complaints/issues that might not have been resolved but for the govt provided platform. I have 3 complaints in process as well. The very fact that we all can complain is a big big step ahead. We must appreciate good steps.

Recommend 0
Abid
Feb 13, 2019 02:31pm

Great news, but there is hardly any response to complains filled in the app.

Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Feb 13, 2019 02:34pm

Good news. Positive one about Pakistan, a great country of great people. All the best

Recommend 0
Human
Feb 13, 2019 02:43pm

And Pakistan beats the United States. Just getting started, Alhamdulillah. Those still not hopeful or unwilling to put in efforts can turn back now. No questions asked.

Recommend 0
Adnan Bashir
Feb 13, 2019 03:23pm

A good app but the responses from relevant authority was nill , specially from Tehsil municipal authority . They granted no relief in reality .

Recommend 0
Qamar
Feb 13, 2019 03:56pm

A useless portal. No complaints resolved

Recommend 0
Ali, Karachi
Feb 13, 2019 04:28pm

Great achievement! Now Pakistanis will gain their lost place in the world, Inshallah

Recommend 0
Murli
Feb 13, 2019 05:11pm

Now you will say Pakistan more advanced than America. Indonesia the most advanced country in the world. All the best and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
ZuBair
Feb 13, 2019 06:19pm

When will there be a portal app for overseas Pakistanis?

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Feb 13, 2019 06:38pm

But the people of Gilgit Baltistan cannot register to launch complaint. The authorities need to resolve this issue too.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Feb 13, 2019 07:01pm

Who were the participants.

Recommend 0
Raj patel
Feb 13, 2019 07:16pm

Best of the system poor implementation doesn’t give good results.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Feb 13, 2019 07:40pm

I have personally used citizen portal. It had no feature to reply back to the complaint logged and hence I ended up creating 4 complaints for the same reason. The statistics is completely wrong and misguided. My complaint has been assigned to the authority but no step has yet been taken after almost three months.

Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 13, 2019 08:57pm

@Wahab, “For scoring brownie points in a failed attempt to repair Pakistan’s image”

And why do you think Pakistan’s image is in such a great need of repair?

Recommend 0
Asad
Feb 13, 2019 09:38pm

I posted several complaints and got very good feedback with timelines

Recommend 0

