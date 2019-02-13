DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Online tax collection launched in Balochistan

Saleem ShahidUpdated February 13, 2019

Email

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani says new system has been introduced to "secure the future" of upcoming generations. — Photo courtesy: Government of Balochistan Twitter account
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani says new system has been introduced to "secure the future" of upcoming generations. — Photo courtesy: Government of Balochistan Twitter account

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that financial resources of the province will be enhanced from the current Rs15 billion to Rs40bn per annum in the next few years through good governance and making tax collecting machinery more effective.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the online tax collection system of the Excise and Taxation Department on Tuesday, the chief minister said that steps were being taken to increase the performance of tax collecting institutions.

Founder of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party Syed Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, Adviser to the CM on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai, provincial ministers and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Jam Kamal congratulated the Excise and Taxation Department for launching the online tax collecting system successfully.

“By introducing the new and modern tax collection system we wanted to secure the future of our coming generation making the province financially stable,” he said.

The chief minister said Balochistan was facing a financial crisis, so it needed reforms, restructuring of institutions, amendments in the existing rules and service structure.

He said the current pension bill in Balochistan was Rs23bn, which would go up to Rs200bn in the next five years.

“The annual income of Balochistan is Rs15bn and our goal is to increase it to Rs40bn in the next few years,” he added.

Adviser to the CM on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai said the excise department was collecting six types of taxes for the provincial and federal governments in Balochistan. “Our tax collection target is more than Rs2bn for this year,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
fan
Feb 13, 2019 08:28am

Please make internet 1 re per gb. Please stop the loot

Recommend 0
G
Feb 13, 2019 08:54am

Good move. Now time to get internet so people can be online. Didn’t realise entire Balochistan wouldn’t even make it in the top 100 companies list in India by a long shot.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 13, 2019 09:25am

Excellent!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...