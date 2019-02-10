DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Domestic cricket structure must be strengthened for consistent performance: PCB MD

Dawn.comFebruary 10, 2019

Email

Wasim Khan addresses a press conference along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Wasim Khan addresses a press conference along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Sunday stressed the need to tackle the structure of domestic cricket in the country in order to achieve sustainability and consistency in Pakistan's performance.

Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, acknowledged that the national team's performance was "not good at an international level, particularly in Test cricket".

"Our actual problem is at the grassroots, in the system," Khan said, explaining that it is important to strengthen the domestic cricketing structure. "The system isn't strong, and we know that because [of] the result we are seeing, the inconsistency we are seeing."

The PCB MD said that the body would consult stakeholders and do their best to provide this strength.

He conceded that revamping the domestic structure would pose a challenge since a number of departments and regions are embedded within it.

"There is no sustainability in our success at an international level, so we are not looking at a short-term solution, we are looking at it for the long-term," Khan asserted, adding that they would try to develop sustainability.

The new MD said that the PCB's job was to examine the system of domestic cricket and foster a culture around the sport in schools and at a district level. He termed Mani's vision for domestic cricket as "very clear".

"The system has been build up over many, many years, and you don't break a system down overnight," he said.

On December 6, 2018, PCB confirmed the appointment of Khan as its managing director. Khan today thanked Mani and the PCB for finding him suitable for the post.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 10, 2019

Civil service reform

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to one of his favourite themes when he reiterated his commitment to...
February 10, 2019

The long battle

WHAT seemed recently to be within grasp, ie the eradication of polio in Pakistan, has once again turned out to be an...
Updated February 10, 2019

Khairpur attack

SINDH has always prided itself on maintaining interfaith harmony. But a number of incidents in recent years have...
Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...