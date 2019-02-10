NYC man trying to join LeT held

NEW YORK: A resident of New York City has been arrested on federal charges of trying to join a Pakistan-based militant group.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says 29-year-old Jesus Wilfredo Encarnacion was arrested on Thursday as he tried to board a flight to Pakistan at Kennedy Airport.

Berman says Encarnacion was trying to join the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been blamed for high-profile attacks including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 168 people.

Prosecutors say Encarnacion went online to try to join the organisation. They say he told an undercover FBI agent he was “ready to kill and die in the name of Allah”. Encarnacion is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2019