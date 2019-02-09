DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA books TV host Rizwan 'Dada' under Peca, PPC for 'defaming' state institutions

Dawn.comUpdated February 09, 2019

Email

Din News TV host Rizwanur Rehman Razi— Facebook.com/Rizwan Razi
Din News TV host Rizwanur Rehman Razi— Facebook.com/Rizwan Razi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked Din News TV host Rizwanur Rehman Razi 'Dada' on charges that he posted "defamatory and obnoxious" content against the judiciary, government institutions and intelligence agencies on his Twitter account, it emerged on Saturday.

The FIA, in an FIR dated Feb 8, has stated that Razi was "summoned" to join the inquiry and have his statement recorded.

The agency's phrasing of its report conflicts with an update posted on Razi's Facebook account, where someone claiming to be his son said that Razi was bundled into a car and "abducted" from their home.

The agency, in the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn, further states that the accused "admitted" to uploading content against the judiciary and other departments, and was "very embarrassed" and had even apologised.

Razi, as per the FIA's FIR, promised that he would "not upload such derogatory/humiliating posts" against states institutions such as the judiciary, Pakistan Armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Osama Rizi, son of a journalist Rizwan-Rehman, displays a calendar with the pictures of his father outside his residence in Lahore. —AP
Osama Rizi, son of a journalist Rizwan-Rehman, displays a calendar with the pictures of his father outside his residence in Lahore. —AP

The FIA said that Razi's mobile phone was confiscated during the inquiry and a forensic data extraction report was obtained.

Furthermore, the agency said that it has "accorded permission to register a case" against Razi.

The FIR against Razi mentions Sections 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) — a cyber-crime law which had been widely criticised by civil rights campaigners as 'draconian' at the time of its passage by the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N government.

Read more: Controversial Cyber Crime Bill approved by NA

Section 11 pertains to hate speech and can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Section 20, meanwhile, pertains to "offences against the dignity of a natural person" and carries "imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to Rs1 million".

The FIR against Razi also mentions Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to defamation and carries "an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both".

Razi's Twitter account has become inaccessible following his arrest.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Aliaa Khan
Feb 09, 2019 07:17pm

This guy should be put in jail and on hard labor

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 09, 2019 07:25pm

Simply, 'you reap what you sow' and pay the price for inciting people and issuing controversial statements without any proof or evidence. Freedom of speech doesn't mean that anyone can criticize our Army, judiciary and government without substantiating their claims or supporting opposition parties narratives.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 09, 2019 07:31pm

Freedom of press is under attack in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
jj
Feb 09, 2019 07:33pm

No one should be above the law!!

Recommend 0
ahmed
Feb 09, 2019 07:44pm

Freedom of speech? That's how freedom works.

Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Feb 09, 2019 07:45pm

We need people , writers , journalist , and politicians who will help the Govt of Pakistan in this hour of need, we need positive work , not just advice , and people who defame Pakistan should be put behind bars.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas crisis
Updated February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country.
Detained activists
Updated February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad.
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...
Faizabad dharna judgement
Updated February 08, 2019

Faizabad dharna judgement

THE Supreme Court’s verdict on the Faizabad dharna, delivered on Wednesday, is a searing indictment of state...
Updated February 08, 2019

Test case for NAB

Do we finally have it in us to put under scrutiny those in power? Can we ask them to explain their doings?
Updated February 08, 2019

Cricket flop

THE Pakistan cricket team’s lacklustre show in South Africa where they were whitewashed 0-3 in Tests besides ...