PM Khan vows to protect Pakistan's forests while kicking off tree plantation drive at Nankana Sahib
Prime Minister Imran Khan, while launched the spring tree plantation campaign at Balloki, Nankana Sahib on Saturday, said that Pakistan's forests would be protected at all costs.
The prime minister formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Balloki, where he was also briefed about the tree plantation campaign.
Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said that the forest land leased in Punjab should be retrieved. He said that forest cover in Pakistan is already very low as compared to the rest of the countries in the region.
He pointed out that there used to be large forests in Chichawatni, Mianwali and Changa Manga which have all disappeared now.
Speaking about the alarming rate at which Pakistan's forests have been depleted, he said that Pakistan's forests should be protected at any cost.
"70 per cent of Pakistan's forests have been cut down in the past few years, that has created an imbalance in our environment," Prime Minister Khan said.
"We are now going to allow builders to build higher buildings, just so our cities stop expanding and encroaching on our forests," he said while adding that the health of Pakistan's elderly population, as well as of children is continuously declining "since the air we breath is getting more and more contaminated."
"Our children do not have parks to play in anymore, all of those places have been taken over by concrete and cement, this needs to stop," the prime minister said while stressing the need for rehabilitation of forests.
While addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Khan announced that his government will create a wildlife reserve park under Baba Guru Nanak's name and that Nankana Sahib will also become home to the Baba Guru Nanak university.
Comments (11)
Each and every Pakistani from a day old to 100 years, must plant 45 trees each in 5 years to make it 10 billion trees.
What is important that there needs to be a sustained effort of forest management, not just one off events.
Tree plantation campaigns spearheaded by the various administrations in Islamabad are continuing in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since last many decades. Nevertheless, the total area covered by trees in the "Land of the Pure" is still less than four percent, even smaller than what it was on August 14, 1947.
Government needs to do something on the over mounting population,it is a main cause for the cutting of trees,and degredation of environment.
@M. Saeed, But where. Thats why IK wants forest land reclaimed.
Well done.. IK
What about the mountain goat, Markhor ? And the Bustard bird ? both are being allowed to hunt. Save them please.
Imran khan best leader in the word I love imran khan
everyone can calculate but the thing is that he is at least honetly trying to improve Pakistan's image and economy. While PMLN and PPP were very honest and optimistic of how to plunder the economy and the image of Pakistan.
But keep selling hunting licenses right? This man is fake
Have zero confidence in this guy