DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US-backed Syria force announces final push against IS

AFPFebruary 09, 2019

Email

IS overran large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014 but a series of assaults have left their proto-state in tatters. — File
IS overran large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014 but a series of assaults have left their proto-state in tatters. — File

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Saturday it had begun the “final battle” to oust the militant Islamic State group from the last scrap of territory it holds in eastern Syria.

Backed by air strikes by the US-led coalition against IS, the Kurdish-Arab alliance has in recent months cornered the militants in a final patch of territory in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

After a pause of more than a week to allow civilians to flee, the SDF said on Saturday it had resumed the fight to seize the last four-square-kilometre (one-square-mile) patch from the militants.

“The SDF have launched the final battle to crush IS... in the village of Baghouz,” the SDF said in a statement.

“After ten days of evacuating more than 20,000 civilians... the battle was launched tonight to exterminate the last remnants of the organisation,” it said.

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali told AFP: “The battle has started.”

Bali said there could be up to 600 IS fighters still inside the pocket, most of them foreigners. Hundreds of civilians are also believed to be inside.

“This battle will be sealed in the coming days,” he said.

IS overran large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” in areas it controlled. A series of assaults have left that proto-state in tatters.

More than 37,000 people, mostly wives and children of fighters, have fled IS territory since the SDF intensified its offensive in December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based war monitor has said that figure includes some 3,200 suspected militants.

Syria Conflict
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...
Faizabad dharna judgement
Updated February 08, 2019

Faizabad dharna judgement

THE Supreme Court’s verdict on the Faizabad dharna, delivered on Wednesday, is a searing indictment of state...
Updated February 08, 2019

Test case for NAB

Do we finally have it in us to put under scrutiny those in power? Can we ask them to explain their doings?
Updated February 08, 2019

Cricket flop

THE Pakistan cricket team’s lacklustre show in South Africa where they were whitewashed 0-3 in Tests besides ...