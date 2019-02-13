PSL performance can get players World Cup ticket, says Arthur
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hinted local players who perform well in the upcoming fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can earn a ticket to the ICC World Cup this summer.
“PSL has produced great talent in the past and I am hopeful of finding more this season as well,” a private news channel quoted Arthur as saying.
Arthur, who is also the head coach of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, hailed the tournament and the talent it has produced and believed PSL allows the players to perform under pressure on a big stage.
“I am sure that we will get another name coming out that we can tap into,” he said.”If somebody in this competition really performs well, there might be a jack in the pack that we can use. The competition is so good that it always throws out somebody for us.”
“I am going to keep my eyes peeled and really looking forward to finding more talent from this season,” added the South African.Arthur was optimistic about Karachi Kings’ chances in the tournament but did not discredit other teams either, saying they were all in it to win the trophy.
“I hope (to win the title) but there are five other franchises around as well, so we will see. We will have to be at our best on our match day,” he said.
Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2019
Comments (22)
Ever the optimistic one... Let the search begin!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
So you choose player from t20 games....give them spot for 50over WC19....if they fail, blame new comers, and protect the favourites??? Nice plan.
Time to review this coach, he's burden on PCB
Arthur the world cup in a few month is ODI format not T-20. Why have you not selected players for the pakistan national team based on their domestic performance? I could see that you might be able to find players in the 2019 PSL for the 2020 T-20 championship but not for ODI. Players performing consistently in the domestic circuit are not given an opportunity. One exception was Imam and that was because he is related to Inzmam. If I were playing in the domestic structure and performed consistently well (above 50 batting average) and was not given an opportunity I would consider playing for another country. New PCB management needs to do something about this immediately. Selection needs to be based on merit not nepotism. I don't expect changes to happen overnight but at least craft a strategy and policy that will overcome this huge obstacle.
“PSL has produced great talent in the past and I am hopeful of finding more this season as well,”
PSL or IPL don't "produce" talent. Domestic cricket does. PSL or IPL (which only happen once a year) are only a platform to showcase their talents produced in domestic cricket. And if you're trying to find players for ODI World Cup from T20 PSL then we probably already know the result. Flukes like Champions Trophy don't happen everytime.
PSL is not going to do much to change players' temperament. They need to be groomed properly so they play for the country and not for social media and fans.
Come Mickey.. it's a 50 over world cup not 20 ...
best of luck Mickey ..you're doing great
Is he out of his mind? How can T20 tournament will produce best ODI players? Both are different formats which required different mindsets.
Mickey, you want to judge players and select them based on one month drama, what about players performing well in domestic one day tournaments and constantly being ignored for selection. You should watch the domestic matches also not just sit in the dressing room for PSL matches only.
Makes sense, a lot of PSL kids have boosted our ODI team.
@Harshal , same way as T20 produced Rohit Sharma. More important is exposure.
@Sammy, "Makes sense, a lot of PSL kids have boosted our ODI team"
How??? After the Champions Trophy you've not won any ODI series against any major teams.
@Immu bhai, its not just batting, also bowlers and allrounders.
@Hani_Layyah, If it wasn't for him we would still have Afridi and Akmals playing.
T/20 cricket is different than 50-overs ODI cricket and must not be mixed up by the foreign coach of greenshirts.
@S. Daniel, Rohit Sharma is not the product of T20 or IPL to be precise. He had talent from the beginning and his hard work made him one of the best ODI player. T20 has nothing to do with the performance in one day matches.
I suppose the ticket should have already been issued a year ago. No team goes into a tournament still looking for a World Cup squad, instead works on the 25 probables and reduces it to 15 in under 6 months so that players bond and function accordingly. I hope Mickey was hinting on that reducing!
@Dude, You are totally missing the point. Players should have been selected from the domestic structure well before the world cup. Batsmen, Bowlers and All Rounders exceeding the benchmark should have been provided opportunities to be included in the national team. I am a huge fan of the PSL but think any talent noted in this tournament should be given an opportunity in the long run unless they are an exceptionally superb meaning they are so good that they are the talk of the town and their skill set is missing from the pakistan team. Now going back to my point that I made over and over again new PCB management needs to figure out a way that players are selected based on their performance and not because they are related to the chief selector or coach or some political big shot.
@Rahul, Our neighbor needs to move on. CT 2017 defeat to Pakistan by over 160 runs was a One Sided Game. As Virat Kohl said after the match Pakistan beat us in all departments. I cannot believe that defeat is still causing agony. I wish India the best of luck in the World Cup. Come on my neighbor lets move on.
@Harshal , I believe all selected players for PSL are talented and doing hard work is a player individual matter. At least, from some level player has to start the game and PSL is a better option.
@Rahul, Brilliant comment, Sir!