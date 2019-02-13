DAWN.COM

Any official found involved in Sahiwal tragedy will be punished: IGP

Mohammad AsgharUpdated February 13, 2019

Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi says "highhandedness" by police will be compensated by "mending the police attitude". — File photo
RAWALPINDI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Tuesday said Sahiwal-like incidents do occur but if someone was found involved in misuse of power he would be punished.

“Such incidents do occur and there is always a silver lining that is if the police have done any highhandedness in the Sahiwal tragedy, we shall compensate it by mending the police attitude. If anybody has done wrong, he would be punished,” the IGP said.

The IGP was talking to mediapersons after the passing-out parade of 1,018 recruits at the Police Training School, Rawat.

Besides parents and relatives of the recruits, Additional Inspector General of Police (training) Tariq Masood Yasin and other officials were also present.

The police chief said close circuit television cameras had been made operational in police stations to ensure online monitoring of station house officers and their public dealing for two hours daily.

He said ethics-based modules had also been introduced in police training to improve attitude of the officials towards the citizens.

The IGP expressed the hope that the new recruits would play their role in checking crimes and bridging the gap between the police and citizens.

Of the recruits, five were master degree holders, 17 graduates, 21 Hafiz-i-Quran, 452 intermediate and 484 matriculates.

Among them, 72 were sons of police officers and 11 sons of martyred personnel.All the recruits were selected through the National Testing Service (NTS).

Stressing the need for modern training, the IGP said though the police had been facing manpower shortage the main issue was lack of resources and ethics-based training.

He said the government was spending $6 per annum on one police official whereas this ratio was $17 per official in the Indian Punjab.

He also said: “We have been trying to get the government realise and provide resources to the police.”

To a question about the investigation into the murder of former senator Maulana Samiul Haq, the IGP said the police had made a good progress on the probe.

About the surge in street crimes in the Rawalpindi district, he said unemployed educated youth had been found involved in petty crimes such as purse snatching, mobile and cash snatching but the police had smashed several gangs of criminals.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019

Sahiwal encounter
Pakistan

Dr Amir Khan
Feb 13, 2019 08:06am

All time-pass talk, no action.

Recommend
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 13, 2019 08:08am

This I hope to see...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend
Arcana
Feb 13, 2019 08:13am

Good joke. People amused. Thank you.

Recommend
Atty
Feb 13, 2019 08:17am

Poor response and statement from well regarded police officer.

Recommend
L.Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 08:36am

You know who they were so why have not you found them?

Recommend
Ali
Feb 13, 2019 08:46am

You should resign first.

Recommend
Syed
Feb 13, 2019 08:50am

You murdered an entire family and are still looking for proof of high handedness?

Recommend
Tarik
Feb 13, 2019 08:54am

Why it is taking you so long to find the culprits. Wake up!

Recommend
nauman
Feb 13, 2019 09:33am

Like the SSP Rao case,this one will also be buried under the blanket of deliberately prolonged justice.

Recommend
Taimur
Feb 13, 2019 03:24pm

"Any official"? Those who were involved were not officials? IGP and Interior Minister should resign

Recommend
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 13, 2019 04:53pm

Very good sir. People remember your this statement by heart. From next year it will be in the syllabus of school children but please do the needful.

Recommend

