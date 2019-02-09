Lahore-based academic Ammar Ali Jan released after receiving bail
Lahore-based academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan was released after receiving bail from Model Town Katchery following his arrest from his residence in an early morning raid on Saturday.
After the raid, Jan was taken to the Gulberg police station.
In a Facebook status posted in the early hours of Saturday, Jan wrote he is "under arrest at the Gulberg police station".
"There is an FIR against me for participating at the protest in Liberty against the killing of Professor Arman Loni," Jan's Facebook post said, adding that he was taken into custody at 4am which is when he said "the police raided my house".
In the FIR registered against Jan, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant said that Jan was leading a group of 100-150 people from "Pashtun Ittehad Movement" who had gathered on the call of Manzoor Pashteen.
It added that the gathering was blocking roads and Jan along with some others were chanting slogans against state institutions and intelligence agencies.
During the week, protests have taken place in Quetta, Islamabad and Lahore over the death of senior Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Arman Loni who was allegedly killed during a sit-in in Balochistan's Loralai.
On Tuesday, at least 18 activists of the PTM were detained from outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. Among them was rights activist Gulalai Ismail, who was in detention for nearly 30 hours, and was released allegedly as a result of intervention from senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government at the centre.
The PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.
Earlier in Nov 2018, Jan, who was scheduled to speak at the Faiz International Festival, was barred from speaking at the event. At the time, he stated that he was informed by the organisers only three hours prior to his sessions that he was no longer permitted to speak due to "unavoidable" reasons.
In April 2018, Jan was also removed from the visiting faculty at the Punjab University, for what the administration says, "failing to meet contract requirements". It was however alleged that Jan was sacked over his political views and activism.
Comments (36)
Pakistan has turned into an autocratic state. Even during Military rule things like this has never happened.
if under arrest he cant post on FB, political drama
Really sad to see how professors are being treated, is this the type of country we want to become?
Authoritarian RULE? Freedom to speak (?) - Differing views not allowed - Democracy cries; Any impact - Mr. PM.
Threatening protestor for protesting for a genuine crime is a crime by state.
Troublemaker or innocent victim...
Gordon D . Walker
Canada
And they talk about human rights in Kashmir
Naya Pakistan but Puranay kaam. This barbarism needs to stop.
Pakistan zindabad.
Shame. Wake up Pakistan. You are complaining of human rights abuses in Kashmir while there are gross violations of human rights in Pakistan and very few Pakistans care for the.
This is a huge mistake by the Government. Let people vent their frustration via peaceful protest.
Jan was arrested from his residence in an early morning raid on Saturday and was taken to the Gulberg police station. There are no further details.
Freedom has its price that needs to be paid. If Ammar Ali is right then approach the court and he will get justice. But what can you expect from police and administrators in academia, NOTHING!
PTM has lost all the credibility. Nothing but paid stooges working on foreign agenda.
Check his money trail
We have to finish this enemies within state by any mean. Simple.
How can we make a case for Kashmir when we don't let people exercise their right of protest in Pakistan. We should learn lessons from our historical mistakes in east Pakistan!
And, they are worried about human rights in India.
Not sure how general people just keep quiet.
This is unacceptable.
Still in doubt that PM select is not installed by establishment?
Keep him in Jail for few years....please...these are agents of our Enemies...
The history has proven again and again that those who gang up on the name of religion, cast, tribe, language or nationalism always invite trouble for almost everyone and must not be spared from law. It's because that they are hate spreaders on the name of demanding justice. Why justice is demanded exclusively? It's because the purpose is also exclusive.
Each Pakistani is without tongue . Just like sheep. If you try to express freedom of speech then you are no More.
Have these idiots gone rabid, illegally detaining academics for exercising freedom of speech
We must have freedom of expression to move forward as a society
The next step for the state is to create some gulags... This PTI regime is well on the way to destroy whatever semblance of democracy Pakistan had.
I don't believe anyone associated with pasteen
Hey, they must have allowed him to keep his mobile phone.
@kamal, .... All a military needs to control a state is the country's elite, and all the elite need to control a country is the acquiescence of the military. The Public is not privy to deals made between the military and the prime minister.
@kamal, Imran likes Mohatir, Erdogan, MBS, Prince of GCC states, DT, et. al. , all authoritarian!
' You reap who you sow'!
He is an innocent and educated dude!
Establishment is drinking cocktails of good and bad talibans but can’t digest peaceful protests
I am a Sindhi. If I love and advocate my language the state agents consider me as a grave threat.
Where is FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi now?
@ARK, any evidence?