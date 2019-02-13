DAWN.COM

Islamabad meets UN Peacekeeping benchmark of 15pc female deployment

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that "Pakistan is proud to have achieved the goal of deployment of 15pc female staff officers in UN Peacekeeping Missions." ─ Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Islamabad has increased the deployment of female staff officers in its United Nations peacekeeping missions to 15 per cent, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Tuesday night.

UN Peacekeeping had in 2017 set a target for recruiting 15pc women as military observers and staff officers by the end of the year.

FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that "Pakistan is proud to have achieved the goal of deployment of 15pc female staff officers in UN Peacekeeping Missions."

Women from Pakistan have served on the front lines of international peacekeeping missions as police officers, doctors and nurses and one of its female police officers even received the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011.

Pakistani woman police officer Shahzadi Gulfam, who was deployed on a UN peacekeeping operation, received the 2011 International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in recognition of her outstanding performance. She was deployed with the UN Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) as the UN Police (UNPOL) team leader posted in the Timor-Leste National Police Vulnerable Persons Unit in Dili, the capital.

Comments (11)

Babu
Feb 13, 2019 12:31pm

Congrats !!! Make it to 33% in next 5 years.

BLUE KNIGHT
Feb 13, 2019 12:35pm

and she is lovely as well. Kudos for your efforts to enhance your soft image..

RAja Raman
Feb 13, 2019 12:54pm

Great news.. Officers like Shahzadi carry hope for more women taking up front line jobs...

Hamed Quraishi
Feb 13, 2019 01:40pm

Keep it up. No excuses anymore.

Ujla sitara
Feb 13, 2019 02:40pm

Please life ban from cycling in KP too.

Ash Man
Feb 13, 2019 03:03pm

Good achievement. Hope the same can happen in government and private employment as well.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 03:10pm

Well done and keep it up.

Junaid
Feb 13, 2019 03:27pm

Welldone Pakistan government and Pakistan military

Daskalos
Feb 13, 2019 05:01pm

Great! More lovely and intelligent Pakistani women to please represent us globally at all forums.

Shwetanshu Acharya
Feb 13, 2019 06:16pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, hang on tough.

Pak Patriot
Feb 13, 2019 08:13pm

When given the opportunity, our Pakistani women excell and are second to none.

