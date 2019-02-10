DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan to plant 1.2m trees in 2019, says chief minister

Dawn.comFebruary 10, 2019

Email

Says more than 250 million trees will be planted in the next five-year project. — Image courtesy of Rina Saeed Khan
Says more than 250 million trees will be planted in the next five-year project. — Image courtesy of Rina Saeed Khan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani on Sunday said that 1.2 million trees would be planted across the province in 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister, while speaking to journalists in Quetta, announced that a total of 250m trees would be planted in Balochistan over the next five years.

He said that the new Forest Act would also be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province.

The chief minister urged citizens to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a spring tree plantation campaign at Balloki, Nankana Sahib, and vowed to protect Pakistan's forests at all costs.

The premier had noted that forest cover in Pakistan was already very low as compared to the rest of the countries in the region, and said that Pakistan's forests should be protected at any cost.

"70 per cent of Pakistan's forests have been cut down in the past few years, which has created an imbalance in our environment," the prime minister had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 10, 2019

Civil service reform

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to one of his favourite themes when he reiterated his commitment to...
February 10, 2019

The long battle

WHAT seemed recently to be within grasp, ie the eradication of polio in Pakistan, has once again turned out to be an...
Updated February 10, 2019

Khairpur attack

SINDH has always prided itself on maintaining interfaith harmony. But a number of incidents in recent years have...
Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...