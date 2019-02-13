DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

40 countries agree cars must have automatic braking

APFebruary 13, 2019

Email

The measure will only affects new cars sold in the markets of signatory countries.— File
The measure will only affects new cars sold in the markets of signatory countries.— File

Forty countries led by Japan and the European Union (EU) but not the United States or China have agreed to require new cars and light commercial vehicles to be equipped with automated braking systems starting as soon as next year, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

The regulation will require all vehicles sold to come equipped with the technology by which sensors monitor how close a pedestrian or object might be. The system can trigger the brakes automatically if a collision is deemed imminent and if the driver doesn't appear set to respond in time.

The measure will apply to vehicles at “low speeds" — 60 kilometres per hour (42 mph) or less, and only affects new cars sold in the markets of signatory countries so vehicle owners won't be required to retrofit their cars and trucks already on the roads today.

The US, China and India are members of the UN forum that adopted the new regulations. However, they did not take part in the negotiations because they want to ensure that their national regulations keep precedence over the UN rules when it comes to the auto industry.

In 2016, 20 automakers reached an agreement with the US government to put automatic emergency braking on all new vehicles by September of 2022, but compliance is voluntary. In the most recent report on the safety technology from 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that four of the 20 automakers Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo had made automatic braking standard on more than half their models.

Data from the insurance industry's Highway Loss Data Institute show that 28 per cent of 2019 US models have standard automatic emergency braking. Another 36pc have it as an option.

Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said lack of the US participation in the UN group is embarrassing for a country that once led in the auto safety sector.

“It is yet another indication of the auto industry in the US and the Trump administration's complete lack of leadership when it comes to the safety of everyone on the road,” Levine said on Tuesday.

A message was left on Tuesday seeking comment from NHTSA, the US highway safety agency. The requirement will start taking effect next year first in Japan, where 4 million cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in 2018, said Jean Rodriguez, the spokesman for the agency, called United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

The European Union, and some of its closest neighbors, is expected to follow suit in 2022.

The UNECE says the countries that agreed to the deal want to be more pro-active in fighting roadway accidents, particularly in urban settings where obstacles like pedestrians, scooters, bicycles and other cars in close proximity abound.

The agency pointed to more than 9,500 roadway deaths in the EU in 2016, and the EU Commission estimates that the braking systems could help save over 1,000 lives a year in the bloc.

Apparently wary that the regulations might be seen as a step toward giving artificial intelligence precedence over humans, the drafters put in clear language in their resolution: A driver can take control and override these automated braking systems at any time, such as through “a steering action or an accelerator kick-down”.

The UNECE says the new rules build on existing UN rules on the braking system for trucks and buses, mainly for safety in higher-speed motorway conditions.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Feb 13, 2019 12:15pm

Automation should have manual override as a backup. Sometime, swerving and speeding up is required to avoid collision.

Recommend 0
mukhtarsagar
Feb 13, 2019 12:17pm

It's nice

Recommend 0
mukhtarsagar
Feb 13, 2019 12:18pm

It's nice

Recommend 0
HMP
Feb 13, 2019 12:35pm

Wont work in pakistan where motorcycles are always cutting you off and traffic is bumper to bumper everywhere. Cars wont even be able to move.

Recommend 0
Malatesh
Feb 13, 2019 12:37pm

Its nice as long as it doesn't do unintended braking due to false detection of objects.

Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 13, 2019 12:55pm

Karachi and Lahore traffic will always be in Jam because the automatic braking cars require around 2 meters gap to move.

Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 13, 2019 01:01pm

One take from the article is that both China and India are playing key roles in such advance technology forums.

This shows the clear preference of their govts , progress and prosperity with modern education and technology.

Recommend 0
junaid
Feb 13, 2019 01:14pm

in Pakistan airbags are a luxury!

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Feb 13, 2019 02:47pm

Who will drive a car on highways under 60kmph? And how can a car cruise through bumper to bumper traffic in India (read third world)? To me it sounds ridiculous, we a r not really ready for it.

Recommend 0
Loyal Citizen
Feb 13, 2019 03:01pm

It may give a false sense of safety in rainy / muddy areas where sensors are blocked by dust/mud/sand etc.

Also drivers will become lazy.

Don't think its a good idea.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 03:23pm

Welcome to the new global club of automatic car breaking. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
J Kakakhel
Feb 13, 2019 03:36pm

Waiting for the day Suzuki Mehran has auto-brakes :p

Recommend 0
Ai
Feb 13, 2019 03:45pm

@Loyal Citizen, may be not for you.

Recommend 0
DesiPK
Feb 13, 2019 06:25pm

ABS is mandatory in Vehicle Industry in all GCC from 2017. It doesn't mean Vehicle break is automatic and is choosing where to break by sensors .... no no people you get it wrong.

Its called Anti Lock Braking System. ABS is feature

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...