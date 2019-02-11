DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PMA calls for new PMDC ordinance

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 11, 2019

Email

“We want an autonomous, independent, honest, ethical and democratic PMDC,” says PMA-centre secretary general Dr Qaiser.— Photo courtesy of PMDC
“We want an autonomous, independent, honest, ethical and democratic PMDC,” says PMA-centre secretary general Dr Qaiser.— Photo courtesy of PMDC

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded that the government immediately abolish a presidential ordinance regarding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and promulgate a new ordinance and a new ad hoc committee to establish an independent and autonomous regulatory body for medical education.

PMA-centre secretary general Dr Qaiser Sajjad said that the association had already rejected the 2019 PMDC ordinance under which a 17-member handpicked council would be nominated to run its affairs with absolute powers.

“We want an autonomous, independent, honest, ethical and democratic PMDC,” he said.

The total strength of the council should be 35 members, most of them (24) be elected by doctors representing public and private medical faculty, dental faculty, family physicians from all provinces, he added.

According to Dr Sajjad, the council seems to have been in a limbo as the previous ad hoc committee headed by retired Justice Shakirullah Jan has ceased to exist after the president promulgated the ordinance.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 11, 2019

N-weapons race?

IN today’s chaos-filled world, with crises aplenty, the threat of nuclear war has seemingly receded from the ...
Updated February 11, 2019

Asma’s legacy

Asma spoke truth to power, and we must continue her legacy.
February 11, 2019

Accessibility in cities

IT is heartening to finally see disability rights being addressed by members of the federal cabinet and thus gaining...
February 10, 2019

Civil service reform

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to one of his favourite themes when he reiterated his commitment to...
February 10, 2019

The long battle

WHAT seemed recently to be within grasp, ie the eradication of polio in Pakistan, has once again turned out to be an...
Updated February 10, 2019

Khairpur attack

SINDH has always prided itself on maintaining interfaith harmony. But a number of incidents in recent years have...