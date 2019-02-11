DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 11, 2019

Hamza to move LHC for extension of London stay

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 11, 2019

Hamza arrived in London in the first week of February and he was to return on Feb 13.— DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has decided to extend his stay in London to take care of his newborn daughter who is to undergo a cardiac procedure due to complications at birth.

An application is likely to be submitted with the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Monday) for seeking permission for him to extend his stay for a week in London.

According to a PML-N leader, the doctors advised the parents that the child must undergo a life-saving surgery.

Hamza arrived in London in the first week of February and he was to return on Feb 13. The LHC had ordered removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on his request for travelling abroad for 10 days.

Hamza is facing NAB investigation in Ramzan Sugar Mills and income beyond means cases. The court had allowed him to travel abroad conditionally.

The opposition leader had filed a petition before the court through Azam Nazir Tarar advocate, saying the interior ministry had placed his name on the ECL arbitrarily as no opportunity of hearing had been afforded to him before the impugned action. He had stated that he intended to travel abroad on Nov 27, 2018 to see his ailing wife, undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom; however, he was informed by the authorities that his name had been put on the ECL on NAB’s advice.

The Opposition Leader pleaded that the right to travel and free movement was guaranteed under the Constitution, however, the impugned memorandum issued by the interior ministry was in utter violation of his fundamental rights.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the impugned memorandum for being unlawful and order the ministry to remove his name from the ECL. As an immediate relief, Hamza had urged the court to suspend the memorandum and grant him one-time permission to travel abroad till a final decision on the petition.

Justice Farrukh Irfan had taken up the petition and allowed Hamza to leave the country once for a 10-day span.

The judge had also told the advocate general opposing the relief that the chief justice and SC judges were unhappy with the way NAB is conducting itself.

“Is the country going to be run by NAB? Should the courts and the parliament stop functioning?” Justice Irfan had asked.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2019

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 11, 2019 09:12am

This is what happens, when you give them a yard, they want to run miles. This was expected as Sharif family is master of lies, deception and taking advantage of law through different means.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Feb 11, 2019 09:41am

No problem stay there as long as you want but please send Ishaq Dar back. He also went London (capital of Pakistani elites) for some surgery and still did not come back.

Recommend 0
ExPak
Feb 11, 2019 09:49am

This was expected.

Recommend 0
Aliaa Khan
Feb 11, 2019 09:52am

Is he on vocations? He belong in jail

Recommend 0
AW
Feb 11, 2019 09:56am

The judiciary needs to wake up and stop giving relief to the deceitful sharif family at public’s expense. Hamza Sharif should get his new born daughter’s surgery done at the Punjab institute of cardiology at Lahore. Their wives deliver babies in London while the public they claim to serve rots in substandard medical facilities. This should be a clear evidence to the naive public that the Sharif family does not give any thought to public welfare. They are usurpers of power for self enrichment. When Imran Khan received serious back injuries, he got his treatment at Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore and did not fly off to London. Now that is a real leader of the people

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Feb 11, 2019 10:23am

Why everybody in Sharif family has Cardic issues??

Recommend 0

