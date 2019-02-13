Jail doctor tells court Nawaz suffering from various ailments
ISLAMABAD: A doctor working at the Central Jail, Lahore, on Tuesday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is a chronic patient and is suffering from various ailments.
In response to a question put by a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani about the health of Mr Sharif, Medical Officer Dr Shakeel Irfan said the former prime minister “is basically sick and taking medicines since 2001”.
When the bench asked him whether Mr Sharif had been admitted to hospital, the doctor said: “At present, he is in jail.”
The court was hearing a petition seeking suspension of the seven-year jail term handed down to the former premier by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference.
Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana criticised Mr Sharif over his decision of refusing to avail medical treatment in hospital and insisting on staying instead in the Central Jail, Lahore.
Defence counsel claims that former premier’s life will come under threat if he is not released from prison
Mr Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris replied that the prosecution was not giving the true picture of the episode.
Last week the former prime minister decided to go to the prison from the Services Hospital, Lahore, when a medical board recommended that he be admitted to a cardiac department. However, the hospital lacks this facility.
On Feb 7, Mr Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz criticised what she called “non-serious attitude of the authorities” and pointed out that four successive medical boards had been formed to assess her father’s health.
She said that her father was “not a gypsy. He insisted on going back to the jail because he could not tolerate any more humiliation”.
Earlier, the court took up an application filed by Mr Sharif’s counsel seeking withdrawal of an identical petition for suspension of the sentence on legal grounds.
Mr Bharwana and NAB’s special prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued that when the petition was filed Mr Sharif was facing cardiac issues as he was a chronic heart patient.
They said the apex court had set certain guidelines for suspension of sentence and grant of bail in the Avenfield properties reference and Talat Ishaq case.
Mr Haris then read out the relevant portion of the judgement and pointed out that a larger bench of the Supreme Court had declared that bail could be granted in exceptional circumstances or hardship cases.
The defence counsel argued that former premier’s life would come under threat if he was not released from prison because he was a chronic heart patient.
The petition seeking Mr Sharif’s release on medical grounds said the ex-premier felt pain in both his arms and numbness in his toes. The matter was brought to the notice of the jail superintendent, who referred the case to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, and the Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC)/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.
It added that a special medical board was separately constituted to assess the petitioner’s health. Although the medical examination of the petitioner was conducted by each of the special medical boards and a preliminary report, in the case of PIC, and a final report, in the case of AIMC, was prepared on Jan 16 and Jan 17, respectively, these reports, or the results of lab tests on which they were based, were not shared with the petitioner nor his personal physician until Jan 22. (The final report of PIC was made available on Jan 24).
The petition said: “The past medical history of the petitioner [showed] that the petitioner has been suffering from ischemic heart disease & coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), hypertension (HTN), T2 diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).”
“On the basis of the abnormalities exhibited by the lab data as noted above, the special board constituted by the Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, has made an assessment to the effect that the petitioner has Stage 3 CKD problem secondary to Diabetic Nephropathy and HTN; Uncontrolled HTN; Mild Proteinuria; Suboptimal T2 Diabetes Control; Metabolic Acidosis Nephrolithiasis (i.e. kidney stones) and benign renal cysts,” said the petition.
It added: “In the light of the findings given and recommendations made by the two special medical boards in their respective reports as reproduced in the foregoing paragraphs, the petitioner prays for the suspension of his sentence and release on bail pending final decision of his appeal on purely medical grounds as a case of extreme hardship.”
The hearing in the case has been adjourned till February 18.
Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019
How much more of this nonsense can the public take? A total farce...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
If you compare with India , you will not find this type of treatments to any Prime minister, Even if they accuse eachother for crores of scams, If you have to run country with good opposition, they have to respected not Revenged...
All prisoners who have serious illness should be released, right? Wrong.
Lady, your father is jail! that humiliation is not enough? He should pay all the looted money back to the country and come clean. Then he can go to whichever country he wants.
So if one is suffering from various ailments, they are eligible to be released from jail if a special case can be made.
@RP, It is because all politicians are corrupt and give each other breaks for a return later. IK did not put Nawaz behind bars. Nawaz was disqualified and jailed before the elections.
@RP, your current PM needs to be behind bars for killing innocent people. Not sure you claiming this doesn't happen in India is a good thing
Giving him the reason to fly on the NRO flight!
This is ridiculous. Treat him in jail.
Another president with a simple back pain got visa to go to Dubai for treatment.
Pakistan must be the only country on earth where every rich person becomes sick after being put in jail.....and recovers health as soon as released......we are a joke.
Nawaz Sharif at least he came back from UK to face the judiciary, leaving his critical wife at the hospital, where as Pervez Mushraf hoodwinked the courts and managed to escape.
So from now on, any convict who has medical issues, for one, can get boards of medical experts conduct tests on the convict, and if they find the convict to be suffering a heart desease or being a diabetic, can be released without serving their full term? Or is it only for Nawaz Sharif?
Nawaz Sharif should be kept in hospital if he is suffering. But releasing him on medical grounds should be out of question. We pakistani expatriates have been away from parents for whole life and sending remittances to Pakistan since last 30 years. The reason are these previous governments who have no concern with creating jobs and investments in pakistan for their own people.
@Nanda, just shows how dumb he is
@RP, So even corrupt politicians should be respected? Seems like India is still stuck in colonial era and are cool with being slave of leaders than what was the point of demanding Independence from Britain?
So, what? Treat him while he is in jail or in a local hospital. NO more traveling to the UK. OK!!!
It is no concern for people what doctors says as much of these doctors are politically motivated and issue false report to please these high profile culprits. He should given medicine and doctor like any ordinary prisoner in jail why VIP treatment.
@Khalid - USA, don't just say. Show the proof that money was looted by NS
There's only a 3 yrs difference bw ages of PM khan nd Nawaz sharif but Nawaz sharif is suffering from all sorts of diseases linked with sedentary lifestyle.
here we go again!!!
He is fake. NAB should investigate. He is under obligation of Sharif family
Bravo NS. Get well soon. Thanks for fighting your case in courts and obeying the law. Very few people do the same in Pakistan.
@Vivek, Why Indians are so concerned about Nawaz Sharif? Do you really think he care about you and your country other than his own family?
@RP Which Indian politician has bought apartments in London? Not a single Indian politician is holding an Iqama from middle eastern countries. Indian constitution does not allow dual nationalities, which perhaps Pakistan should emulate.
So that means we should release all prisoners who are sick. He should not be getting any special treatment.
law should be same if he is prime minister or not. these corrupt people always use medicsl grounds to escape the jail then escape the country......to the money laundering capital of the world....uk.
Many older criminals in prison are suffering from various aliments. I am sick of their whole family. He is not going to serve the whole seven years no matter what.
@Junaid, Its humanity, inhumane treatment is being meted out against three times Prime Minister of Pakistan, the man who really wanted peace with India, but couldnt.
@Nanda, Musharaf also came back and faced the courts that were heavily influenced by Nawaz sharif Now Nawaz is the one trying to hoodwink the system; remember your Pakistani friend has been proved guilty of acquiring assets beyond means
Maryam Nawaz, your corrupt father humiliates the entire country.
@Fawad bhai, Indian PM has been acquitted, where as UN designated, roams with impunity.
That is exactly what my Doctor told me last week!!! It is called aging. Lets move on.
Millions of innocent Pakistani are suffering in hospitals in pathetic conditions. Any answers...... Nawaz and Zardari mafia who along with their families are looting my Pakistan for decades. No London this time Mr Shareef!
@Vivek, Didn't the JIT already find him guilty of corruption? Did he and his family win the Powerball? I think our neighbor is afraid of Imran Khan because he is not a YES NO type of leader.
@Fida, Why doesnt Pervez Musharraf come back, now in "Naya Pakistan" and face justice?
95% of the Pakistani population above the age of 50 has atleast one of the diseases mentioned for NS. No case of extreme hardship, this is normal.
Various ailments, is that some sort of a new diagnosis.
The only remedy to send him London
@Khalid - USA, first give back money which was taken on the name of nationalization from Mr sharif
When a poor person has no luxury of even getting admitted to hospital, then Why we need to treat politicians differently? He is not a nuclear scientist that nation can’t bear a loss?
Medical report is like Qatri letter NS produced in court. Don’t get fooled by this
You can fool some of the people all the time and all the people some of the time.....but you can't fool all the people all the time.
@Nanda,
Why dont his sons and Ishaq Dar come back?
Put him under house arrest until he gets bail or his appeal is dismissed. Musharraf never went to jail.
Please test ALL prisoners and release all that are ill.
@Vivek, NS should provide proof of his income, not outsider.
The same medical board will never declare him unfit to hold public office due to his medical condition. A person who is so sick that he cannot be treated in Pakistan, can run it. This is the bottom line of the medical report.
Let this Corruption King NS incarcerate in JAIL and stay there for good........He is a cheater and liar and not telling the truth how he amassed the ill gotten wealth!!! Keep him jail and don't let him run to UK.
Backdoor deal is done through general raheel for nawaz sharif. Both sharifs are corrupt. This is pakistan.
This is a circus. How many prisoners in Pakistan's jail have a right to the sort of health facilities demanded by PMNL members for NS? A country as poor as Pakistan, with such terribly incongruent ways..
How much money went to his pocket?
Can any one bring back Pervez Musharraf.
@MSAlvi, why wrong ? I agree with you that all prisoners with serious illness should be released.
No corruption charges are proved. Very few can survive the scrutiny of extended family for their 30 years back money transaction. NS case is more of power struggle rather than seeking justice.
@Khawar Saleem Aslam, "No corruption charges are proved." He went to England for medical treatment while he was PM of Pakistan, what does that prove? That he is incapable of running a country? What else do you need to prove to keep him away from power?