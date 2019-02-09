DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Murad hopes for Lahore, Karachi PSL final

Imtiaz AliFebruary 09, 2019

Email

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah being presented the official T-shirt of the Lahore Qalandars. —CM House
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah being presented the official T-shirt of the Lahore Qalandars. —CM House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that he would be glad if Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings play the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi.

He expressed this wish while talking to media just after meeting with a PSL delegation led by Fawad Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars at CM House.

Rana presented the chief minister an official T-shirt of the Lahore Qalandars.

He lauded Shah's role in bringing PSL to Pakistan, particularly to Karachi. “You took ownership of PSL last year and made it a regular feature of the city,” said Rana in appreciation.

Take a look: 8 matches of PSL 2019 to be played in Pakistan, final to be held in Karachi

The chief minister told the Qalandars' owner to start hunting talent from Sindh, particularly from Sehwan, the land of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in whose name he has founded his team.

Shah said that last year only one PSL match was played in Karachi and this year five matches would be played in the city. “We are very excited to host the matches here and people of this province are anxiously awaiting the events,” he said.

The chief minister provided the delegation assurances that foolproof security arrangements would be made during all PSL matches in Karachi.

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...
Faizabad dharna judgement
Updated February 08, 2019

Faizabad dharna judgement

THE Supreme Court’s verdict on the Faizabad dharna, delivered on Wednesday, is a searing indictment of state...
Updated February 08, 2019

Test case for NAB

Do we finally have it in us to put under scrutiny those in power? Can we ask them to explain their doings?
Updated February 08, 2019

Cricket flop

THE Pakistan cricket team’s lacklustre show in South Africa where they were whitewashed 0-3 in Tests besides ...