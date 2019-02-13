PSL performance can get players World Cup ticket, says Arthur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has hinted local players who perform well in the upcoming fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can earn a ticket to the ICC World Cup this summer.

“PSL has produced great talent in the past and I am hopeful of finding more this season as well,” a private news channel quoted Arthur as saying.

Arthur, who is also the head coach of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, hailed the tournament and the talent it has produced and believed PSL allows the players to perform under pressure on a big stage.

“I am sure that we will get another name coming out that we can tap into,” he said.”If somebody in this competition really performs well, there might be a jack in the pack that we can use. The competition is so good that it always throws out somebody for us.”

“I am going to keep my eyes peeled and really looking forward to finding more talent from this season,” added the South African.Arthur was optimistic about Karachi Kings’ chances in the tournament but did not discredit other teams either, saying they were all in it to win the trophy.

“I hope (to win the title) but there are five other franchises around as well, so we will see. We will have to be at our best on our match day,” he said.

