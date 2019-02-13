DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Foreign minister deposits Rs6.35 million in Saudi gifts in govt Toshakhana

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana. ─ AFP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana. ─ AFP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has deposited gifts worth millions of rupees received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the Toshakhana (gift depository), Foreign Office sources told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

FO documents dated January 9 and 10 state that the gifts were given to the foreign minister during Prime Minster Imran Khan's visit on Sept 19, 2018.

According to the documents obtained by DawnNewsTV, Qureshi had received a Rolex watch, a gold pen embedded with gems, a pair of gold cuff links, a gold-chain rosary (tasbeeh) inlaid with precious gems, and a gold ring.

The total value of the gifts, assessed by an approved appraiser, amounts to Rs6.35 million.

A breakdown of the estimated value of the gifts is as follows:

  • Rolex watch: Rs4.85m

  • Gold pen with gems: Rs950,000

  • Gold cuff links: Rs135,000

  • Rosary: Rs205,000

  • Gold ring: Rs210,000

"The foreign minister has desired that the Toshakhana may retain [the gifts] and the sale proceeds may be deposited in the government treasury, as per prescribed procedure," an FO document states.

Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions on the eve of a state visit. According to Toshakhana rules, these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. If the original recipient wants to retain the present, they have to pay a fee determined by the Cabinet Division.

According to a news report from 2010, the then President Asif Ali Zardari is alleged to have set a record within a year of assuming office by taking one-third of all expensive gifts presented to all former presidents and prime ministers. Of the gifts of the value of Rs160 million, Zardari reportedly took away items of Rs62 million value during the first year of his presidency.

In the past, leaders have paid as little as 15 per cent of the assessed value of a gift. A list presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in 20019 had revealed that only 447 of the 3,486 gifts received by state representatives (from presidents down to deputy secretaries) during foreign visits were deposited in the gift depository. The rest were retained by the receivers after paying a meagre amount or free of cost.

A member of the committee at the time had told Dawn that the list contained the names of President Asif Ali Zardari, former presidents Rafiq Tarar and Pervez Musharraf, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Jamali and Shaukat Aziz and a number of top bureaucrats and officials.

According to sources, Shaukat Aziz retained hundreds of gifts with wrong assessment of market value. They said the list showed that the former prime minister had retained a number of precious jewel-studded wrist watches by showing their market price as just a few thousands of rupees.

PAK SAUDI RELATIONS
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (102)

1000 characters
JJ
Feb 13, 2019 12:03pm

Unlike Gilani, he rightly decided to deposit them instead of taking them home.

Recommend 0
PK085
Feb 13, 2019 12:05pm

First time ever heard of such news. Bravo!

Recommend 0
Irfan
Feb 13, 2019 12:06pm

Deserve high appreciation for setting this example

Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig Hunzai
Feb 13, 2019 12:09pm

Excellent FM

Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2019 12:10pm

So what about previous visits?

Recommend 0
ALI ASAD NAWAZ MALIK
Feb 13, 2019 12:11pm

Never heard of such news of depositing gifts into Toshakhana of state in the past regimes.

Recommend 0
Amir
Feb 13, 2019 12:15pm

Why did he accept the gift in first place

Recommend 0
Misba
Feb 13, 2019 12:17pm

If NS or AZ were in power, they would be in London now.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Feb 13, 2019 12:17pm

PPP PML-N and the anti IK media guns without smoke Silent

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Feb 13, 2019 12:18pm

Good beginning!

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Feb 13, 2019 12:18pm

Well done and good precedent set.

Recommend 0
umar
Feb 13, 2019 12:18pm

Great. I believe gifts worth within 20.0% of the ministers monthly salary should be kept by him. The rest should be deposited in the National Treasury. Or maybe these gifts can be given to foreign visitors to our land.

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 13, 2019 12:19pm

Great news. Hope other in that entourage will follow his noble deed.

Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Feb 13, 2019 12:19pm

Setting good examples and lets see if those who received gifts in the past, come forward and follow Qureshi's foot steps

Recommend 0
Ali_PK
Feb 13, 2019 12:20pm

Commendable gesture that!

Recommend 0
Khalil UK
Feb 13, 2019 12:21pm

Hats off to FM Qureshi! Thank you for leading by example sir.

Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Feb 13, 2019 12:23pm

Wow firs time heard of such news

Recommend 0
Karachit
Feb 13, 2019 12:26pm

Reminds me of our Ex prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. When first lady of Turkey gave her necklace as a donation to earthquake victims and what happened to that gift after that.

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 13, 2019 12:29pm

Weldone Mr. Qureshi. Your act has made us proud of you. It's real change of mindset

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 13, 2019 12:30pm

Great step to set the precedent. Were the gifts also given to others in the Pakistani delegation? If yes then why others have not done so?

Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 13, 2019 12:31pm

Mr. Qureshi,your act has made us proud of you. Weldone

Recommend 0
Miqbal Rangoonwala
Feb 13, 2019 12:31pm

Never in history of pakistan I knew this good thing done

Recommend 0
Maleeha Dosai
Feb 13, 2019 12:32pm

SMQ is a turncoat, how do we know he didn’t keep some items. Also now I understand his lust to be a foreign minister whether he’s in PPP or PTI.

Recommend 0
Miqbal Rangoonwala
Feb 13, 2019 12:32pm

This is the Naya pakistan now I under something

Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 13, 2019 12:33pm

Way to go!

Recommend 0
Farrukh Arshad
Feb 13, 2019 12:41pm

Good step, making the examples. BTW Did anyone told this to ex PM Mr. Yousaf Raza Gilani ?

Recommend 0
Zakfan
Feb 13, 2019 12:53pm

One should appreciate his act of personal integrity. But as an FM?

Recommend 0
Ishrat Salim
Feb 13, 2019 12:54pm

Good act. he has followed his leader Imran khan, who has done same.

Recommend 0
SOLUTION - X
Feb 13, 2019 12:57pm

Great !!! What about the gifts received by other members on the tour?

Recommend 0
NM
Feb 13, 2019 12:58pm

What about the gifts that were given to IK? I am sure they were worth more. Have they been deposited as well?

Recommend 0
Israr
Feb 13, 2019 01:01pm

@Maleeha Dosai, Some people........

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 13, 2019 01:02pm

Well done FM, setting a good example!

Recommend 0
Wise
Feb 13, 2019 01:05pm

@ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH, Some are expert at showcasing their obvious standards govt procedure other believe to do this will be below thier dignity. Here is a catch for you . MNS paid for his living in the PM house

Recommend 0
Ahmed Khalid
Feb 13, 2019 01:15pm

@Misba, Where is the declaration of gifts which he has received during PPP tenure and Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Recommend 0
Ahmed Khalid
Feb 13, 2019 01:16pm

@Maleeha Dosai, Per sources, if Not Prime Ministry then Punjab Chief Ministry or Foreign Ministry.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 13, 2019 01:24pm

@Maleeha Dosai, You must be the eternal pessmist on earth!

Suppose this news had not even emerged, how would you have even known of any gifts from MBS, what value or what happened to them?? FM Qureshi did the right thing, but you still question if he's hiding anything??

Do you declare all your incomes on your Tax Return?

Do you return an extra Mango to the seller, if he slipped one extra in your bag??

Recommend 0
khalil
Feb 13, 2019 01:25pm

What about the gifts received by previous ministers in PMLN and PPP governments? Were they not supposed to deposit or at least declare these. Well done IK and FM. This is a Naya Pakistan indeed.

Recommend 0
Shaukat
Feb 13, 2019 01:31pm

@Misba, Still the ignorant and illiterate citizens of the nation will vote for them again

Recommend 0
Marie Rodrigues
Feb 13, 2019 01:32pm

a poor village relative given gift by rich city relative

Recommend 0
AKS
Feb 13, 2019 01:36pm

@Ahmed Khalid, Now leader is honest, And you follow him

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Feb 13, 2019 01:37pm

Good job. Appreciated

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Feb 13, 2019 01:38pm

This is truly a naya Pakistan!!

Recommend 0
Ashish Kumar
Feb 13, 2019 02:01pm

Can someone explain me in dollars or pounds?

Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 13, 2019 02:08pm

PMLN and PPP - take notice please! During your tenors this was never heard of - you should be ashamed of yourselves

Recommend 0
PTIII
Feb 13, 2019 02:08pm

Good to be deposited but let’s see if it’ll be bought back by FM by fraction of costs

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Feb 13, 2019 02:15pm

there is honor amongst thieves.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 02:30pm

Great precedent set by the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by returning the gifts given to him during last year's official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Feb 13, 2019 02:35pm

Splendid Foreign minister of Pakistan. I think this is first time in the history of this country that minister who is in saddle has returned gifts to treasury. You have have set a new precedent for them who had loot & plunder our nation. This is niyaa Pakistan

Recommend 0
Chishti
Feb 13, 2019 02:36pm

great, He must have done the same while he was FM in PPP's tenure. A true patriot..... bravo.....

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 13, 2019 02:44pm

It is not gracious act ,it is mandatory under the law. Check those who took neckless and reduce the price of the gift to win the favor who matters

Recommend 0
Raja Arslan
Feb 13, 2019 02:44pm

It sets a new precedence for others to follow.

Recommend 0
shahid
Feb 13, 2019 02:47pm

he received gifts last year in Sept , what he was thinking last four months . i think this is only cheap advertising

Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 02:54pm

@Amir, This is normal practice during official visits in the Middle East to hand gifts to the visiting dignitaries, and one is not supposed to refuse to accept the same. There is also a condition for the official to submit these to the relevant department, who will appraise the items, and if offered to take it at an agreed price.

Recommend 0
Sayed
Feb 13, 2019 02:54pm

@Mahmood, silly reasoning. Yes by the same concept, you are ought to declare all your income for tax filing and you are supposed to return the extra mango handed to you by mistake. You can't have selective honesty, otherwise it becomes showmanship.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 13, 2019 02:55pm

But why did he accept gifts. Does FO code of conduct allow it to accept gifts of such high value? Also what about the gifts given to other members of the delegation?

Recommend 0
ABD USA
Feb 13, 2019 02:58pm

US President are required to submit any gift of substantial value received from any foreign government to the US Treasury as they are considered gift given to the chair not the occupants of the chair. Barak Obama accepted gold jwellary given by the Saudi King to honor the culture of the gift giving of the host nation and immediately submitted the gift to the US Treasury on his return to the country. Even the PM Modi of India surrenders the gift received during his foreign trips to the government Treasury.

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Feb 13, 2019 03:02pm

@Amir, It is rude to refuse gifts, especially in Middle Eastern culture.

Recommend 0
Helal Enver
Feb 13, 2019 03:09pm

Good move by the FM. How about the other Ministers? I'm sure they also must've received valuable gifts like the FM, when are they depositing them in the Toshakhana?

Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 13, 2019 03:16pm

@umar, reasonable logic. You do not ask for gifts and can not refuse to accept when offered. Well done

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Feb 13, 2019 03:27pm

@Maleeha Dosai, May be an honest man who forsake looters of Pakistan. May be if there are other honest people in PPP and PML-N they will also join PTI for the sake of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Texan
Feb 13, 2019 03:48pm

A new trend in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
ABCD
Feb 13, 2019 04:03pm

What about other gifts PM received during foreign tours?

Recommend 0
Adil
Feb 13, 2019 04:07pm

If this was received by FM. what PM received must be higher than that....where are those?

Recommend 0
Yasir
Feb 13, 2019 04:09pm

This is new for us! Well done SMK!

Recommend 0
Wajahat
Feb 13, 2019 04:10pm

It shows high character, now my mind is at ease that Pakistan is in safe hands.

Recommend 0
Iqbal@US
Feb 13, 2019 04:11pm

@Ashish Kumar, around $ 50,000 us

Recommend 0
Srehman
Feb 13, 2019 04:11pm

@Maleeha Dosai,

Absolutely. Although you didn't hand in any of the gifts you received.

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Feb 13, 2019 04:16pm

What's the big deal! In India, they are deposited with the govt. and auctioned later. Anyone can participate in the auction and buy the stuff.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 13, 2019 04:17pm

@Simple Logic, I would not agree with you. Most of the multinational companies (reputed) have code of conduct which do not allow to accept gifts beyond certain value ( approx. 50-100 USD). Such code of conducts and policies are universal ( not country specific). Similarly FO of other countries have such policies and limitations. This matter should be discussed in parliament and proper laws should be formulated and enforced

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Feb 13, 2019 04:25pm

Great job Mr. Qurreshi....

Recommend 0
Shah Hussain
Feb 13, 2019 04:25pm

Naya Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
JackJones
Feb 13, 2019 04:41pm

Didn't other current Pakistan government officials receive gifts too? PM? Qureshi is leading from the front and providing a good example to others.

Recommend 0
Arif Muqri
Feb 13, 2019 05:05pm

Very good. We have to check previous government gifts also. Where it is now?

30 years gift means billion of Rupees.

Recommend 0
Dr in doubt
Feb 13, 2019 05:15pm

Never heard before! I remember him before also he was minister, sir that time no body gift you?

Recommend 0
Patriot
Feb 13, 2019 05:35pm

In nearly all the countries it is a normal practice to deposit the gifts received by the state representatives in a government department. It is noteworthy that the PTI leaders are not personalising the gifts as in past. What was the need for Zardari, and Nawaz to retain the gifts as they are super rich in their own rights?

Recommend 0
Touseef
Feb 13, 2019 05:49pm

Zardari & Company even robbed the nations earthquake funds to fill their pockets.

Thank you Mr Qureshi.

Recommend 0
fahd
Feb 13, 2019 05:53pm

good precedent. It is property of govt of Pakistan and people of country.

all ministers current and past should deposit.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Feb 13, 2019 05:54pm

This is the media hype.

Recommend 0
NeutraView
Feb 13, 2019 06:00pm

Honesty and sincerity are on PTI's side. Even if they fail in bringing quick reforms, I would still fully back them!

Recommend 0
NeutraView
Feb 13, 2019 06:01pm

@Amir, Not accepting gifts is considered rude in many cultures.

Recommend 0
Uzair
Feb 13, 2019 06:09pm

This shouldn't be something special. But the fact is, this the first time we actually have politicians, instead of crooks, that it has become something to be admired.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 13, 2019 06:32pm

This is the normal thing. He is behaving like he has done a great thing. Why?

Recommend 0
HONEST OPINION
Feb 13, 2019 06:38pm

It should be MANDATORY to deposit all gifts as these people are not representing themselves by Govt. of Pakistan at Foreign trips.

Recommend 0
Moth
Feb 13, 2019 06:41pm

If he has been FM during Nawaz or Zardari time, he must have been using these gift for personal glory. All credits go to Khan sahib.

Recommend 0
Cyrus
Feb 13, 2019 06:41pm

@Amir, because it's considered rude in Arab culture to not accept a gift.. you will never be happy with any positive actions regardless.

Recommend 0
Shah Hussain
Feb 13, 2019 06:51pm

@Shah Hussain, Time for others to follow

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Feb 13, 2019 07:03pm

Rules allowed them to retain the gifts..They've played fair.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 07:04pm

@JJ,

Grow up

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 07:05pm

@PK085,

Its a season..

Recommend 0
PAK
Feb 13, 2019 07:09pm

@Amir, It is common to receive gifts in professional capacity. As a common courtesy he might have accepted them. The focus is on him declaring it instead of keeping in his pocket

Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Feb 13, 2019 07:20pm

@Amir, you do know there is something called, "respecting cultural norms ". Question you should be asking is why something like this had never happened before?

Recommend 0
Concerned
Feb 13, 2019 07:20pm

Kudos...

Recommend 0
Rajah
Feb 13, 2019 07:22pm

Why is this a news? Isn’t he legally required to deposit any gift above a certain value with the state.

Recommend 0
Waseem
Feb 13, 2019 07:27pm

Time will tell if Qureshi is a good FM or not but he appears to be a good person indeed.

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 13, 2019 07:28pm

Shah Mahmood Qureshi depositing the gifts he received shows his nobility and caring for the country. After all the gifts were given to country's foreign minister, not to him personally. This was not followed by petty PPP and PML politicians in the past as they kept gifts to themselves. Even President of USA receiving valuable gifts on his overseas trips deposits them, in most cases they go the presidential libraries and are preserved for the people to see and admire.

Recommend 0
sam
Feb 13, 2019 07:36pm

Good job appreciation! This is an example of naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Pervez
Feb 13, 2019 07:51pm

Sir, thank you for following the law.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 13, 2019 07:52pm

Finally it dawned upon the rulers of the land of the pure that these gifts don't belong to them. A good sign, but how about the earlier presents excluding any perishables? Do pay for them to keep your account clear. No harm in apologizing to the nation for once.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 13, 2019 07:53pm

Well if he went along with PMIK, I'm sure he would have also been given gifts and I assume better and more expensive ones. What about those?

Recommend 0
ABE
Feb 13, 2019 08:03pm

That's very nice!

What did Paksitani FM gave as gift to the Prince, during his visit, we are also eager to know.

Recommend 0
Common Man
Feb 13, 2019 08:10pm

Good, but where are the gifts received by IK and Bajwa???????

Recommend 0
Moth
Feb 13, 2019 08:13pm

@Rajah, it is a big news because this happened in Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...