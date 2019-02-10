DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NYC man trying to join LeT held

APUpdated February 10, 2019

Email

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion is arrested as he tried to board a flight to Pakistan.— AFP/File
US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion is arrested as he tried to board a flight to Pakistan.— AFP/File

NEW YORK: A resident of New York City has been arrested on federal charges of trying to join a Pakistan-based militant group.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says 29-year-old Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion was arrested on Thursday as he tried to board a flight to Pakistan at Kennedy Airport.

Berman says Encarnacion was trying to join the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been blamed for high-profile attacks including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 168 people.

Prosecutors say Encarnacion went online to try to join the organisation. They say he told an undercover FBI agent he was “ready to kill and die in the name of Allah”. Encarnacion is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 10, 2019

Civil service reform

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to one of his favourite themes when he reiterated his commitment to...
February 10, 2019

The long battle

WHAT seemed recently to be within grasp, ie the eradication of polio in Pakistan, has once again turned out to be an...
Updated February 10, 2019

Khairpur attack

SINDH has always prided itself on maintaining interfaith harmony. But a number of incidents in recent years have...
Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...