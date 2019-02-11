PSL Karachi fixtures tickets go on sale from 17th

KARACHI: The tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi will be available online from Feb 17 while foolproof security and shuttle service will be provided to ensure smooth staging of games and large screens will also be set up at 10 venues in the city for the fans to enjoy the matches.

This was stated by Comissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Sunday during a visit to the National Stadium to inspect the arrangements and facilities for the upcoming five matches of the T20 competition.

The commissioner, who was informed that the stadium will be completely ready to host the matches by Feb 28, expressed his satisfaction at the progress of work and added that the Sindh government is fully geared up and focussed to host the matches in a safe and exciting manner in Karachi and are putting in its best efforts to bring back international cricket with a bang in the metropolis besides reviving healthy sports and cultural activities for the citizens.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2019