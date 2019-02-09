DAWN.COM

PM Khan kicks off tree plantation drive at Nankana Sahib, vows to protect Pakistan's forests

Dawn.comUpdated February 09, 2019

Prime Minister Khan says forest land leased in Punjab should be retrieved and protected at all costs. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan, while launching a spring tree plantation campaign at Balloki, Nankana Sahib on Saturday, said that Pakistan's forests would be protected at all costs.

The prime minister planted a sapling at Balloki, where he was also briefed about the tree plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said that forest land leased out in Punjab should be retrieved, noting that forest cover in Pakistan is already very low as compared to the rest of the countries in the region.

He pointed out that there used to be large forests in Chichawatni, Mianwali and Changa Manga, which have all but disappeared now.

Speaking about the alarming rate at which Pakistan's forests have been depleted, he said that Pakistan's forests should be protected at any cost.

"70 per cent of Pakistan's forests have been cut down in the past few years, which has created an imbalance in our environment," Prime Minister Khan said.

"We are now going to allow builders to build higher buildings just so our cities can stop expanding [horizontally] and encroaching on our forests," he said, adding that the health of Pakistan's elderly population, as well as of children, is continuously declining "since the air we breath is getting more and more contaminated."

"Our children do not have parks to play in anymore; all of those places have been taken over by concrete and cement, this needs to stop," the prime minister said while stressing the need for rehabilitation of forests.

While addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Khan announced that his government will also create a wildlife reserve under Baba Guru Nanak's name and that Nankana Sahib will also become home to the Baba Guru Nanak university.

M. Saeed
Feb 09, 2019 01:42pm

Each and every Pakistani from a day old to 100 years, must plant 45 trees each in 5 years to make it 10 billion trees.

Ahmad
Feb 09, 2019 01:54pm

What is important that there needs to be a sustained effort of forest management, not just one off events.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 09, 2019 01:55pm

Tree plantation campaigns spearheaded by the various administrations in Islamabad are continuing in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since last many decades. Nevertheless, the total area covered by trees in the "Land of the Pure" is still less than four percent, even smaller than what it was on August 14, 1947.

Human Rights
Feb 09, 2019 01:57pm

Government needs to do something on the over mounting population,it is a main cause for the cutting of trees,and degredation of environment.

Zak
Feb 09, 2019 01:59pm

@M. Saeed, But where. Thats why IK wants forest land reclaimed.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Feb 09, 2019 01:59pm

Well done.. IK

Farida
Feb 09, 2019 02:04pm

What about the mountain goat, Markhor ? And the Bustard bird ? both are being allowed to hunt. Save them please.

farman khan
Feb 09, 2019 02:24pm

Imran khan best leader in the word I love imran khan

Raja Idrees
Feb 09, 2019 02:35pm

everyone can calculate but the thing is that he is at least honetly trying to improve Pakistan's image and economy. While PMLN and PPP were very honest and optimistic of how to plunder the economy and the image of Pakistan.

A shah
Feb 09, 2019 02:54pm

But keep selling hunting licenses right? This man is fake

A shah
Feb 09, 2019 02:54pm

Have zero confidence in this guy

