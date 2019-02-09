DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore-based academic Ammar Ali Jan arrested by Gulberg police

Dawn.com | Imran GabolUpdated February 09, 2019

Email

Dr Ammar Ali Jan at the Gulberg police station in Lahore. - Photo by Imran Gabol
Dr Ammar Ali Jan at the Gulberg police station in Lahore. - Photo by Imran Gabol

Lahore-based academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan was arrested from his residence in an early morning raid on Saturday and was taken to the Gulberg police station.

In a Facebook status posted in the early hours of Saturday, Dr Jan wrote he is "under arrest at the Gulberg police station".

"There is an FIR against me for participating at the protest in Liberty against the killing of Professor Arman Loni," Jan's Facebook post said, adding that he was taken into custody at 4am which is when he said "the police raided my house".

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant said that Dr Jan was leading a group of 100-150 people from "Pashtun Ittehad Movement" who had gathered on the call of Manzoor Pashteen.

It added that the gathering was blocking roads and Dr Jan along with some others were chanting slogans against state institutions and intelligence agencies.

Earlier in Nov 2018, Jan, who was scheduled to speak at the Faiz International Festival, was barred from speaking at the event. At the time, he stated that he was informed by the organisers only three hours prior to his sessions that he was no longer permitted to speak due to "unavoidable" reasons.

In April 2018, Jan was also removed from the visiting faculty at the Punjab University, for what the administration says, "failing to meet contract requirements". It was however alleged that Dr Jan was sacked over his political views and activism.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 09, 2019

Gas crisis

GAS consumers, particularly domestic users, are suffering across the country, and not just because of the inflated...
February 09, 2019

Detained activists

ON Tuesday, over two dozen Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement activists were arrested by the police in Islamabad while...
February 09, 2019

Reluctance to talk

PAKISTAN and India have finally agreed on an itinerary of reciprocal visits to iron out details regarding the ...
Updated February 08, 2019

Faizabad dharna judgement

THE Supreme Court’s verdict on the Faizabad dharna, delivered on Wednesday, is a searing indictment of state...
Updated February 08, 2019

Test case for NAB

Do we finally have it in us to put under scrutiny those in power? Can we ask them to explain their doings?
Updated February 08, 2019

Cricket flop

THE Pakistan cricket team’s lacklustre show in South Africa where they were whitewashed 0-3 in Tests besides ...