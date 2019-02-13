DAWN.COM

Jail doctor tells court Nawaz suffering from various ailments

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 13, 2019

Defence counsel claims that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s life will come under threat if he is not released from prison. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: A doctor working at the Central Jail, Lahore, on Tuesday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is a chronic patient and is suffering from various ailments.

In response to a question put by a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani about the health of Mr Sharif, Medical Officer Dr Shakeel Irfan said the former prime minister “is basically sick and taking medicines since 2001”.

When the bench asked him whether Mr Sharif had been admitted to hospital, the doctor said: “At present, he is in jail.”

The court was hearing a petition seeking suspension of the seven-year jail term handed down to the former premier by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference.

Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana criticised Mr Sharif over his decision of refusing to avail medical treatment in hospital and insisting on staying instead in the Central Jail, Lahore.

Defence counsel claims that former premier’s life will come under threat if he is not released from prison

Mr Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris replied that the prosecution was not giving the true picture of the episode.

Last week the former prime minister decided to go to the prison from the Services Hospital, Lahore, when a medical board recommended that he be admitted to a cardiac department. However, the hospital lacks this facility.

On Feb 7, Mr Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz criticised what she called “non-serious attitude of the authorities” and pointed out that four successive medical boards had been formed to assess her father’s health.

She said that her father was “not a gypsy. He insisted on going back to the jail because he could not tolerate any more humiliation”.

Earlier, the court took up an application filed by Mr Sharif’s counsel seeking withdrawal of an identical petition for suspension of the sentence on legal grounds.

Mr Bharwana and NAB’s special prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued that when the petition was filed Mr Sharif was facing cardiac issues as he was a chronic heart patient.

They said the apex court had set certain guidelines for suspension of sentence and grant of bail in the Avenfield properties reference and Talat Ishaq case.

Mr Haris then read out the relevant portion of the judgement and pointed out that a larger bench of the Supreme Court had declared that bail could be granted in exceptional circumstances or hardship cases.

The defence counsel argued that former premier’s life would come under threat if he was not released from prison because he was a chronic heart patient.

The petition seeking Mr Sharif’s release on medical grounds said the ex-premier felt pain in both his arms and numbness in his toes. The matter was brought to the notice of the jail superintendent, who referred the case to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, and the Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC)/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

It added that a special medical board was separately constituted to assess the petitioner’s health. Although the medical examination of the petitioner was conducted by each of the special medical boards and a preliminary report, in the case of PIC, and a final report, in the case of AIMC, was prepared on Jan 16 and Jan 17, respectively, these reports, or the results of lab tests on which they were based, were not shared with the petitioner nor his personal physician until Jan 22. (The final report of PIC was made available on Jan 24).

The petition said: “The past medical history of the petitioner [showed] that the petitioner has been suffering from ischemic heart disease & coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), hypertension (HTN), T2 diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).”

“On the basis of the abnormalities exhibited by the lab data as noted above, the special board constituted by the Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, has made an assessment to the effect that the petitioner has Stage 3 CKD problem secondary to Diabetic Nephropathy and HTN; Uncontrolled HTN; Mild Proteinuria; Suboptimal T2 Diabetes Control; Metabolic Acidosis Nephrolithiasis (i.e. kidney stones) and benign renal cysts,” said the petition.

It added: “In the light of the findings given and recommendations made by the two special medical boards in their respective reports as reproduced in the foregoing paragraphs, the petitioner prays for the suspension of his sentence and release on bail pending final decision of his appeal on purely medical grounds as a case of extreme hardship.”

The hearing in the case has been adjourned till February 18.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019

Comments (56)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 13, 2019 07:36am

How much more of this nonsense can the public take? A total farce...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
RP
Feb 13, 2019 07:46am

If you compare with India , you will not find this type of treatments to any Prime minister, Even if they accuse eachother for crores of scams, If you have to run country with good opposition, they have to respected not Revenged...

Recommend 0
MSAlvi
Feb 13, 2019 07:48am

All prisoners who have serious illness should be released, right? Wrong.

Recommend 0
Khalid - USA
Feb 13, 2019 07:52am

Lady, your father is jail! that humiliation is not enough? He should pay all the looted money back to the country and come clean. Then he can go to whichever country he wants.

Recommend 0
Dr Mahmood Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 07:57am

So if one is suffering from various ailments, they are eligible to be released from jail if a special case can be made.

Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 13, 2019 08:14am

@RP, It is because all politicians are corrupt and give each other breaks for a return later. IK did not put Nawaz behind bars. Nawaz was disqualified and jailed before the elections.

Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 13, 2019 08:16am

@RP, your current PM needs to be behind bars for killing innocent people. Not sure you claiming this doesn't happen in India is a good thing

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 13, 2019 08:16am

Giving him the reason to fly on the NRO flight!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 08:24am

This is ridiculous. Treat him in jail.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Feb 13, 2019 08:29am

Another president with a simple back pain got visa to go to Dubai for treatment.

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 13, 2019 08:29am

Pakistan must be the only country on earth where every rich person becomes sick after being put in jail.....and recovers health as soon as released......we are a joke.

Recommend 0
Nanda
Feb 13, 2019 08:50am

Nawaz Sharif at least he came back from UK to face the judiciary, leaving his critical wife at the hospital, where as Pervez Mushraf hoodwinked the courts and managed to escape.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 13, 2019 08:58am

So from now on, any convict who has medical issues, for one, can get boards of medical experts conduct tests on the convict, and if they find the convict to be suffering a heart desease or being a diabetic, can be released without serving their full term? Or is it only for Nawaz Sharif?

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Feb 13, 2019 09:10am

Nawaz Sharif should be kept in hospital if he is suffering. But releasing him on medical grounds should be out of question. We pakistani expatriates have been away from parents for whole life and sending remittances to Pakistan since last 30 years. The reason are these previous governments who have no concern with creating jobs and investments in pakistan for their own people.

Recommend 0
Justice for all
Feb 13, 2019 09:18am

@Nanda, just shows how dumb he is

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Feb 13, 2019 09:19am

@RP, So even corrupt politicians should be respected? Seems like India is still stuck in colonial era and are cool with being slave of leaders than what was the point of demanding Independence from Britain?

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 13, 2019 09:26am

So, what? Treat him while he is in jail or in a local hospital. NO more traveling to the UK. OK!!!

Recommend 0
Tariq
Feb 13, 2019 09:41am

It is no concern for people what doctors says as much of these doctors are politically motivated and issue false report to please these high profile culprits. He should given medicine and doctor like any ordinary prisoner in jail why VIP treatment.

Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 13, 2019 09:44am

@Khalid - USA, don't just say. Show the proof that money was looted by NS

Recommend 0
Zia
Feb 13, 2019 09:45am

There's only a 3 yrs difference bw ages of PM khan nd Nawaz sharif but Nawaz sharif is suffering from all sorts of diseases linked with sedentary lifestyle.

Recommend 0
huma yousaf
Feb 13, 2019 09:50am

here we go again!!!

Recommend 0
Meesaq Zaidi
Feb 13, 2019 09:52am

He is fake. NAB should investigate. He is under obligation of Sharif family

Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 13, 2019 09:55am

Bravo NS. Get well soon. Thanks for fighting your case in courts and obeying the law. Very few people do the same in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 13, 2019 10:02am

@Vivek, Why Indians are so concerned about Nawaz Sharif? Do you really think he care about you and your country other than his own family?

Recommend 0
Patriot
Feb 13, 2019 10:18am

@RP Which Indian politician has bought apartments in London? Not a single Indian politician is holding an Iqama from middle eastern countries. Indian constitution does not allow dual nationalities, which perhaps Pakistan should emulate.

Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Feb 13, 2019 10:21am

So that means we should release all prisoners who are sick. He should not be getting any special treatment.

Recommend 0
gj
Feb 13, 2019 10:32am

law should be same if he is prime minister or not. these corrupt people always use medicsl grounds to escape the jail then escape the country......to the money laundering capital of the world....uk.

Recommend 0
Nejat Askari III
Feb 13, 2019 10:33am

Many older criminals in prison are suffering from various aliments. I am sick of their whole family. He is not going to serve the whole seven years no matter what.

Recommend 0
Mayank
Feb 13, 2019 10:34am

@Junaid, Its humanity, inhumane treatment is being meted out against three times Prime Minister of Pakistan, the man who really wanted peace with India, but couldnt.

Recommend 0
Fida
Feb 13, 2019 10:46am

@Nanda, Musharaf also came back and faced the courts that were heavily influenced by Nawaz sharif Now Nawaz is the one trying to hoodwink the system; remember your Pakistani friend has been proved guilty of acquiring assets beyond means

Recommend 0
Citizen
Feb 13, 2019 10:56am

Maryam Nawaz, your corrupt father humiliates the entire country.

Recommend 0
Ishika
Feb 13, 2019 10:59am

@Fawad bhai, Indian PM has been acquitted, where as UN designated, roams with impunity.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Feb 13, 2019 11:04am

That is exactly what my Doctor told me last week!!! It is called aging. Lets move on.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 13, 2019 11:11am

Millions of innocent Pakistani are suffering in hospitals in pathetic conditions. Any answers...... Nawaz and Zardari mafia who along with their families are looting my Pakistan for decades. No London this time Mr Shareef!

Recommend 0
JackJones
Feb 13, 2019 11:14am

@Vivek, Didn't the JIT already find him guilty of corruption? Did he and his family win the Powerball? I think our neighbor is afraid of Imran Khan because he is not a YES NO type of leader.

Recommend 0
Zohra
Feb 13, 2019 11:15am

@Fida, Why doesnt Pervez Musharraf come back, now in "Naya Pakistan" and face justice?

Recommend 0
Dawnreader
Feb 13, 2019 11:25am

95% of the Pakistani population above the age of 50 has atleast one of the diseases mentioned for NS. No case of extreme hardship, this is normal.

Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Feb 13, 2019 11:29am

Various ailments, is that some sort of a new diagnosis.

Recommend 0
M Rafique
Feb 13, 2019 11:53am

The only remedy to send him London

Recommend 0
Aliya
Feb 13, 2019 11:56am

@Khalid - USA, first give back money which was taken on the name of nationalization from Mr sharif

Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Feb 13, 2019 11:59am

When a poor person has no luxury of even getting admitted to hospital, then Why we need to treat politicians differently? He is not a nuclear scientist that nation can’t bear a loss?

Recommend 0
Ak
Feb 13, 2019 12:10pm

Medical report is like Qatri letter NS produced in court. Don’t get fooled by this

Recommend 0
Parvez
Feb 13, 2019 12:15pm

You can fool some of the people all the time and all the people some of the time.....but you can't fool all the people all the time.

Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 13, 2019 12:16pm

@Nanda,
Why dont his sons and Ishaq Dar come back?

Recommend 0
Judge
Feb 13, 2019 12:24pm

Put him under house arrest until he gets bail or his appeal is dismissed. Musharraf never went to jail.

Recommend 0
dilip patel
Feb 13, 2019 12:26pm

Please test ALL prisoners and release all that are ill.

Recommend 0
Mirza
Feb 13, 2019 12:28pm

@Vivek, NS should provide proof of his income, not outsider.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 13, 2019 12:32pm

The same medical board will never declare him unfit to hold public office due to his medical condition. A person who is so sick that he cannot be treated in Pakistan, can run it. This is the bottom line of the medical report.

Recommend 0
Anwar Qureshi
Feb 13, 2019 12:47pm

Let this Corruption King NS incarcerate in JAIL and stay there for good........He is a cheater and liar and not telling the truth how he amassed the ill gotten wealth!!! Keep him jail and don't let him run to UK.

Recommend 0
Yasir mir
Feb 13, 2019 12:48pm

Backdoor deal is done through general raheel for nawaz sharif. Both sharifs are corrupt. This is pakistan.

Recommend 0
lkhan
Feb 13, 2019 12:50pm

This is a circus. How many prisoners in Pakistan's jail have a right to the sort of health facilities demanded by PMNL members for NS? A country as poor as Pakistan, with such terribly incongruent ways..

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 13, 2019 12:56pm

How much money went to his pocket?

Recommend 0
Wellwisher
Feb 13, 2019 12:58pm

Can any one bring back Pervez Musharraf.

Recommend 0
A Voter
Feb 13, 2019 01:09pm

@MSAlvi, why wrong ? I agree with you that all prisoners with serious illness should be released.

Recommend 0
Khawar Saleem Aslam
Feb 13, 2019 01:20pm

No corruption charges are proved. Very few can survive the scrutiny of extended family for their 30 years back money transaction. NS case is more of power struggle rather than seeking justice.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 13, 2019 02:39pm

@Khawar Saleem Aslam, "No corruption charges are proved." He went to England for medical treatment while he was PM of Pakistan, what does that prove? That he is incapable of running a country? What else do you need to prove to keep him away from power?

Recommend 0

