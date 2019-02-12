DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Would send people to Haj for free if country didn't have so many debts: PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated February 12, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony after inaugurating the Railway Live Tracking System and the Thal Express service in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony after inaugurating the Railway Live Tracking System and the Thal Express service in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called out those who criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government for withdrawing the subsidy on Haj for this year.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the Railway Live Tracking System and the Thal Express service in Islamabad, the premier — apparently referring to opposition parties — said "these people" ask why the government did not provide a Haj subsidy or make performing the Islamic ritual more affordable.

"If you hadn't left the country in this condition [and] if we didn't have so many debts, then we would certainly send pilgrims [to Haj] for free," Khan said, addressing his critics from the previous governments.

His statement comes on the back of a cabinet-approved 63 per cent increase in the cost of Haj which was met with backlash from opposition lawmakers.

On January 31, the federal cabinet had announced the Haj Policy 2019 under which the cost of performing the ritual under the government scheme has been fixed at Rs456,426 (with qurbani), against last year’s expense of Rs280,000 per person. Every individual would now have to pay an additional Rs176,426.

Following this, opposition parties in the Senate had rejected the increase in Haj costs.

Prime Minister Khan today said the government would have fully helped people "who saved money all their lives to go for the pilgrimage" but was constrained in its support due to soaring debts.

He maintained that, on one hand, the government is taking loans to repay the instalments of loans that previous governments had taken and on the other hand, members of the same past administrations were criticising the withdrawal of the Haj subsidy.

The premier suggested that if the government was to spend money on subsidies, it could provide the same to cancer and hepatitis patients, or out-of-school children, instead of pilgrims.

"When a man is in debt he thinks about what he can spend his money on," he analogised.

The prime minister once again attributed the country's economic troubles to corruption, saying in the past people had no fear of being corrupt.

"No one had any fear in the past ten years because after NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)-one and NRO-two, everyone's fear went away," he said, adding that people did not think they would be caught in Pakistan.

He noted that the country's debt had gone up from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000bn over the past ten years.

He said the country was going through difficult times while paying Rs6bn in daily interest on the debt that previous governments had accumulated.

The premier also asked Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid to look into the alleged corruption and theft that had taken place in the railways and refer the cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said the government was looking into the levels of corruption that had taken place in every area and explained that it was important to share this information with NAB "so that people become fearful and scared of committing corruption".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (137)

1000 characters
Mahmud
Feb 12, 2019 08:43pm

Hajj is a farm that can be afforded and paid by the intended haji who should also be physically capable of performing it. Therefore it is not Faez on people who cannot afford or are physically not fit.

Recommend 0
Premji
Feb 12, 2019 08:51pm

PM should focus on Science and Technology and not religion to become popular. If government is talking about religion all the time, then Pakistan will always suffer. Let religious leaders talk about religion and politicians avoid talking about it else things will never change. Being a long term well wisher, even though the statement may hurt sentiments.

Recommend 0
Mian
Feb 12, 2019 08:51pm

All talks and no action. IK becoming PM seems to be a mistake.

Recommend 0
Aurangzeb H Ch
Feb 12, 2019 08:51pm

Pl.do not send them free but send them on previous rate., as life is not too long to wait for golden era.

Recommend 0
2CENTS
Feb 12, 2019 08:53pm

Why not cut down defence budget and allocate it for Haj subsidy purposes?

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 12, 2019 09:09pm

PM has a sensitive heart and telling the realities of our Pakistan. Previous governments have not only misgoverned but looted our treasurey. Pakistan is in big debts.

Recommend 0
Shoaib
Feb 12, 2019 09:14pm

@Cents very well said

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 12, 2019 09:14pm

Honest and clear concerns by PM.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Feb 12, 2019 09:19pm

IK talks logic whenever he speaks unlike his predecessors.

Recommend 0
Abz
Feb 12, 2019 09:19pm

@2CENTS, your comments makes no sense at all.

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 12, 2019 09:21pm

PM khan is right on. Pakistan cannot afford giving subsidies of any kind whatsoever. The debt trap must end to make the country truly prosperous. The opposition is playing politics on Haj subsidies, again using religion as a tool. Once in lifetime Haj is an obligation on only those who can afford it. The government has no obligation in this matter

Recommend 0
Owais
Feb 12, 2019 09:22pm

I believe he was referring to the loan which his government have taken.

Recommend 0
Tufail
Feb 12, 2019 09:24pm

@Mian, mian mean nawaz shareef?

Recommend 0
King
Feb 12, 2019 09:24pm

@2CENTS, great idea I agree with you bro

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Feb 12, 2019 09:27pm

Tough but fair decision, we are paying debts that go back over 30 years and it will take 5 years for the economy to stabilize. Just look at China and India they did not become rich overnight.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 12, 2019 09:27pm

@Mahmud , write clean and spell check sentences.

Recommend 0
adi
Feb 12, 2019 09:29pm

Why does he have to talk and reply to everything! Better to keep quiet and do your job

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Feb 12, 2019 09:29pm

@Mian, did you ever hear about giving the man a chance? If you think IK becoming PM is a mistake then I would say Zardari and Shariff becoming our leaders was a train wreck and for proof just look at our economy.

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 12, 2019 09:33pm

@Mahmud , are you familiar with spellcheck? At least switch off autocorrect.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Feb 12, 2019 09:34pm

Sir, you are a very honest man and there are no known scandals like the previous Governments. However you and especially your minister have a tendency to talk too much. Please control that and do your work everything will be fine.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Feb 12, 2019 09:35pm

Hajj is Farz to those who are well off to afford expenses and healthy to travel. Giving subsidy means giving financial help which should not be acceptable to any intended haji. This is true that previous governments looted the resources of the country, but hopefully Imran Khan will bring the country on the right track.

Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 12, 2019 09:38pm

Cut down the defence budget increase and you will have money for everything

Recommend 0
Citixen
Feb 12, 2019 09:38pm

the only sane thing i have heard from IK in a long time.

Recommend 0
malik
Feb 12, 2019 09:38pm

You don't need to perform haj if you are under debt as per Islamic teachings.

Recommend 0
Life
Feb 12, 2019 09:43pm

There is never so much money to give someone for free. It either requires a mutual benefit or a very big heart.

Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Feb 12, 2019 09:47pm

So he would pay Pak Rs 456,426 for each haji? So assuming only 150 million are eligible that is Pak Rs 68,463,900,000,000.

What planet is IK living on?

Recommend 0
JustWasif
Feb 12, 2019 09:47pm

He is lying again..

Recommend 0
Baloch
Feb 12, 2019 09:52pm

He has a opinion on everything. Sometimes it’s better to be silent instead of rambling. Silence is a virtue.

Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 12, 2019 09:58pm

Sending people to hajj for free makes no sense. Whereas, if affordable subsidizing it is logical.

Recommend 0
Ali S
Feb 12, 2019 10:00pm

Why is the government subsidizing Hajj in the first place? It's not even an Islamic government's religious duty to subsidize it since it's only obligatory on those who have the means to afford it. However it is a government's duty to provide all its citizens adequate healthcare, education, safety of life and property, and employment opportunities.

Recommend 0
Umer M
Feb 12, 2019 10:01pm

@Mian, apparently you are still missing the facts or just don't care to know.

Recommend 0
Reality
Feb 12, 2019 10:02pm

Ifs and buts don't help. For a change please think about providing free education and health care.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Feb 12, 2019 10:03pm

@Fairplay, when India was rich? It is still a poor country, but yet gives subsidies to haj pilgrims..

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Feb 12, 2019 10:04pm

Mr PM, instead of getting into this back and forth, why not talk with Saudi Arab and have them lower the cost of Haj? And no one would perform Haj if the government gifted them a free pass, its not how Haj works, its still the responsibility of an individual to perform Haj after he/she has overcome their obligations and are free and clear to perform the pilgrimage. But I do thank you for your thought.

Recommend 0
Iffti
Feb 12, 2019 10:05pm

Can start by sending 5 people for free.

Recommend 0
younus
Feb 12, 2019 10:05pm

@Premji, you r correct

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Feb 12, 2019 10:06pm

@2CENTS, Easy for you say that sitting in the comfort of your home, you know what it takes to protect all corners of our beloved country?

Recommend 0
SALIM
Feb 12, 2019 10:09pm

With due respect to all, we should avoid discussion on this topic. The PM and his cabinet members should take a lead and make no comments. The Opposition should alao not make any comments.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 12, 2019 10:11pm

Haj is not mandatory for those that cannot afford it so put this down for playing to the gallery.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Feb 12, 2019 10:14pm

But Mr. PM, Hajj is individual responsibility if one can afford it. We should never have subsidized Hajj.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Feb 12, 2019 10:19pm

White lie.

Recommend 0
Amjad Khan (AFG)
Feb 12, 2019 10:28pm

India is giving subsidy on hajj ,this shows who treat muslims in best way.

Recommend 0
Infodict
Feb 12, 2019 10:34pm

If you afford Haj for free for everyone you'll be in debt anyways. Senseless talk.

Recommend 0
chooran khan
Feb 12, 2019 10:40pm

It is not the government's responsibility to send citizens on Hajj !!!

Recommend 0
chooran khan
Feb 12, 2019 10:41pm

@2CENTS, Why? Government is not responsible for personal belief and Hajj!

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 12, 2019 10:45pm

Please read what was practiced in the state of Madina. Haj is only restricted for those who can bear the expenses from their own pockets. It is not for any state to bear such expenses for even one person who is not well off to meet the costs himself. As for you and your government, why not take the initiative and cut down on your take home pay and also perks by fifty percent? The public knows you could live easily with that much money from the exchequer. If you are indeed serious about saving the country's money, that could be the first step towards achieving that objective.

Recommend 0
Shubham Chakraborty(India)
Feb 12, 2019 10:47pm

I'd like to know what Imran sahib is trying to accomplish with these statements

Recommend 0
srinivas
Feb 12, 2019 10:52pm

@Pervez, good advice dude

Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 12, 2019 10:52pm

@Mian, Yes all Talk but with lot of action as well

Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 12, 2019 10:54pm

@2CENTS, thats the wrong suggestion makes no sense at all

Recommend 0
DEEPAK
Feb 12, 2019 10:56pm

"Would send for free if didn't had so many debt" is contradictory statement in itself. There is no free lunch khan saheb...you must raise different sources of revenue for any freebies.

Recommend 0
Shubham Chakraborty (India)
Feb 12, 2019 10:56pm

Even though if a nation like Pakistan(or any south Asian nation for that matter) is debt free, the dynamics of economics won't allow imran sahb to send a nation of 220 millions, each and every one of them on Haj. Economy is actually a much more complicated affair than a cricket match

Recommend 0
Khurram
Feb 12, 2019 10:56pm

I disagree. All those who saved money for life to perform haj this year will suddenly find themselves stranded with their dreams shattered. This increase should have been gradual. It’s too steep and not acceptable.

Recommend 0
suchbaath
Feb 12, 2019 10:57pm

Hope other Minister and Secretaries should pay for their Hajj and Umra. Shouldn't perfom Hajj and UMra by tagging to some official visit.

Recommend 0
Neha
Feb 12, 2019 11:01pm

Maybe Saudi will grant haj subsidy to Pakistanis. Infant khan should talk to the Prince when he visits.

Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Feb 12, 2019 11:04pm

@Nadir UK, How can you send 150 million people to hajj at once. What planet are you living on.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Feb 12, 2019 11:05pm

When we talk of debt it should be in US dollar or Euro terms; PKR is not proper. Also - 6,000 billion rupees to 30,000 billion rupees!! REALLY ! The debt was about USD 100 billion? Now USD 250 BILLION!! [based on 60pkr/usd 10 years ago to about 130 now]. That is outrageous.

Recommend 0
moeazzi
Feb 12, 2019 11:11pm

Well said PM. Country is under debt and we have no choice but limit subsidies. Besides Hajj expenditure is personal effort/expenditure of the person going to Hajj and not a state responsibility.

Recommend 0
Saleem
Feb 12, 2019 11:11pm

@2CENTS, Wow what a logic.

Recommend 0
Rehman
Feb 12, 2019 11:20pm

@Fairplay, India is still poor and a third world country so don’t compare it to China, there is no comparison and besides modi spends millions on a useless statue whilst large parts of its population starve so we don’t need ‘advise’ from Indians.

Recommend 0
Yemeen ul Islam Zuberi
Feb 12, 2019 11:23pm

Sure, the country cannot afford Hajj subsidy.

Recommend 0
truth
Feb 12, 2019 11:35pm

@Citizen, India is doing well economically. It is set to overtake UK as the 5th largest economy. I know, the size of the economy depends on Population too, in that case, china is a middle income country and india is a lower middle income country. Not poor anymore. You will be astonished to see the next poverty statistics.

Recommend 0
Noor Saeed
Feb 12, 2019 11:37pm

How could Muslim go on a haj with a subsidy from interest paid borrowed amount

Recommend 0
Abbasshah
Feb 12, 2019 11:39pm

Seven months nearing still engergies r wasting on wipping the previous government including ministers?

Recommend 0
Akber
Feb 12, 2019 11:53pm

All I can say is that our PM is clueless.

Recommend 0
You said it
Feb 12, 2019 11:55pm

@Citizen, "when India was rich? It is still a poor country, but yet gives subsidies to haj pilgrims.."

India used to goive hajj subsidies. In 2012 the SC ordered that the subsidies had grown too big and should be wound up in 10 years. The same money could be used for welfare of the Muslims (education, health etcetera). The 2019 hajj will be the first subsidy free hajj from India as well,.

Recommend 0
Concerned 1
Feb 12, 2019 11:55pm

You have fooled us with your fallacies Your actions speak louder then your speeches

Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2019 12:02am

@Citizen, richness does not come just with money. Being a hindu majority country India still subsidises haj travel for many muslims. Is this not considered as richness when compared to Pakistan? Does your all weather friend China ever did that for muslims in China?

Recommend 0
PakMan
Feb 13, 2019 12:04am

Haj is Farz only if you do not have debt and are able to afford it. Considering the country is running on borrowed money, what money is it using to subsidize the Haj trips? In my humble opinion as a Muslim, government is in no position to subsidize anything. People should start thinking of the country as a whole not just themselves...,

Recommend 0
worried
Feb 13, 2019 12:11am

This is a usual problem in non-secular society

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 13, 2019 12:13am

Completely agree with IK. Than why Sikhs are not charged visa fee, costing Pakistan billions in services and security arrangements. Need to keep a balanced to run a good and honest governance. Sikhs are very welcome with all our heart in Pakistan but everyone need to pay their fair share of services. IK need to have a balanced policy.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Feb 13, 2019 12:21am

If it was in our hand, we would have put chains around Nawaz, Shahbaz, Zardari, Dar, Hamza, Dr Aasim Sharjeel Memon and all the people required by NAB.

Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Feb 13, 2019 12:24am

Saudi Arabia should subsidise the poor South Asians. After all south Asia including India , Pak , BD are contributing to their oil riches as consumers.

Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Feb 13, 2019 12:34am

In India Congress was using it as an election ploy to woo votes from Muslims. 175000 people were using this largesse from the government for years. It was found out that Air India was making money during this period as they kept the airfare high to cover for losses elsewhere. These trips cost the Govt around $ 250 million every year.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 13, 2019 12:36am

I ask a question rom opposition getting money from IMF on interest and giving it as subsidy for haj is valid in Islam??? In other words haj on money borrowed on internet is valid or not??

Recommend 0
Afzal
Feb 13, 2019 12:38am

@Premji, well said.

Recommend 0
Emperor Pingping
Feb 13, 2019 12:54am

@Nadir UK, Not every one who is eligible actually goes for Hajj.

Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman
Feb 13, 2019 12:57am

How absurd, if somebody wants to go to Haj then they should pay their own way. Why in these 70 years has the government of Pakistan not equally subsidies foreign religious travel of the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Parsees? The government should not subsidies any foreign religious travel whether it can afford it or not.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Feb 13, 2019 12:58am

Just wasting time making meaningless statements instead of working...

Recommend 0
Raza
Feb 13, 2019 12:59am

@Iffti,

All the Ministers and influential people go free. Punjab CM Buzdar is on the Haj at Government cost right now.

Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 13, 2019 01:02am

@Premji, give the same advice to Modi

Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Feb 13, 2019 01:06am

@Aurangzeb H Ch, how does subsidized hajj make any sense? let alone free

Recommend 0
Khalid Saeed Khan
Feb 13, 2019 01:10am

@Premji, You should have thought a hundred times before saying this: "PM should focus on Science and Technology and not religion to become popular". We have don't have to talk all the time about religion, but religion should always be there as a backdrop in a Muslim's life whatever he is doing. Now we are so lucky that our premier is talking about religion. Islam is the religion of peace. Where there's Islam, there's peace.Yes, in every walk of life, be it politics, economy or science and technology.

Recommend 0
Omar
Feb 13, 2019 01:11am

@Aurangzeb H Ch, The previous years rate has gone up due to rupee devaluation + inflation. Last time I checked the Saudis also deal in $$$.

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Feb 13, 2019 01:30am

Luckily for Indian Muslims, their Hajj subsidy provided by the Indian government has not been canceled even once since it was started in 60 years ago. The current subsidy provided by the Government of India for Hajj pilgrimage stands at about $1,900 per person.

Recommend 0
Reality check
Feb 13, 2019 01:34am

I don't think the state should be paying for someone to do their Huj. If the person cannot afford it, stay at home.

I've heard stories of poor ignorant village folks who go to Huj after selling their valuables or borrow money. Makes no sense.

Recommend 0
ukasha
Feb 13, 2019 01:38am

very nice gesture, in 2599 though

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 01:43am

Never to late PM..

Recommend 0
UD
Feb 13, 2019 01:44am

I agree him. He is doing best to uplift Pakistan from its financial woes.it's going to take some time. He doesn't have a magic wand.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 01:45am

@Ahsan Gul,

We deserve it right... or not..

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 01:45am

@Fairplay,

Dont worry this govt will cry debt free even..

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Feb 13, 2019 01:46am

@adi,

Showbiz...

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Feb 13, 2019 02:01am

Excellent response from IK. How do the oppositions expect the Govt to subsidise hajj when firstly it should ONLY be performed by those who can afford it. Secondly, when Govt is taking loans to pay debt. No one and I mean no one in this world who has any common sense would back such a subsidy.

Recommend 0
Gopal
Feb 13, 2019 02:09am

@Citizen, not any more.

Recommend 0
Truthfully
Feb 13, 2019 02:16am

good leaders do not hide behind IF and BUT, they DO.

Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 13, 2019 02:18am

@Mian, what other candidate you had in mind to run Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Abbas Syed
Feb 13, 2019 02:22am

The obligation of Hajj in Islam, as I understand, is for a Muslim who has the financial means to undertake not just of the fare for the journey to and from Mecca but all the incidental expenses associated with it. Would a person be really full filing his/her religious obligation when its being paid or subsidized by the state?

Recommend 0
Amer Mahdi
Feb 13, 2019 02:22am

@2CENTS, indian ?:)

Recommend 0
Usman
Feb 13, 2019 02:29am

PML N supporter, But Great move.

Recommend 0
Abbas Syed
Feb 13, 2019 02:32am

Mr. Prime Minister the pressing issue for the masses of Pakistan their fundamental and inalienable right to health, employment, affordable housing and education for their children and not free Hajj.

Recommend 0
Telephone Man
Feb 13, 2019 02:38am

@Lahori kid, --- It takes more than we are doing now.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 13, 2019 02:49am

@Premji, I agree.Thank you.

Recommend 0
Abraham D Haque
Feb 13, 2019 02:59am

@Abz, like the prime minister

Recommend 0
Abraham D Haque
Feb 13, 2019 03:01am

@Khan, thank you

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Feb 13, 2019 03:10am

@Owais, You mean PPP and PML-N have paid off the debts taken out during those 2 governments. Plse read PM's comments, it says loans went from 6000billion to 30,000billion over the past 10 years.

Recommend 0
Salman UK
Feb 13, 2019 03:27am

@Prateik, what is a lie here?

Recommend 0
Sohail Anwar
Feb 13, 2019 03:49am

Hajj is personal matter with so many conditions on individuals. It’s NOT government job to subsidise their trip.

Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 13, 2019 04:21am

Only a sincere n true PM can say this..

Recommend 0
Neeraj
Feb 13, 2019 04:29am

How about undernourished children and deaths?

Recommend 0
MG
Feb 13, 2019 04:33am

Economy is in shamble due to inexperience and this guy is starting to play with sentiments

Recommend 0
Alam
Feb 13, 2019 05:01am

Imran , make sure public is not paying for your Haj and Umrah !

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Feb 13, 2019 05:04am

Indeed very right PM Imran. Hajj is dependant on affordability and people with debts and responsibilities etc are not forced to do it. It has sadly become a symbol of show and hypocritical 'piety' in our society now. If you really wish to change the fate of Pakistan then , apart from practical economic steps, you will also need to bring about a major change in moral attitudes and social mores. Please think about that.

Recommend 0
flying star
Feb 13, 2019 05:19am

@King, not agree with you

Recommend 0
flying star
Feb 13, 2019 05:25am

The hajjis must paye to go to Hajj ,otherwise go to work ,except the very very poor elders .give the chance to the gouvernement.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Feb 13, 2019 05:57am

Of course not on the gun.

Recommend 0
Archie
Feb 13, 2019 06:16am

He would also send people to the moon if the country were not so heavily indebted. Fortunately empty promises do not cost anything. Any news of the stolen $200 billion he had promised to get back within a few months of coming to power?

Recommend 0
Archie
Feb 13, 2019 06:17am

@2CENTS, Exactly, why not? That would be the way to go.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 06:21am

@Premji, IK is speaking of the reality. He is not exploiting religion. You do not seem to understand this. Bit of fresh air coming from a politician

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 06:22am

@Mian, it seems you did not understand what he said

Recommend 0
Pulak
Feb 13, 2019 06:23am

Focus on basic needs of people first.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 06:24am

@Aurangzeb H Ch, where will the govt get the money from. IK mentioned the tradeoffs too.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 13, 2019 06:27am

@Fairplay, cannot say it better than you

Recommend 0
Abdul
Feb 13, 2019 06:35am

Proud of you dear PM Khan. Your logic inspires all those who love their country genuinely and understand realities.

Recommend 0
Archie
Feb 13, 2019 07:03am

@Khan, Would KM allow that? Do you really think KM can make that kind of sacrifice?

Recommend 0
Tarik
Feb 13, 2019 07:07am

Pakistan doesn’t need another pseudoIslam as was introduced by Zia. One who can afford let him/her go for Haj. It is not Govt’s responsibility to pay for Haj.

Recommend 0
Tiwana
Feb 13, 2019 07:31am

@Premji, what about modi

Recommend 0
Salvadore
Feb 13, 2019 07:54am

@Citizen, India isn’t Rich? Let’s not even begin to compare the National coffers, but purely from a civilian stand point Compare our billionaires to your and it should be the wake up call you badly needed. A country with over a billion people and still projecting economic growth isn’t the sign of a poor nation.

Recommend 0
Calgary
Feb 13, 2019 08:05am

Mr Imran instead of acting like a social worker or NGO should learn to act like an entrepreneurial leader with logic and results! Look at the currency indicators its a shame -

Recommend 0
MA
Feb 13, 2019 08:28am

Every person who had not performed Hajj this year and they are not able to in the future for some reason, all responsibility on IK.

Recommend 0
hameed
Feb 13, 2019 08:30am

what about extra 570 billion rupees given to army despite so many debts.

Recommend 0
Concerned Citizen , USA
Feb 13, 2019 08:33am

Please get you priorities straight. How about sending them to school and college for free so they can pay for haj themselves if that is what they wish to do. 70 years later, every two bit scheme, but never one that would force every child to be in school.

Recommend 0
Abbas Syed
Feb 13, 2019 08:42am

Mr. Khan is probably unaware of the maturity of the people of the country to take his statement of sending people free for Hajj seriously.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Feb 13, 2019 08:50am

@Premji, Very sensible observation

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Feb 13, 2019 08:54am

Social responsibilities of government should be performed first and than Haj.

Recommend 0
Muneer
Feb 13, 2019 08:55am

Well done PM.

Recommend 0
Waqar Ahmad
Feb 13, 2019 11:45am

@Mian, Yes

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 13, 2019 02:49pm

@Calgary, "Mr Imran instead of acting like a social worker or NGO should learn to act like an entrepreneurial leader with logic and results!" Would you vote for an entrepreneurial leader with logic? If any trend for that was apparent, there would have been some candidates. IK is at the moment, the best electable candidate possible, however bad he is (which he proves to be presently), but best nevertheless. With this system, you can't have any better.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...