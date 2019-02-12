Raheel Sharif calls on PM Khan ahead of Saudi crown prince’s visit
Former army chief retired Gen Raheel Sharif on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, ahead of the Saudi crown prince’s two-day trip.
During the meeting, the premier and Sharif — who is the top commander of Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) — discussed regional security environment and efforts for peace and stability, according to an official statement.
"The prime minister reiterated his commitment to bring enduring peace and stability in Pakistan while supporting all peace initiatives for regional peace," said the statement, adding that the premier "appreciated IMCTC charter for its efforts towards counter violent extremism".
Sharif, who is considered to be close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday leading an IMCTC delegation, and has been busy meeting political and military bigwigs since then.
Prior to meeting the prime minister on Tuesday, he met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Sharif apprised Qureshi of the measures that are being taken by the coalition in order to combat terrorism, said a statement by the Foreign Office. The foreign minister "lauded the efforts of the coalition force to establish peace and stability in the region".
The two also talked about the importance of regional peace and stability and other matters of mutual interest.
The former army chief then met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at the latter's chamber at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by members of Senate and IMCTC.
A day earlier, he met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. A press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that “matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability” were discussed during Gen Sharif’s meeting with Gen Bajwa.
“COAS appreciated the efforts of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition towards regional peace and security,” the ISPR added.
The recent flurry of activity comes ahead of Saudi crown prince's arrival in Islamabad on Feb 16. This will be his first visit to Pakistan after becoming the crown prince in June 2017. He will later travel to Malaysia before going to Delhi on Feb 19.
His visit is being given extraordinary importance because of the investment commitments he is expected to make. Riyadh is planning to set up a massive refinery in Gwadar with an investment of $10 billion — the biggest by the kingdom in Pakistan to date.
Comments (39)
good
If Pakistan can play its cards right now it should take no more than 10 years to completely change Pakistan into a prosperous country. We love and respect you Imran Khan sab.
top commander of what ??
Is Shariff working for MBS?
Excellent...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Something is cooking
Careful not to get dragged into a Saudi-Iranian War / ColdWar.
Surprising, hot activities before Crown Prince's visit. Guess, anything about military participation in Yemen, in the name of strategic support.
Is Pakistan supposed to provide military help?
Something fishy is going ON.....
Is Raheel Sheriff carrying message from King Salman?
Well done all heros
Glad to see them together. Good omen
With whom this General (Raheel Sharif) is loyal, Pakistan or MBS?
@nit , IMCTC. It is written everywhere in the article. Read again.
I have a feeling that we will soon start hearing "do more" from Saudi in times to come.
@nit , You know it very well and the whole region knows it. Still if you are asking question then better ask yourself.
@nit , Use some brain.
Too much charisma in one picture.
Two great personalities in one picture
@ZAK, in what way Zak?
Did he clarify which country he was talking for?
It is Pak time now and if Pak play its card right, Pak will become the leader in the region. There is a shift in Western/US policy think tanks and they now realize the strategic importance of Pak. They realize that it was a mistake to rely on India as an alternate and India has failed to deliver i.e. India has failed to help US win the Afghan war and Instead of being counter weight to Iran, India became friends with Iran plus India has no answer to China Belt and Road initiative, so all eyes are back on Pak. However, Pak needs to do what is right, if Pak wants to win Western/US trust.
In order for West/US to accept Pak's role as the leader, Pak needs to secure the country by eliminating Terrorism and Mullahism and need to establish the supremacy of the law. Also, it is in Pak's interest to eliminate the other two isms from the country too i.e. Feudalism and VIPism. The West realizes that they have a unique opportunity as there is an honest leader in Pak who can deliver on all fronts.
The desperation of trolls is very obvious.
Good news. It is because of PM Imran Khan and General Raheel Sharif that SA and Pakistan have brotherly relations.
WiIl he be visiting India with MBS too where he is going to invest biggest amounts in various projects.?
@Irfan UK, U nailed it. Pakistan has always focussed on playing the card game. Unfortunately. And then when games goes wrong, blame others
Nothing is called Free lunch in Countries relationshipp
@nit , at the moment he is commanding 5 trucks of luggage.
Well Well Well!
@Saad, That was not his question. His tone is sarcastic.
Raheel Sharif a real leader, a problem solver, the first general in modern era to lead so many armies of the Muslims countries in KSA. A great patriot and soldier.
I appreciate the simple outlook of PM Imran Khan. I hope no other strings are attached in this other than economic / business dealings for the benefit of both countries.
NRO Deal on the card
@Pervez, He does NOT have a clue - just a wild imagination and India fever.
@Pakistani1, Yes, in case we need their money help.
@Maria enteparia onnuchoriu, Of course he is - who you think, is paying him a Million dollars per year.
@ZAK, But bad omen, the prince also visits India. Talk to him to talk about Kashmir - core issue.
The real boss came to tell IK what to do.