DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI voices concern over human rights situation in Sindh

Amir WasimUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh address a press conference at National Press Club on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh address a press conference at National Press Club on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Sindh have expressed serious concern over the human rights situation in the province, alleging that “influential people” are patronising and protecting criminals.

Speaking at a news conference at the National Press Club here on Tuesday, parliamentary secretary for human rights in the National Assembly Lal Chand Malhi and secretary general of the party’s Sindh chapter and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh accused the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh of using police “to crush political opponents”.

Referring to the honour-killing of 13-year-old girl Ramsha Wassan in Khairpur and the suspicious murder of nationalist leader Irshad Ranjhani in Karachi, Mr Malhi said the two incidents had created a sense of insecurity among the people of Sindh.

Accuses PPP of using police ‘to crush political opponents’

“People’s rights are being snatched. We have very serious concerns over the situation in Sindh. The people of whole province are in a state of mourning over the two recent murders,” he said.

Mr Malhi alleged that main accused Zulfiqar Wassan, who had allegedly killed Ramsha, was a professional criminal and was already facing 19 cases on murder, robbery and Hudood charges. He alleged that Zulfiqar Wassan had been carrying out criminal activities in the area for the past 22 years, but police had not been able to put hands on him.

The MNA, who belongs to Umerkot, called for formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate Zulfiqar Wassan and to find out those people who had been patronising and protecting him for the past 22 years.

“How a person had been allowed to commit crime continuously for 22 years? Who provided him protection? Who were the police officials who did not take any action against a criminal? All these people must be exposed so that in future, no Ramsha-like case can happen,” Mr Malhi said.

He claimed that Ramsha’s mother had told them that she was feeling insecure in the area and wanted to move to a safe place. He alleged that PPP MNA from the area Dr Nafeesa Shah could not visit the place for one week due to the fear that had gripped the whole area after the incident.

Mr Malhi also criticised the role of the Sindh police in handling the Irshad Ranjhani murder case. He said Mr Ranjhani, who was a nationalist leader, was taken to the police station instead of a hospital after he received multiple bullet wounds due to the firing by a politician. He said the police claimed that Irshad Ranjhani was a criminal and he had died during a robbery attempt. He said that even if he was a criminal, he should have been provided medical aid.

The PTI MNA said that the provincial government had already written a letter to the registrar of the Sindh High Court for holding a judicial inquiry into the incident, but police and some circles were still propagating that Irshad Ranjhani was a criminal.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed the hope that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would take notice of the two incidents after becoming chairman of the NA Committee on Human Rights.

He said the PPP had already been turned into a provincial party from a federal entity and soon it would be restricted to a few constituencies.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 13, 2019 09:56am

Serious allegations! That deserve serious investigation...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Feb 13, 2019 12:12pm

The human rights situation in rural Sindh is not good and everyone knows this.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...