Today's Paper | February 09, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir's IGs, chief secretaries transferred

Tahir SheraniUpdated February 09, 2019

Salahuddin Khan Mehsud to serve as IG Kashmir; Naveed Kamran Baloch asked to report back to establishment division. — File
The federal government on Saturday transferred erstwhile Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud and erstwhile IGP of Azad Kashmir Muhammad Naeem Khan to each other's postings.

Simultaneously, KP's Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, a Grade-22 officer, was also transferred from his post, which was subsequently given to Grade-21 officer Muhammad Salim, who is set to retire on October 30 this year.

Baloch, meanwhile, has been asked to report back to the Establishment Division. He had been appointed chief secretary of the province by the caretaker government in 2018.

Likewise, Mathar Niaz Rana was appointed new chief secretary of Azad Kashmir instead of Grade-21 officer Khawaja Daud Ahmed, who has been appointed additional registrar of the Supreme Court for a period of three years on deputation.

Rana had been serving as the additional secretary of industries and production until now.

Tahir
Feb 09, 2019 05:36pm

AJK government is under the Pakistan PTI government, has no role.

Fastrack
Feb 09, 2019 05:37pm

Mehsud should hopefully bring similar improvement in Azad Kashmir to what he brought in KP. Positive changes overall.

Newborn
Feb 09, 2019 05:50pm

Must have said no to some bigwig in PTI.

Danish
Feb 09, 2019 05:54pm

Very good. Get Pti loyalist officers on these post . It will to built Naya Pakistan quickly.

