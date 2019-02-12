DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'We can't ignore the law': SC acquits murder suspect a decade after imprisonment

Haseeb BhattiFebruary 12, 2019

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa berates magistrate for failing to follow legal procedure. — File photo
Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa berates magistrate for failing to follow legal procedure. — File photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man — who had been handed a life sentence by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a murder case — 10 years after his imprisonment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench that heard the case, said that the prosecution had been unable to prove its allegations against Asfandyar during the murder trial in the high court. He berated the magistrate, Kanwar Anwar Ali, for not following the legal procedure and failing to conduct the identity parade properly and summoned him in person on Feb 22.

"It is distressing to see such cases," he said. "Why are [suspects] treated like this? A child was killed and the suspect was convicted due to the magistrate's failure to hold an identity parade properly and follow legal procedure."

The top judge insisted that people "who are supposed to follow the law" should be held answerable.

"Aren't they trained before being appointed as magistrate?" he asked. Asfandyar's lawyer told the top judge that legal training is provided before appointing someone as magistrate.

In 2009, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had found Asfandyar guilty of murdering Adil Butt, a student. According to the prosecution, Asfandyar had kidnapped Butt for ransom and killed him after the victim's family failed to pay the money. The case was later heard by the LHC that overturned the ATC's verdict and sentenced him to life.

During the hearing today, Justice Khosa asked why the ATC and LHC had failed to "look at the law".

"We can't ignore the law and sentence a man," he said.

He also pointed out the differences in the statements recorded by the witnesses, that differed in the number of men that were seen disposing of the victim's body. The chief justice raised questions over the procedure that the police followed to determine the guilt of a suspect.

"It seems like the testimonies were developed after the suspect was arrested," he observed and asked how the police had reached the suspect. Asfandyar's lawyer said that an "informer" had told police about the suspect's involvement. The police later found out that the suspect had disposed of the body in a stream, he added.

"Everyday we see that police get to the suspect immediately. The suspect is real but all the testimonies are false," Justice Khosa regretted. "Where will the law go if we shut our eyes as well? Someone has to start [ensuring that the law is being followed]."

Since assuming the position of top judge last month, Justice Khosa has rued the practice of recording false testimonies and flawed rulings by lower courts. While hearing a review petition in a rape case in January, he pointed out that an innocent person could be "sentenced to death because of [a] false statement". He has also criticised high courts for "ignoring evidence".

In the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, he expressed hope that the "high court [would] do better in this regard in future". The top court had overturned a decision passed by the Lahore High Court which acquitted Shah Hussain, the youth accused of stabbing classmate Khadija 23 times.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 12, 2019 03:31pm

Justice at last...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Aijaz
Feb 12, 2019 03:45pm

Such tragedies happen because of judiciary/state's failure to provide justice.Therefore, in such cases, the state should provide the aggrieved citizens monetary compensation and resources for integration in the society.

Recommend 0
ahmad
Feb 12, 2019 03:46pm

the failed, corrupt police like other institutes of pakistan

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Feb 12, 2019 03:49pm

Justice delayed, is justice denied.

How will the accused be compensated for 10 years of false imprisonment, remains to be seen.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2019 03:54pm

Finally a CJ who is taking stock of the calibre of poor judges and judgements at lower levels. The shananigans at lower levels is shocking, with false testimonies, lies, falsification of documents, tampering with evidence, having records in government land offices meddled with, names disappearing and new names appearing. Justice is one of the pillars of demicracy and it needs a huge revamp.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Feb 12, 2019 04:01pm

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Feb 12, 2019 04:33pm

Who will return his 10 years? Jail the magistrate who allowed this miscarriage of justice.

Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 12, 2019 04:40pm

Most cases are mishandled at the SHO level.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 12, 2019 04:48pm

Now will the accused get his decade back!? In a democratic fee state this man would be able to sue the gov and win a graceful amount of money.

Recommend 0
Md Asghar
Feb 12, 2019 04:50pm

Good sign that the accountable judicial process is advancing in the country.

Recommend 0
Raja Idrees
Feb 12, 2019 05:02pm

Good to see that Suprme court is a very honest part institution of pakistan and to some high extend also the lower courts.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Feb 12, 2019 05:33pm

Honorable CJ of Pakistan, thank you, please elobrate some laws that a corrupt person cannot be qualified for lections, here we have seen, for the last 70 years, all corrupts are in NA and Provincial Assemblies, make a sweeping law, anyone with cases in courts on corrupts, murder, money laundering and any kind of criminal cases, must quit immeidately and are NOT qualified for life. Please clean our sytem.

Recommend 0
Dr. Rizwan
Feb 12, 2019 05:48pm

Unfortunately many of the victims of such 'justice" haven't been that lucky. People have been acquitted after spending decades in jail and in some cases even after they had died languishing in jails. The judicial system and police can change this country's future provided they abide by the law themselves.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 12, 2019 06:27pm

Why is the ATC involved in this case to begin with? Is the accused an Indian trying commit an act of terror (the usual accusation of a foreign hand)? The CJP should ask ALL the judges of the ATC to appear before him and answer his questions on what basis they convicted the poor guy.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
Feb 12, 2019 06:36pm

" Are n't they trained before being appointed as a magistrate" - Honourable Chief Justice, out of all the people you must know more clearly the whole set up of our society is based upon nepotism. Since when merits mattered?

Recommend 0
Akb
Feb 12, 2019 06:45pm

Please induct css officers into judiciary.Before 1970s civil service gifted us some of the brightest legal minds in shape of Justice MR kiyani, Cornelius etc.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Feb 12, 2019 07:11pm

@Zak, We will agree with you, but if he is finally, then he must book all the corrupts with one stick, close all the loopholes, of these bails available all the time for the corrupts and money launderers and killers.

Recommend 0
Asif jamil
Feb 12, 2019 07:25pm

An innocent man loses ten years of his life. How will he be compensated? Justice Khosa is a very clear minded, highly capable and hard hitting judge. We need more like him to clean up the judiciary.

Recommend 0
mazharuddin
Feb 12, 2019 08:35pm

A good example by Chief Justice. This is the need of time to monitor the role of judges as huge cases are lying in pending, seem duty to corruption or otherwise.

Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Feb 12, 2019 09:02pm

Bravo. Truth based justice. Start using DNA and Camera evidence. Sience does not lie.

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 12, 2019 09:11pm

The goal of the judicial system should be to impart justice in a timely manner which is not possible until the Stone Age laws are changed and updated for the 21st century. Also the prosecution methodology and court processes have to be re-engineered for instituting efficiency, transparency and simplification

Recommend 0
Johnbaba
Feb 12, 2019 09:14pm

@Aijaz, ...and punishments to those involved in the negligence and wrong doings without any exceptions

Recommend 0
KHK
Feb 12, 2019 09:36pm

@Saad Khan, Supreme Court does not make the laws, courts only apply the laws properly, it is your elected parliamentarians who make the laws. In this case evidence presented before the magistrate seems faulty.

Recommend 0
Anees
Feb 12, 2019 09:50pm

@Gordon D. Walker, Now give the unfortunate man his ten years back

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Feb 12, 2019 10:59pm

Why the High Court judge(s) is(are) not punished in such cases.

Recommend 0
Bakhti
Feb 12, 2019 11:05pm

It's never too late. let justice prevail. Guilty or innocent.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Feb 13, 2019 05:08am

Well done SC. Law should prevail.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Syed New York
Feb 13, 2019 07:37am

Law must be subservient to the cause of justice and uphold the spirit of fairness and Rule of Law. An ID parade violation by a magistrate must be balanced against other factors/evidence (including circumstantial evidence) in order to preserve the spirit of justice. The instant case could have remanded for retrial. If guilty remission of 10 years in sentence was warranted. On the contrary an acquittal demands compensation for loss of liberty inclusive of action against incompetent officials. The case ought be reviewed by more than one judge bench.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Feb 13, 2019 09:57am

@Saad Khan, He can't make "laws". These "MNAs" & "MPAs" will have to make laws. Will they ?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Moving towards kakistocracy

Moving towards kakistocracy

It will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives in an atmosphere of political confrontation.
Dark tourism

Dark tourism

Rafia Zakaria
It is well known that in India, which markets itself as ‘exotic India’, tourists can take guided tours of large slums.

Editorial

February 13, 2019

Asghar Khan case

SOME historic injustices need redressal in order for a country to lay old ghosts to rest. It is well over 20 years...
February 13, 2019

Women’s ODI triumph

THE women cricket team’s brilliant ODI series win over the West Indies has earned the players well-deserved...
Updated February 13, 2019

Domestic violence

ONCE again, religious parties are creating hurdles in the passing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence ...
Updated February 12, 2019

The IMF again

The biggest priority worth holding on to is to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment.
February 12, 2019

Revolution at 40

THIS month marks 40 years since the US-backed Shah was overthrown in Iran, to be replaced by a clergy-led combine...
February 12, 2019

Lahooti Melo

THE fourth Lahooti Melo took place over the weekend at the Sindh University in Jamshoro: a two-day festival of ...