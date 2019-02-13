SC asks NAB to file references against Bahria Town
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to go ahead with finalising references against the Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd in a case relating to exchange of lands between the developer and the Malir Development Authority (MDA).
“To avoid confusion, it is being clarified that the mere fact that a case is pending before the Supreme Court will not inhibit NAB from proceeding under the law,” observed Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who was heading a three-judge bench.
Bahria Town Karachi: Greed unlimited
The bench had taken up the implementation of its May 4, 2018 judgement which held that the grant of land to the MDA by the Sindh government, its exchange with the land of the private land developer — Bahria Town — and anything done under the provisions of the Colonisation of Government Land Act-1912 by the provincial government was illegal.
The land was granted for launching an incremental housing scheme, but instead of doing so, the MDA exchanged it with Bahria Town which launched a scheme of its own, the judgement had held.
Bureau is waiting for outcome of settlement between Malik Riaz and Sindh govt, apex court told
“The window of opportunity is squeezing,” observed Justice Saeed, but postponed further proceedings for Feb 14 at the request of Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel for real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.
“Why NAB has gone into hibernation?” Justice Saeed inquired while pointing towards Prosecutor General of the bureau Syed Asghar Haider.
The court reminded him that during one of the last hearings, NAB had assured the court that it had completed its investigations and even references were ready, but being vetted. The final references would be ready in two to three weeks, it had said. The court had ordered NAB to continue with its investigations which it had initiated against the developer in line with the directives issued under the May 4, 2018 judgement.
The prosecutor general explained that because of caution, NAB was waiting for the outcome of a settlement between the developer tycoon and the Sindh government and that was the reason it had not filed the references yet.
During the last hearing on Jan 22, the Bahria Town had offered to raise the amount — from the earlier offer of Rs250 billion to Rs358bn — it was willing to pay for the lands it possessed in the Malir district, Karachi, where it had developed an upscale housing society.
On Tuesday, Azhar Siddique, another lawyer representing Mr Malik, requested the court not to issue any directives to NAB since it vitiated the atmosphere and created panic in the market, leading to a slump in the real estate sector.
When the lawyer told the court that his client wanted to furnish objections to the report filed by NAB, Justice Saeed explained that the bureau had filed a progress report on which the court was not inviting any objection because it did not want to prejudice the trial by an accountability court.
“It is not our job but of the trial court to decide on the references,” Justice Saeed said.
The proprietors of three authorised dealers of the Bahria Town — Masoodul Ahsan Alvi of the Prism Marketing, Mohammad Nadir of the Cosmos and Atif Ullhani of the Tri-Star — also appeared before the court on court notices. They the court that balloting for plots in the Bahria Town had already been done.
The court ordered them to furnish complete data — from day one when the project was launched — about the total number of plots, bookings made and the total amounts transacted.
The court also warned them that they had been summoned to assist it, but they would land themselves into trouble if they fiddled or tampered with the data.
In case they failed to provide the required details, the court would direct the relevant authorities to take into custody their computers besides issuing non-bailable warrants for them in case of their absence on the next date of hearing, they were cautioned.
Earlier the court was told that the marketing dealers were still indulging in the sale and purchase of the lands in violation of the ban on all kind of transactions in the Bahria Town.
The SC bench was informed that the Nazir of the Sindh High Court had acquired possession of 3,600 acres of land and a formal report in this regard had been filed. The court exempted the Nazir from appearing in the court on next hearing.
Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019
Comments (36)
Nobody can touch Malik Sahib
When the entire system is corrupt, it's hard for one institution (SC) to provide justice. The system needs to change.
Is this Ease of doing business?
@Umar , Yeah Sure, People used to talk about NS in same tone. Now, he is rotting in JAIL.
Nothing will happen to this powerful and well connected tycoo but lot of of investors will sustain monetary losses. Therefore,having made hundreds of billions together through such shady deals, Malik Riaz must cough another hundred billions to close a deal with Sind govt. in order to save those hundreds of investors who will be made to run from pole to post to recover their money which may take years to materialize.
RIP billions of investment of Pakistani people. How people will ever trust on government or any other state institution for not taking action on time. Even this issue has been resolved somehow then million dollar question is what action state will take against Sindh government and bureaucracy (also part of state institutions).
I am wondering why this development was not discussed on any major news channel.?
why only malik riaz ?
why not DHA and ASF ?
What can poor NAB do in the case against Bahria Town? A few phone calls will do the trick. Files will be filled and then. Rest in peace will be the verdict.
I look forward to the day when the demolition order of Bahria Icon Tower will be given.
Court’s warning to arrest and confiscation of their computers is an opportunity for the suspects to destroy all computer records. Unwise pass - should I say more?
Last time I told you guys that nothing will happen to Malik Sb. All CJPs take up the case of Bahria Town before their retirement and then all live happily ever after!
@Arshad , He will be out soon too!
@Arshad , NS is in jail because of external force via internal tauts
it should be settled soon else remittance in form of installment is pending from overseas Pakistanis. As long as all those involved in corruptions are free , they will try to gain more and more time, put them in jail and let them delay. They will settle in days once they are behind the bar. I guarantee it.
If the properties of Imran Khan can be regularized then Bahria town can be regularized as well. Stop playing with the investments of lower middle class who have invested their hard earned monry in such a project.
It will be good if there is settlement around $4 billions reached between SC and Bahria town. $ 4 billions will cover atleast 25% of the dam construction cost.
Malik Riaz deals on a much higher level. The law cannot touch him.
@Arshad , are you sure he is rotting in Jail..?
The head of NAB lives in Bahria Town's phase I in Rawalpindi. Do you expect NAB to move against the property tycoon?
Poor investers are ultimate target.. so sad
@Umar , How do you know?
The move comes so late, the guy has already left the country!
Another time wasting case.
It seems that the court informed the information in advance, but I think we should now investigate all the computers of the person and department concerned.
Good make him bank corrupt. Take every Rs from him . All the houses he made on land must be demolished or give to 5 million people which gov promised to give. Naya Pakistan don't need corrupt people like Malik Riaz.
Supreme Court is trying its best to hold Bahria Town to account but the government quietly let Malik Riaz leave the country despite his name being on ECL. Even an illiterate person can understand MDA scam. Bahria Town encroached upon the rights of the poor and ordinary people for whose the land was granted to MDA for incremental Housing scheme.
This is:
1) Entertaining if you are not invested in Bahria Town. 2) Vindicating if you were invested and got out in time. 3) Aggravating if you are invested.
The Sindh government doled out this land for almost free of cost to BT-Karachi but NAB/SC took the matter and now the Bahria Town had offered to raise the amount — from the earlier offer of Rs: 250 billion to Rs: 358bn for the lands it possessed in BT-Karachi (Malir district). This recovered amount is not be deposited in Sindh Government's kitty and this amount need to be given to a welfare trust for poor people of interior sindh for development of basic civic amenities like water ,hospitals, schools & etc.
File case against Bahria Town but don't touch Defense Commercial Real Estae Empire.
@Sam, you are mistaken. This case relates to ease of doing corruption - not business.
Cases against Malik Sahib are probably about the biggest corruption scandal of our history but almost whole the urdu media, the analysts and all our politicians are totally mum on the subject. This clearly shows the power of the accuser and the state of our society. Thanks Dawn for being true to your profession.
This is another case lingering on for a while and requires a logical conclusion, based on evidence of irregularities, deception and black activities. Don't let big fish get away, expose them and punish them according to law. This will restore public's trust among judiciary, NAB and other institutions. (ACP - Garib Awam ki Awaz).
@Sam - NO, this is ease of corruption in the past.
There is a better way to handle this case. Supreme court must assure that Malik Riaz completes this project and investment of middle and upper middle class (mostly belonging to Karachi) and overseas Pakistanis matures. After that SC could confiscate all belongings and profits of Malik Riaz and put him in jail for life. This way innocent investors get confidence and justice and the culprit Malik Riaz rests in jail along with his political masters.
The deal will be done. It is a win situation for both parties. But people who were involved in this wrong doings must be made an Example. We all know who these people are. What about all the other projects of Mr Malik, they should be looked in to.