DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Opec oil production falls as Saudi Arabia slashes output

AFPUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

Opec says it produced 797,000 fewer barrels per day in January than in the previous month.— File
Opec says it produced 797,000 fewer barrels per day in January than in the previous month.— File

PARIS: Global oil cartel Opec said Tuesday it sharply reduced crude oil production last month, after heavyweight Saudia Arabia slashed output and exports fell in crisis-hit Venezuela.

In its monthly report, Opec said it produced 797,000 fewer barrels per day in January than in the previous month, a decrease in line with the cartel’s pledge to curb output in a bid to boost sagging prices.

The decrease by the group of 14 producer countries - which has long manipulated oil output to influence global prices in members’ favour - brought total production to 30.81 million barrels per day in the month, the report said citing secondary sources.

The reduction came mostly from the world’s top oil exporter and Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia, which cut 350,000 barrels per day, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Oil production in Venezuela, which has been rocked by a crippling economic crisis, spiralling political turmoil and US sanctions, meanwhile sank by 59,000 barrels per day.

The cartel’s scale-back was in line with an agreement by Opec and non-Opec members in December to trim production by 1.2 million barrels a day from January 1.

Opec members vowed to cut 800,000 barrels a day of that amount, so January’s figures fell just 3,000 barrels short of that commitment.

The cartel has joined forces with 10 non-member nations including Russia to trim output to avoid a repeat of the 2014 crash when prices dove to below $30 a barrel - down from over $100 - due to a glut in supplies and weakening global demand.

While remaining volatile, oil prices have rallied to just above $60 a barrel and jumped more than a dollar after the Opec production update.

That figure remains far below the $85 a barrel hit in early October before prices slid back.

The Tuesday report estimated that non-Opec members would produce more oil than expected this year, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and the United States.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 13, 2019 09:06am

Higher prices on the way... Saudis are the friends of Saudis, much like Trump's protectionism tenets! Can you blame them? Or, OPEC!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Nejat Askari III
Feb 13, 2019 10:18am

This will have a greater effect on Pakistan than it will the United States and Europe. The US has shale oil and Europe can buy from Russia.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 03:49pm

The only way to boost dwindling global oil prices is to cut down the oil production by the OPEC countries.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...