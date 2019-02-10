PM Khan tells investors in Dubai: 'This is the time to come to Pakistan'
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday told foreign investors that now was the time to come to Pakistan, when "it is just going on the upswing", and that they should not miss the boat.
Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, the premier recounted his government's reform agenda which he said they undertook to improve all of the country's economic policies.
Khan made a point to repeatedly hit on the need for economic reforms as International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde looked on from the audience.
“I repeat the reforms are painful ... It's like a surgery. When you conduct surgery for a while the patient suffers but that improves,” Khan said. “The worst thing that can happen for society is that you keep postponing reforms because of the fear that you would have opposition, the vested interests stand up and you don't do reforms.”
The prime minister said his government was making efforts to cut down the fiscal deficit and imports and improve exports. "We have unfortunately had to raise bills because when we got into power we had a massive fiscal deficit and current account deficit," he told the audience that included world leaders, policymakers and businessmen.
He believed that Pakistan "now has a chance", with optimism already visible and investors coming into the country.
"We feel that this is the time that Pakistan will take off," the premier said with confidence.
Noting that investors must be allowed to make money, Khan said the government has been focusing on making it easier for people to do business in Pakistan. "We are changing our tax laws which were very cumbersome," he said, adding that signs of improvement taking place due to the reforms can already be seen.
The World Government Summit is an annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policymakers and experts. The summit provides an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.
The premier's participation in the 7th edition of the summit will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking to journalists before departing for the UAE, said that governance is an important issue in the region in general and Pakistan in particular.
He explained that bad governance has created a lot of problems currently being faced by the country. He said the premier has been trying to introduce a fresh model and reforms for improvement in the performance of institutions.
Meeting with Abu Dhabi crown prince
Prime Minister Khan earlier in the day held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.
The prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates, exchanged views with the Abu Dhabi crown prince on matters of bilateral interest. Sheikh Mohammed received the premier upon his arrival in the emirate.
The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, according to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.
Good wishes. Plz tell the world Pak can do it.
Superman Khan takes the podium. Should be quite the speech...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
There should be an end to these pointless foreign tours.
Two Main Head of States attending this conference is pak PM IK and Rwanda president
Let us see what the world renowned player teaches and guides the world leaders in governance.
Single point agenda is donation.
@Maheen Sabahat, You have no sense how important these tours are. These tours are not alike family trips alike NS etc. Pakistan needs to talk about itself and IK is the best person to represent us.
Why is he not taking all CM and members of his family with him like Nawaz sharif and Zardari.
By blaming previous government, you cannot resurrect asking for more loans. Fix the problems first inside.
@Maheen Sabahat, he has to travel to represent the country and improve foreign relations unlike PMLN who did not have a foreign minister.
I think It's a 7th or 8th foreign tour? Keep spending taxpayer money on foreign tours. No one will say anything to you because you are an angel/farishta. Additionally, you will attend via PIA economy class so it's okay.
Fixing a loan with another loan, is not a solution, more problematic with increasing interests and from where you are going to payback.
He should write a speech and read it from the paper. Sometimes he deviates from the main topic.
Had he not told that he will not travel out of Pakistan for 6 months ?
@rama, this is the 8th month of the current gov since power.
Amazing that he leads the world leaders. Huge standing ovation. The smartest PMIK of all times. Love my PMIK
I love how everyone here suddenly becomes an economics specialist
@Salam afridi, Do you think FM Shah Mehmud Qureshi is good at it?
@rama, for him six months are over...
You have to admit it’s been a long time since one of our PM’s addressed a top level forum. Zardari incapable with such poor English and after Nawaz’s poor and embarrassing meeting with obama where he was slowly reading off a crumpled piece of paper we should be proud to have Imran Khan representing us, good luck you have all our respect.
He should take help from a speech writer as nothing wrong on it . Also he should focus on policies and not on corruption and lack of accountibily No one wants to hear these
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Good show! Don't recall Nawaz Sharif or Zardari visiting in their official capacity as heads of state for last 10 years.
Make many such tours for Pakistan. Every tour had been a major foreign policy success for Pakistan. And we all know who this hurts. Sorry trolls. The more you hate him, the more we love him.
@Maheen Sabahat, This is so true. I agree with you 100 percent.
He said in his inaugural address to the nation that, he would limit the foreign visits to the minimum and would concentrate in re-building the ruined nation. But, contrary is his walk to the talk.
@Maheen Sabahat, pointless? Finally we have someone who can put Pakistan on the world stage. We need more of these tours
@Maheen Sabahat, pointless tours?? These tours are actually quiet useful for Pakistan. UAE has tilted towards India due to the space provided by our past leadership. Arab countries are our only true friends. We need to establish a win win relationship with them.
@Sameer,
Get your facts right - it is only six months since PTI is in government. Don't expect miracles, have patience, as it will take time to control and come out of financial mess created by previous NS and AZ's government. Also, be impartial and contribute positively without any influence or pressure!
@Maheen Sabahat,
I find your comments silly without any justification. Let me give you some facts - did you know that during the last tenure, Nawaz Sharif made 65 official international trips without encouraging any investment in Pakistan. Of course, he was busy in money laundering activities and exploring various personal and family business ventures. Whereas, PM Imran Khan is working hard and encouraging foreign investment without any personal motives. I suggest to people like you get your facts right and be impartial without any influence or personal interests.
This guy whether you like him or not, has charisma and knowledge. He is one reason why we expatriates can walk with Shalwar Kameez without getting teased.
@Meer, Only thing I will say is: you are naïve.
To the likes of PM, Imran Khan appears as more than an ordinary person both in contents and delivery of the speech.
Main purpose of the visit was to meet IMF Chief while not appearing to be not doing that. Another U turn?
@Maheen Sabahat, and you think money looted by NS and Zardari will be invested in Pakistan.