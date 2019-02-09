Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir's IGs, chief secretaries transferred

The federal government on Saturday transferred erstwhile Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud and erstwhile IGP of Azad Kashmir Muhammad Naeem Khan to each other's postings.

Simultaneously, KP's Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, a Grade-22 officer, was also transferred from his post, which was subsequently given to Grade-21 officer Muhammad Salim, who is set to retire on October 30 this year.

Baloch, meanwhile, has been asked to report back to the Establishment Division. He had been appointed chief secretary of the province by the caretaker government in 2018.

Likewise, Mathar Niaz Rana was appointed new chief secretary of Azad Kashmir instead of Grade-21 officer Khawaja Daud Ahmed, who has been appointed additional registrar of the Supreme Court for a period of three years on deputation.

Rana had been serving as the additional secretary of industries and production until now.