PM Khan tells investors in Dubai: 'This is the time to come to Pakistan'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday told foreign investors that now was the time to come to Pakistan, when "it is just going on the upswing", and that they should not miss the boat.

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, the premier recounted his government's reform agenda which he said they undertook to improve all of the country's economic policies.

Khan made a point to repeatedly hit on the need for economic reforms as International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde looked on from the audience.

“I repeat the reforms are painful ... It's like a surgery. When you conduct surgery for a while the patient suffers but that improves,” Khan said. “The worst thing that can happen for society is that you keep postponing reforms because of the fear that you would have opposition, the vested interests stand up and you don't do reforms.”

The prime minister said his government was making efforts to cut down the fiscal deficit and imports and improve exports. "We have unfortunately had to raise bills because when we got into power we had a massive fiscal deficit and current account deficit," he told the audience that included world leaders, policymakers and businessmen.

He believed that Pakistan "now has a chance", with optimism already visible and investors coming into the country.

"We feel that this is the time that Pakistan will take off," the premier said with confidence.

Noting that investors must be allowed to make money, Khan said the government has been focusing on making it easier for people to do business in Pakistan. "We are changing our tax laws which were very cumbersome," he said, adding that signs of improvement taking place due to the reforms can already be seen.

The World Government Summit is an annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policymakers and experts. The summit provides an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.

The premier's participation in the 7th edition of the summit will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking to journalists before departing for the UAE, said that governance is an important issue in the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

He explained that bad governance has created a lot of problems currently being faced by the country. He said the premier has been trying to introduce a fresh model and reforms for improvement in the performance of institutions.

Meeting with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Prime Minister Khan earlier in the day held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

The prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates, exchanged views with the Abu Dhabi crown prince on matters of bilateral interest. Sheikh Mohammed received the premier upon his arrival in the emirate.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, according to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.