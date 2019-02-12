'We can't ignore the law': SC acquits murder suspect a decade after imprisonment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man — who had been handed a life sentence by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a murder case — 10 years after his imprisonment.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench that heard the case, said that the prosecution had been unable to prove its allegations against Asfandyar during the murder trial in the high court. He berated the magistrate, Kanwar Anwar Ali, for not following the legal procedure and failing to conduct the identity parade properly and summoned him in person on Feb 22.
"It is distressing to see such cases," he said. "Why are [suspects] treated like this? A child was killed and the suspect was convicted due to the magistrate's failure to hold an identity parade properly and follow legal procedure."
The top judge insisted that people "who are supposed to follow the law" should be held answerable.
"Aren't they trained before being appointed as magistrate?" he asked. Asfandyar's lawyer told the top judge that legal training is provided before appointing someone as magistrate.
In 2009, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had found Asfandyar guilty of murdering Adil Butt, a student. According to the prosecution, Asfandyar had kidnapped Butt for ransom and killed him after the victim's family failed to pay the money. The case was later heard by the LHC that overturned the ATC's verdict and sentenced him to life.
During the hearing today, Justice Khosa asked why the ATC and LHC had failed to "look at the law".
"We can't ignore the law and sentence a man," he said.
He also pointed out the differences in the statements recorded by the witnesses, that differed in the number of men that were seen disposing of the victim's body. The chief justice raised questions over the procedure that the police followed to determine the guilt of a suspect.
"It seems like the testimonies were developed after the suspect was arrested," he observed and asked how the police had reached the suspect. Asfandyar's lawyer said that an "informer" had told police about the suspect's involvement. The police later found out that the suspect had disposed of the body in a stream, he added.
"Everyday we see that police get to the suspect immediately. The suspect is real but all the testimonies are false," Justice Khosa regretted. "Where will the law go if we shut our eyes as well? Someone has to start [ensuring that the law is being followed]."
Since assuming the position of top judge last month, Justice Khosa has rued the practice of recording false testimonies and flawed rulings by lower courts. While hearing a review petition in a rape case in January, he pointed out that an innocent person could be "sentenced to death because of [a] false statement". He has also criticised high courts for "ignoring evidence".
In the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, he expressed hope that the "high court [would] do better in this regard in future". The top court had overturned a decision passed by the Lahore High Court which acquitted Shah Hussain, the youth accused of stabbing classmate Khadija 23 times.
Comments (29)
Justice at last...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Such tragedies happen because of judiciary/state's failure to provide justice.Therefore, in such cases, the state should provide the aggrieved citizens monetary compensation and resources for integration in the society.
the failed, corrupt police like other institutes of pakistan
Justice delayed, is justice denied.
How will the accused be compensated for 10 years of false imprisonment, remains to be seen.
Finally a CJ who is taking stock of the calibre of poor judges and judgements at lower levels. The shananigans at lower levels is shocking, with false testimonies, lies, falsification of documents, tampering with evidence, having records in government land offices meddled with, names disappearing and new names appearing. Justice is one of the pillars of demicracy and it needs a huge revamp.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Who will return his 10 years? Jail the magistrate who allowed this miscarriage of justice.
Most cases are mishandled at the SHO level.
Now will the accused get his decade back!? In a democratic fee state this man would be able to sue the gov and win a graceful amount of money.
Good sign that the accountable judicial process is advancing in the country.
Good to see that Suprme court is a very honest part institution of pakistan and to some high extend also the lower courts.
Honorable CJ of Pakistan, thank you, please elobrate some laws that a corrupt person cannot be qualified for lections, here we have seen, for the last 70 years, all corrupts are in NA and Provincial Assemblies, make a sweeping law, anyone with cases in courts on corrupts, murder, money laundering and any kind of criminal cases, must quit immeidately and are NOT qualified for life. Please clean our sytem.
Unfortunately many of the victims of such 'justice" haven't been that lucky. People have been acquitted after spending decades in jail and in some cases even after they had died languishing in jails. The judicial system and police can change this country's future provided they abide by the law themselves.
Why is the ATC involved in this case to begin with? Is the accused an Indian trying commit an act of terror (the usual accusation of a foreign hand)? The CJP should ask ALL the judges of the ATC to appear before him and answer his questions on what basis they convicted the poor guy.
" Are n't they trained before being appointed as a magistrate" - Honourable Chief Justice, out of all the people you must know more clearly the whole set up of our society is based upon nepotism. Since when merits mattered?
Please induct css officers into judiciary.Before 1970s civil service gifted us some of the brightest legal minds in shape of Justice MR kiyani, Cornelius etc.
@Zak, We will agree with you, but if he is finally, then he must book all the corrupts with one stick, close all the loopholes, of these bails available all the time for the corrupts and money launderers and killers.
An innocent man loses ten years of his life. How will he be compensated? Justice Khosa is a very clear minded, highly capable and hard hitting judge. We need more like him to clean up the judiciary.
A good example by Chief Justice. This is the need of time to monitor the role of judges as huge cases are lying in pending, seem duty to corruption or otherwise.
Bravo. Truth based justice. Start using DNA and Camera evidence. Sience does not lie.
The goal of the judicial system should be to impart justice in a timely manner which is not possible until the Stone Age laws are changed and updated for the 21st century. Also the prosecution methodology and court processes have to be re-engineered for instituting efficiency, transparency and simplification
@Aijaz, ...and punishments to those involved in the negligence and wrong doings without any exceptions
@Saad Khan, Supreme Court does not make the laws, courts only apply the laws properly, it is your elected parliamentarians who make the laws. In this case evidence presented before the magistrate seems faulty.
@Gordon D. Walker, Now give the unfortunate man his ten years back
Why the High Court judge(s) is(are) not punished in such cases.
It's never too late. let justice prevail. Guilty or innocent.
Well done SC. Law should prevail.
Law must be subservient to the cause of justice and uphold the spirit of fairness and Rule of Law. An ID parade violation by a magistrate must be balanced against other factors/evidence (including circumstantial evidence) in order to preserve the spirit of justice. The instant case could have remanded for retrial. If guilty remission of 10 years in sentence was warranted. On the contrary an acquittal demands compensation for loss of liberty inclusive of action against incompetent officials. The case ought be reviewed by more than one judge bench.
@Saad Khan, He can't make "laws". These "MNAs" & "MPAs" will have to make laws. Will they ?