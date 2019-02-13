Foreign minister deposits Rs6.35 million in Saudi gifts in govt Toshakhana
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana (gift depository), Foreign Office sources told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.
FO documents dated January 9 and 10 state that the gifts were given to the foreign minister during Prime Minster Imran Khan's visit on Sept 19, 2018.
According to the documents obtained by DawnNewsTV, Qureshi had received a Rolex watch, a gold pen embedded with gems, a pair of gold cuff links, a gold-chain rosary (tasbeeh) inlaid with precious gems, and a gold ring.
The total value of the gifts, assessed by an approved appraiser, amounts to Rs6.35 million.
A breakdown of the estimated value of the gifts is as follows:
Rolex watch: Rs4.85m
Gold pen with gems: Rs950,000
Gold cuff links: Rs135,000
Rosary: Rs205,000
Gold ring: Rs210,000
"The foreign minister has desired that the Toshakhana may retain [the gifts] and the sale proceeds may be deposited in the government treasury, as per prescribed procedure," an FO document states.
Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions on the eve of a state visit. According to Toshakhana rules, these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. If the original recipient wants to retain the present, they have to pay a fee determined by the Cabinet Division.
According to a news report from 2010, the then President Asif Ali Zardari is alleged to have set a record within a year of assuming office by taking one-third of all expensive gifts presented to all former presidents and prime ministers. Of the gifts of the value of Rs160 million, Zardari reportedly took away items of Rs62 million value during the first year of his presidency.
In the past, leaders have paid as little as 15 per cent of the assessed value of a gift. A list presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in 20019 had revealed that only 447 of the 3,486 gifts received by state representatives (from presidents down to deputy secretaries) during foreign visits were deposited in the gift depository. The rest were retained by the receivers after paying a meagre amount or free of cost.
A member of the committee at the time had told Dawn that the list contained the names of President Asif Ali Zardari, former presidents Rafiq Tarar and Pervez Musharraf, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Jamali and Shaukat Aziz and a number of top bureaucrats and officials.
According to sources, Shaukat Aziz retained hundreds of gifts with wrong assessment of market value. They said the list showed that the former prime minister had retained a number of precious jewel-studded wrist watches by showing their market price as just a few thousands of rupees.
Unlike Gilani, he rightly decided to deposit them instead of taking them home.
First time ever heard of such news. Bravo!
Deserve high appreciation for setting this example
Excellent FM
So what about previous visits?
Never heard of such news of depositing gifts into Toshakhana of state in the past regimes.
Why did he accept the gift in first place
If NS or AZ were in power, they would be in London now.
PPP PML-N and the anti IK media guns without smoke Silent
Good beginning!
Well done and good precedent set.
Great. I believe gifts worth within 20.0% of the ministers monthly salary should be kept by him. The rest should be deposited in the National Treasury. Or maybe these gifts can be given to foreign visitors to our land.
Great news. Hope other in that entourage will follow his noble deed.
Setting good examples and lets see if those who received gifts in the past, come forward and follow Qureshi's foot steps
Commendable gesture that!
Hats off to FM Qureshi! Thank you for leading by example sir.
Wow firs time heard of such news
Reminds me of our Ex prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. When first lady of Turkey gave her necklace as a donation to earthquake victims and what happened to that gift after that.
Weldone Mr. Qureshi. Your act has made us proud of you. It's real change of mindset
Great step to set the precedent. Were the gifts also given to others in the Pakistani delegation? If yes then why others have not done so?
Mr. Qureshi,your act has made us proud of you. Weldone
Never in history of pakistan I knew this good thing done
SMQ is a turncoat, how do we know he didn’t keep some items. Also now I understand his lust to be a foreign minister whether he’s in PPP or PTI.
This is the Naya pakistan now I under something
Way to go!
Good step, making the examples. BTW Did anyone told this to ex PM Mr. Yousaf Raza Gilani ?
One should appreciate his act of personal integrity. But as an FM?
Good act. he has followed his leader Imran khan, who has done same.
Great !!! What about the gifts received by other members on the tour?
What about the gifts that were given to IK? I am sure they were worth more. Have they been deposited as well?
@Maleeha Dosai, Some people........
Well done FM, setting a good example!
@ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH, Some are expert at showcasing their obvious standards govt procedure other believe to do this will be below thier dignity. Here is a catch for you . MNS paid for his living in the PM house
@Misba, Where is the declaration of gifts which he has received during PPP tenure and Minister of Foreign Affairs?
@Maleeha Dosai, Per sources, if Not Prime Ministry then Punjab Chief Ministry or Foreign Ministry.
@Maleeha Dosai, You must be the eternal pessmist on earth!
Suppose this news had not even emerged, how would you have even known of any gifts from MBS, what value or what happened to them?? FM Qureshi did the right thing, but you still question if he's hiding anything??
Do you declare all your incomes on your Tax Return?
Do you return an extra Mango to the seller, if he slipped one extra in your bag??
What about the gifts received by previous ministers in PMLN and PPP governments? Were they not supposed to deposit or at least declare these. Well done IK and FM. This is a Naya Pakistan indeed.
@Misba, Still the ignorant and illiterate citizens of the nation will vote for them again
a poor village relative given gift by rich city relative
@Ahmed Khalid, Now leader is honest, And you follow him
Good job. Appreciated
This is truly a naya Pakistan!!
Can someone explain me in dollars or pounds?
PMLN and PPP - take notice please! During your tenors this was never heard of - you should be ashamed of yourselves
Good to be deposited but let’s see if it’ll be bought back by FM by fraction of costs
there is honor amongst thieves.
Great precedent set by the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by returning the gifts given to him during last year's official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Splendid Foreign minister of Pakistan. I think this is first time in the history of this country that minister who is in saddle has returned gifts to treasury. You have have set a new precedent for them who had loot & plunder our nation. This is niyaa Pakistan
great, He must have done the same while he was FM in PPP's tenure. A true patriot..... bravo.....
It is not gracious act ,it is mandatory under the law. Check those who took neckless and reduce the price of the gift to win the favor who matters
It sets a new precedence for others to follow.
he received gifts last year in Sept , what he was thinking last four months . i think this is only cheap advertising
@Amir, This is normal practice during official visits in the Middle East to hand gifts to the visiting dignitaries, and one is not supposed to refuse to accept the same. There is also a condition for the official to submit these to the relevant department, who will appraise the items, and if offered to take it at an agreed price.
@Mahmood, silly reasoning. Yes by the same concept, you are ought to declare all your income for tax filing and you are supposed to return the extra mango handed to you by mistake. You can't have selective honesty, otherwise it becomes showmanship.
But why did he accept gifts. Does FO code of conduct allow it to accept gifts of such high value? Also what about the gifts given to other members of the delegation?
US President are required to submit any gift of substantial value received from any foreign government to the US Treasury as they are considered gift given to the chair not the occupants of the chair. Barak Obama accepted gold jwellary given by the Saudi King to honor the culture of the gift giving of the host nation and immediately submitted the gift to the US Treasury on his return to the country. Even the PM Modi of India surrenders the gift received during his foreign trips to the government Treasury.
@Amir, It is rude to refuse gifts, especially in Middle Eastern culture.
Good move by the FM. How about the other Ministers? I'm sure they also must've received valuable gifts like the FM, when are they depositing them in the Toshakhana?
@umar, reasonable logic. You do not ask for gifts and can not refuse to accept when offered. Well done
@Maleeha Dosai, May be an honest man who forsake looters of Pakistan. May be if there are other honest people in PPP and PML-N they will also join PTI for the sake of Pakistan.
A new trend in Pakistan!
What about other gifts PM received during foreign tours?
If this was received by FM. what PM received must be higher than that....where are those?
This is new for us! Well done SMK!
It shows high character, now my mind is at ease that Pakistan is in safe hands.
@Ashish Kumar, around $ 50,000 us
@Maleeha Dosai,
Absolutely. Although you didn't hand in any of the gifts you received.
What's the big deal! In India, they are deposited with the govt. and auctioned later. Anyone can participate in the auction and buy the stuff.
@Simple Logic, I would not agree with you. Most of the multinational companies (reputed) have code of conduct which do not allow to accept gifts beyond certain value ( approx. 50-100 USD). Such code of conducts and policies are universal ( not country specific). Similarly FO of other countries have such policies and limitations. This matter should be discussed in parliament and proper laws should be formulated and enforced
Great job Mr. Qurreshi....
Naya Pakistan Zindabad!
Didn't other current Pakistan government officials receive gifts too? PM? Qureshi is leading from the front and providing a good example to others.
Very good. We have to check previous government gifts also. Where it is now?
30 years gift means billion of Rupees.
Never heard before! I remember him before also he was minister, sir that time no body gift you?
In nearly all the countries it is a normal practice to deposit the gifts received by the state representatives in a government department. It is noteworthy that the PTI leaders are not personalising the gifts as in past. What was the need for Zardari, and Nawaz to retain the gifts as they are super rich in their own rights?
Zardari & Company even robbed the nations earthquake funds to fill their pockets.
Thank you Mr Qureshi.
good precedent. It is property of govt of Pakistan and people of country.
all ministers current and past should deposit.
This is the media hype.
Honesty and sincerity are on PTI's side. Even if they fail in bringing quick reforms, I would still fully back them!
@Amir, Not accepting gifts is considered rude in many cultures.
This shouldn't be something special. But the fact is, this the first time we actually have politicians, instead of crooks, that it has become something to be admired.
This is the normal thing. He is behaving like he has done a great thing. Why?
It should be MANDATORY to deposit all gifts as these people are not representing themselves by Govt. of Pakistan at Foreign trips.
If he has been FM during Nawaz or Zardari time, he must have been using these gift for personal glory. All credits go to Khan sahib.
@Amir, because it's considered rude in Arab culture to not accept a gift.. you will never be happy with any positive actions regardless.
@Shah Hussain, Time for others to follow
Rules allowed them to retain the gifts..They've played fair.
@JJ,
Grow up
@PK085,
Its a season..
@Amir, It is common to receive gifts in professional capacity. As a common courtesy he might have accepted them. The focus is on him declaring it instead of keeping in his pocket
@Amir, you do know there is something called, "respecting cultural norms ". Question you should be asking is why something like this had never happened before?
Kudos...
Why is this a news? Isn’t he legally required to deposit any gift above a certain value with the state.
Time will tell if Qureshi is a good FM or not but he appears to be a good person indeed.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi depositing the gifts he received shows his nobility and caring for the country. After all the gifts were given to country's foreign minister, not to him personally. This was not followed by petty PPP and PML politicians in the past as they kept gifts to themselves. Even President of USA receiving valuable gifts on his overseas trips deposits them, in most cases they go the presidential libraries and are preserved for the people to see and admire.
Good job appreciation! This is an example of naya Pakistan
Sir, thank you for following the law.
Finally it dawned upon the rulers of the land of the pure that these gifts don't belong to them. A good sign, but how about the earlier presents excluding any perishables? Do pay for them to keep your account clear. No harm in apologizing to the nation for once.
Well if he went along with PMIK, I'm sure he would have also been given gifts and I assume better and more expensive ones. What about those?
That's very nice!
What did Paksitani FM gave as gift to the Prince, during his visit, we are also eager to know.
Good, but where are the gifts received by IK and Bajwa???????
@Rajah, it is a big news because this happened in Pakistan.