Senate body slams PIA for sacking employees with fake degrees
ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday criticised the manner in which the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management had dismissed seven pilots and 73 cabin crew for possessing fake degrees, saying rules were not followed for dismissal of services.
“Terminating the service of staff is a drastic action. Nowhere does the Supreme Court order dismiss staff with fake degrees. The court’s directives are to follow procedure under the rules,” said the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The committee met for a briefing on the issue of fake degrees of PIA employees and the reported harassment being faced by the staff, especially the lower staff, from their superiors.
Senator Khan urged the PIA management to take disciplinary action against officials who inducted employees without verifying their documents first, before firing staff with fake degrees.
He argued that instead of terminating the service of staff possessing fake degrees, other disciplinary action should have been taken, such as demotion or stopping increments.
The chairman instructed the committee’s secretary to invite employees who had been removed from service and members of the PIA union to know their views on the matter.
However, in his response, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who took charge last October, explained to the committee reasons for strict stance by the management.
“More cases of fake degrees have surfaced. And more cases have surfaced of pilots with fake licences who are flying today. I explained to the Supreme Court of the matter of life and death of passengers. If we did not take stern actions on merit, there will be no end to such inductions,” Mr Malik told the committee.
The CEO apprised the committee that most of the record of staff had been deliberately misplaced. PIA’s previous managements had failed to implement required procedures, he added. Key performance indicators did not exist. There were not training assessment and the training centres were dormant, the CEO said.
He informed the committee about efforts being made for reorganising the PIA’s human resource department and explained how the degree verification process started way back in 2006.
“The then PIA management gave all employees two years to improve their degrees or get them re-verified. The Islamabad High Court questioned this process and termed it outside the law. Personal hearings were granted to those with fake degrees and none were able to satisfy their illegal actions,” Mr Malik told the committee.
The CEO informed the committee about efforts being made to restore the past glory of the national flag carrier, including measures for curbing corruption in the organisation. He said the PIA was able to recover one out of the two best possible and money earning 777 aircraft abandoned for over a year. The official requested the committee for assistance in acquiring 10 more aircraft to earn more profits.
During the briefing, the committee was informed about steps being taken to regain the possession of PIA properties in Tashkent, Tehran, Delhi, Bombay, New York, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, besides re-negotiating the existing contract of in-flight entertainment.
“We have suspended loss-making routes, expanded productive and new routes, and restarted night landing at Peshawar airport after four years that was suspended due to security reasons. PIA has also increased seat factor by 95 per cent,” he claimed.
The CEO informed the committee members about seven suspended routes that caused PIA a loss of Rs500 million. The route — Islamabad-to-Beijing-to-Tokyo and then back the country — alone caused PIA a loss of Rs300 million.
Mr Malik informed the committee about his negotiations with the government for easing the tax regime which was the highest on domestic travel for PIA, 32.51pc of the base fare, compared to 15.55pc in India, 5pc in Saudi Arabia, 9.5pc in China and 8.4pc in Bangladesh.
“There is no choice but to revisit the country’s aviation policy,” Mr Malik said.
Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019
Comments (130)
Why shouldn't employees with fake credentials be sacked ?
So Senator would have been fine with "stopping increments" for a pilot flying a plane with fake degree and forged license.
Arrogance at its best and instead of repenting but defending their ill doings!
Firing them is absolutely valid. The same would have happened in a Western country also.
If you are submitting fake education conditionals to you employer you are defrauding the employer. The employer has right to terminate you employment. By the wa, how would like to find your doctor has fake degree and never went to school? These people should not only be terminate from employment, but should be prosecuted for fraud.
Senators who are questioning hiring people with fake degree , need to be reminded it was their parties who did the hiring during the respective tenure of party.
@Zameer, Sorry you got sacked.
What kind of nonsense is this? Fake degrees endanger the lives of passengers. Fly PIA, some pilots have a few valid degrees...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
So if a doctor with fake degree was appointed to provide medical treatment to staff or employees then he/she should continue to do so! This can only happen in Pakistan where law makers are bent upon protecting law breakers.
This only can happen in Pakistan. Political leaders indulge such act first appointing them under influence and then once sacked same leaders support them. it seems every thing is fake here.
Are these parliamentarians for real......show that they live in a parallel universe where rule of law is not important.....
Proper procedures were not followed while hiring and senator is worried that rules were not followed regarding their dismissal. Give us a break....what have we done to you guys that you are hell bent on defending every crook in this country.
Why should the Senate dictate how PIA should handle it's employees' misconduct? Perhaps because many lawmakers themselves have fake degrees.
@Zameer, because they paid big bribes to these senators :)
@Zameer, because many lawmakers have fake degrees, and the PPP, under Benazir recruited thousands of unqualified personnel as reward
Shocking but not surprising behavior from PML N. This shows their thought process. Nepotism , corruption sheer incompetence . No wonder this country with tremendous amount of potential and resources stand where it is today because of these corrupt and inept politicians. One of the main reason is accountability. Everyone should be held accountable including the staff of PIA you cannot play with peoples life. If an airline pilot submits a fake degree is he qualified to read the flight manual, ATC instructions , make correct decisions according to his training in case of an emergency??No he won't if he has a fake degree and was hired because he knew one of the politicians . This needs to end now. Lets remind this Senator from PML N it was the taxpayers of this country who paid for his medical expenses when he decided to go abroad for his Medical treatment and not to mention for his hotel stay in London as well. How many Pakistanis are afforded this privilege??
not firing employees with fake degrees must be a jailable offence. and firing must be requirwd by law.
Is this a joke?
Fake degree holders are sacked justly and they should be put on trial for endangering the lives of passengers
They should not only be fired but also face criminal charges. No one with fake degrees or ID cards etc is ever punished in this country and that is the reason why people with valid degrees and documents have to run all over the place trying to verify our documents. Our documents have no value internationally also. Until we don't start punishing people who use and who make fake documents our system will remain a joke.
The senate body is kidding..right? Who in their right mind would question the sacking of fake degree holders. Only our esteemed senators I guess.
Salam Sir: This is the real issue in Pakistan. No one can be sacked even though that person doesn't meet the criteria or had cheated the organization by submitting incorrect credentials? So what to do with them? I suggest let Senate to hire them. Senate committee could pay part of their earnings to them!
Plz kindly chk the degrees of the members of the committee...!!
I'm not going to get into the political arguments, but instead, my hope is, the CEO and PIA would start showing good progress, than it would be easy o sit there and request more funds for more air crafts, right now, its all basically a hope and a wish list of what they are planning to do. Do what you can with what you have, with progress, you can get more. No more money based on empty promises.
Shame on the Senate committee for encouraging employees enrolled illegally on fake degrees or license.These people are actually responsible for the present state of PIA they should also be punished for abetting the crimes and loss to the state of Pakistan.
What a joke and shameful statement.
These lawmakers are sense of embarrassment for the nation..!!
@Zameer, becus they're Sindhis
Shame on this mindset. Still they defend fake people. How can one trust them if they are assigned govt again would not do nepotism and cronyism.
So fawad chaudry was right about mushahidullah
It has shocked me to read that PML's Mushahidullah is siding and trying to make fake degree holders termination controversial.
I can't believe what I am reading. PML N has lost its mind
what a joke? Put all the fake degree holders in jail and collect past payments and benefits paid to them. PML-N and PPP are criminal run syndicates, so obvious why there leaders belong to jail.
I think the personal should also be booked responsible for higher such individual.
Has the Senate gone crazy? That was absolutely correct action by PIA. Everyone with a fake degree should be sacked and those who hired/recommended them should be thrown in jail
Pakistan needs PTI as single party to rule Pakistan for next 10 yrs under imran khan. He might not be able to bring revolutionary changes but at least would be able to make institutions function destroyed by 10 yrs successive govts of pmln nd ppp
Glad N is 100% consistent.
Senate body should be sacked as well for going against a good step.
The senator should be removed from his post. Fake degrees is fraud. Nothing but firing was the solution.
Have the senate gone crazy? The people in this country have so many personal vested interests that they would rather have these fake pilots crash the airplane and have innocent people killed rather than have these fake degree pilots fired. Shame on each and everyone in the senate.
Put these senators in jail for condoning criminal behaviour of the PIA pilots with fake degrees.
The bigger corrupt are displeased by the termination of the smaller corrupt.
It is a shame the Panel has slammed PIA to sack employees with fake degrees, without any consideration that some of these people had endangered lives of so many. The National Airline has benn mired with corruption sustaining colossal losses to the State Airline. The employees and those who employed such employees should be tried for endangering lives of travelling public.
Their own degrees are also fake and it seems the sacked employees are their political base.
Senate is proving to be the defender of the corrupt forces. How sad for Pakistan
Whenever the misrepresentation is discovered that's when the appropriate action is taken. Timing has not important. There are more "sifaarishis" still in PIA and government offices. They all need to be fired.
Let this Parliamentary committee travel with the pilots holding fake credentials.....Its an Insult to those who really earn the prestige...
What kind of politicians are these? People with fake degrees should not be sacked?
so giving a fake degree is not a crime but firing them on fake degree is.
who are these people?
Sacking is perfectly alright. Now the rules should be followed to put them in jail for fraud and putting at risk the lives of millions of passengers. A case should also be filed against the Senate panel including Mushaidullah Khan for supporting fraud and cheating.
I am surprised that Mr Mushahidullah Khan had no shame to protect cheaters. These cheaters should be prosecuted and salaries and benefits they drew should be recovered. Persons in PIA administration who overlooked or connived in this case should not be spared, they too should be severely punished.
@Fuad , Great..thanks for putting the things in their right prospective... Unfortunately that is the reality and crux of our country system... whether you like it or not... Though they are enjoying on our tax payers money...yet they are not accountable....What a shame....
Senate has nothing better to do. Ofcourse when PPP and PMLN are in majority. Hopefully by 2020, Senate will have more PTI senators.
These folks should have faced serious jail time along with termination of job for lying/deceiving as well as putting public’s lives In danger. Shame on PML.
with this nawaz sharif party there is end to corruption. even siding wirh the fake degree hilders....its probably because they them selves have fake degrees.
@Zameer, .... It is political. The politicians follow the votes, and unions have vote banks.
nawaz party will always take side of the corrupt. name of party muslim league.....actions of non muslim league. rotten to the core
These are the Senators with fake degrees, why wouldn't they support their kind.
Corrupt PIA mafia is trying hard to protect corruption, mismanagement, nepotism and unprofessionalism in PIA.
Not only terminated , these people should be arrested and fined
They shouldn't have been hired in first place
Only corrupt politicians will support unethical practices of getting a job on fake degrees and putting the lives of passengers in danger.
Can someone check the credentials of the said senator ?
People in Pakistan want democracy and elect people who favor government employees, who got jobs on fake degrees. In such circumstances, what is the future of Pakistan.
Mushahidullah Khan and others like him should be ashamed on even talking about employee with fake degrees in senate. These thugs are fake and always promote and support fake stuff
@Zameer, they and their supporters like Mushahid ullah may be punished under the ambit of law of fraud and helping the fraudulent practices.
The Standing Committee on Aviation should be asked if they will employ or recommend anyone with fake credentials in their organizations or with a defective background? There can be no two arguments on a fake degree, because a fraud is a fraud. Salams
the way chairman standing committee is twisting things is not surprising. they have their stakes in this matter. he will defend the recruitment.
@AJ, well said
@Zia , Pakistan needs genuine leadership instead of these fakes like PTI, PML N and others.
Why not fire Mushahidullah from the senate for hiring people with fake degree.
It's not a matter of underqualification, it's about forgery and threatening the lives of hundreds (if not thousands) of passengers. They should be arrested and not just sacked. They should return the benefits they have enjoyed with the help of these fake degrees.
Instead of sacking the fake degree holders they should be put in jail .
I wonder if these senators would let a cardiac surgeon with a fake degree perform an open heart surgery on them, who just happened to know how to do a surgery but never went to med school.
What is relevance of Senate (highest law making body in Pakistan) left? Shameful!
So they’re literally criticizing the government for sacking corrupt and fraud
THAT is the mindset that needs to be changed!!! Sacking them was the best decision.
“....Senator Khan urged the PIA management to take disciplinary action against officials who inducted employees without verifying their documents first, before firing staff with fake degrees....”
Yes indeed, including the political masters of PIA management at the time should also be fired and held accountable for failing to have adequate governance to prevent such blatant disregard of rules and procedure.
Fire the Fake Degree Holder Employees and the Managers who hired them as well. That's the only way you would have some impact in future.
This is exactly what one can expect from Mr. Mushahidullah.
I must say these senators are commendable. I would ask them to employ all these into there factories and offices or fly in the plane with these people at the controls.
Birds of the feather flock together; there is no doubt left now.
Just an observation from whats happening with PIA. The senate members are themselves involved in this scam..having made their millions by pushing their close ones with fake degrees into the airlines. Hence this absurd stand. If PIA is really serious about bouncing back, employees with fake degress should not only be sacked, but also be charged with fraud and deceit and dealt with severely. And those in the HR team who were responsible for their induction, should be individually identified and charged as well with fraud. Any other stand means that they are all in this together to milk the airlines. Lets not fool anyone..
Only sacked? they should be in jail and ask them to return all benefits, they have claimed during their job tenure.
The level of our lawmakers at the highest level. Then it is valid to think alternative system of governance. Anyway this system has not given a layman nothing. Everybody has played its part starting from establishment and then down to other stockholders.
Senate committee is protecting Frauds and crooks who obtained jobs using unfair means. The chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, Senator Mushahidullah Khan credibility has come to big Zero.
Whether there is an order from SC or not, a person with a fake degree is not qualified to do the particular job and should be let go.
@Zameer, maybe because people with fake degrees were recruited while the senator's party was in power.
Unbelievable that Mr Mushahidullah stood for PIA employees whose degrees have been declared as fake! They not only cheated PIA but also committed a criminal offence. What is he talking about?
These are not Senators, these are Scene-creators.
Any give false information to employer is subject to termination without any show cause notice. Why our politicians are defining new rules just to have a vote bank?
Sack those senators
Actually .....some senators might be having fake degrees too .. Terminating such employees is a standard practice is good organizations.
What a joke. A person who has a role in the decline of PIA is heading the aviation committee and scrutinizing the management for something absolutely logical.
This person heading the standing committee has inducted many of his relatives in PIA and he might just be directly related to some people having those fake degrees. Shame on him and his committee.
PP supporting SS as Pac chairman and PMLN supporting PP hired employees.
One group of fake degree holders supporting their brothers in crime.
Enemy of the state PMLN
As per Government rules, this offense calls for a major punishment and the best punishment is dismissal from service. You are encouraging others to follow suit by showing leniency.
Are you kidding? Fraud is acceptable? Why would anyone take education, why not just buy fake degrees?
Senate members appears to be living in old Pakistani; please awaken.
I will ask this senator to fly along with his family with fake pilot. In rest of the World not only fraudster but the one who employed them are punished. Make an example CEO please.
Now this is called 'democracy', they will not let PIA stand on its feet
Please bring them back and make sure we have pilots with fake degrees. So that, after the corrupt politicians, we now let the PIA pilots to play with our lives. Bravo
Completely aback that someone in prestigious house advocating for wrong doers. Degree is degree whether it is real or fake. Why we are in moribund state? Reason for failure of the institutions is obvious.
@Fawad bhai, Put him in that plane with pilot having fake degree.
Let’s check the degrees of this senator too!
Mushahidullah was involved in the appointment of many of these during his tenure. Makes sense for him to defend his cronies.
This is taking ridiculous to the extreme. What else can you expect from the corrupt lot heading these committees? For how much longer is this circus going to contine?
Even if malik knows everything as a CEO, should not he take responsibility for it? Who is responsible for pia management failure? Why does Senator even ask? Why is there no countermeasure against this? Everyone knows, but how long should the people ride on an airplane for which the pilot's license has not been confirmed?
These pilots and cabin staff was the tool of these people for money laundering. So they are feeling the pain.
Please check Senators' degrees first?
Govt should take serious action against such people...put them in jail who's and people who is supporting them should be send along with them....if not today then never and ever.
@Zameer, Fake degree holders should not be sacked because senator mushahid ullah might be behind their hiring or they may be his relatives
Some VIP's relative got fired? So Change the Law!!!
In private company, they were not only fired for fake degrees but may be prosecuted for same.
Senator member Mr Mushaid ullah is rightly anxiuos on the action of fake degrees, as he has many relatives, who will be eventually will land in this category. while actual valid & verified degree holders are without jobs, this stupid jahil senator is trying to support fake degree holders. By inviting union leaders & affected fake degree holders, he is trying to provoke them to protest against PIA management. I hope PIA management declares PIA as essential services under relevant law, wherein it bans union & any protest etc; then take action against such elements.
Unbelievable!
PIA took the right action against employees who had lied on their job applications, were unqualified and unsuited for the jobs they held. Yet, this committee is critical of PIA for doing the right thing?
I think the committee members themselves should be investigated for their own skeletons in the closet and sent packing. What else would prompt them to side with lying, fake-degree holding dishonest people??
What I am hearing slam. We know PMLN and PPP has destroyed organisation. Yet another proof. When this nation will realise they consider fake degree and document serious issue. I'm other part of world it is criminal and crimnal act is with jail. But they don't want that these all there own people.
Fake degree holders occupying any government/public position should be sacked AND thrown in jail.
@Zameer, cos nowhere in the world for cabin crew requires a dregree. Most is permissiable height and good command of English or any other language.
Simply fire the entire Senate these kinds of lawmakers will only destroy the country not make anything better.
His own family members are working in PIA on fake degrees, including his brother that is why he is crying.
Criminal cases must be registered against these fake degree holders for fraud and deception. Accountability process must be started against the previous ministers and management of PIA for recruiting such fraudulent people.
Only criminals can only feel the pain of other criminals!
What a silly, cruel, fake and brutal joke?
They should be behind bars, and all those who employed them. Everyone knows what was going on with PIA, but the government was too busy doing things that it was good at, looking after itself. It is shameful these people are being defended.
Just give everyone a PHD and Pakistan is the most educated country in the world. Job done!
@Hammad, It is the committe Headed by PMLN. and you know they can't stand a step for the betterment of the country
@Asif, and most probably locked up for putting lives of passenger in danger.
Several reasons why senate would wants to protect people with fake degrees. 1. The senate mostly comprises of people with fake degrees. 2. They are many who are uneducated in the senate. 3. When you elect people who do not know how to work hard and don’t understand norms of selecting honest and hard working people and have corrupt norms, you get such responses.
Over time such people do get weeded out .