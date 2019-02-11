DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 11, 2019

20 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 11, 2019

FIA official says the 20 Pakistanis were arrested by the Saudi authorities for staying in the kingdom illegally.— AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: As many as 20 illegal immigrants were deported by the Saudi authorities and arrived at the Islamabad International Airport. Two of them were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for leaving the country illegally.

A senior FIA official said the 20 Pakistanis were arrested by the Saudi authorities for staying in the kingdom illegally and were sent back amid tight security on a scheduled flight on Saturday.

After the verification process, 18 of the deportees were allowed to go home and two were taken to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for legal proceedings as the Pakistani authorities did not have their travel records.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2019

fairplay
Feb 11, 2019 10:54am

better back in PAK than the capricious, sham justice system in Saudi Arabia.

SkyHawk
Feb 11, 2019 11:07am

These Pakistanis are giving a very bad name to Pakistan. A serious and effective crackdown action is required to eliminate this deadly and notorious human trafficking network operating in Pakistan.

Faisal Khorasani
Feb 11, 2019 11:25am

If they were in prison we would cry louder. Every man must take responsibility for his own actions.

