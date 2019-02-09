Lahore-based academic Ammar Ali Jan arrested by Gulberg police

Lahore-based academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan was arrested from his residence in an early morning raid on Saturday and was taken to the Gulberg police station.

In a Facebook status posted in the early hours of Saturday, Dr Jan wrote he is "under arrest at the Gulberg police station".

"There is an FIR against me for participating at the protest in Liberty against the killing of Professor Arman Loni," Jan's Facebook post said, adding that he was taken into custody at 4am which is when he said "the police raided my house".

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant said that Dr Jan was leading a group of 100-150 people from "Pashtun Ittehad Movement" who had gathered on the call of Manzoor Pashteen.

It added that the gathering was blocking roads and Dr Jan along with some others were chanting slogans against state institutions and intelligence agencies.

Earlier in Nov 2018, Jan, who was scheduled to speak at the Faiz International Festival, was barred from speaking at the event. At the time, he stated that he was informed by the organisers only three hours prior to his sessions that he was no longer permitted to speak due to "unavoidable" reasons.

In April 2018, Jan was also removed from the visiting faculty at the Punjab University, for what the administration says, "failing to meet contract requirements". It was however alleged that Dr Jan was sacked over his political views and activism.