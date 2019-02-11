DAWN.COM

Hamza Shahbaz asks LHC for 14-day extension in London stay

Rana BilalFebruary 11, 2019

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz said he has to stay in London where his newborn daughter must undergo a life-saving cardiac procedure. ─ File photo
PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday to permit an extension his stay in London.

Hamza is facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into Ramzan Sugar Mills and holding assets beyond his known sources of income. He flew to London in the first week of February after the court ordered the removal of his name from the Exit Control List and granted him conditional permission to travel abroad for 10 days.

Lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar filed the petition today on behalf of the PML-N leader.

Hamza, in his petition, appealed to the court to allow him to stay on in London for two more weeks with his newborn daughter who is to undergo a cardiac procedure due to complications at birth.

He will return as soon as she recovers, the petition stated.

The court is expected to hear Hamza's petition tomorrow.

Doctors have advised Shahbaz and his wife that their child must undergo the life-saving surgery, a PML-N member quoted in an earlier Dawn report said.

Ashraf the great
Feb 11, 2019 11:39am

Why?

Recommend 0
Mateen Asif
Feb 11, 2019 11:44am

Leader of Pakistan having their children born in London so that they may have the citizenship, Alas!! , Such a blinded stream of acolytes we are.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseeeee
Feb 11, 2019 11:46am

Why is it that all these criminals have emergencies when the noose is getting tight around their necks.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 11, 2019 11:46am

The whole family is under some sort of treatment

Recommend 0

