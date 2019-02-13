Pakistan Citizen's Portal app clinches 2nd spot at World Government Summit

The Pakistan Citizens' Portal app, which was launched in October last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was declared the second best government mobile application in the world at the World Government Summit, the premier announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

About 4,646 mobile applications of different categories were submitted by 87 countries in the competition held in Dubai at the WGS earlier this week. Indonesia came out on top while the United States stood at the third spot.

The citizen's portal app was developed by a team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "free of cost" in a "record time of 45 days", the prime minister said.

"This is the first time any government-owned mobile application [has] reached this level in Pakistan."

So far, around 250,000 out of 420,000 complaints that were registered through the app have been resolved with 55 per cent 'satisfactory' feedback from the public, according to statistics posted by Prime Minister Khan.

The application has a 4.5 rating on Google Play and a 3.5 rating on Apple Store.

The World Government Summit is a non-profit organisation, that holds an annual event in Dubai. According to its website, the World Government Summit is a "global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide". The organisation aims to "set the agenda for the next generation of governments" to tackle both global and local challenges with the help of technological innovations.

The event held by the World Government Summit serves as "knowledge exchange platform" by bringing together governments and private entrepreneurs. Leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from over 150 countries are invited every year.