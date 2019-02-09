Why Bangladesh overtook Pakistan
BANGLADESH is not some Scandinavian heaven. It is poor and overpopulated, undereducated and corrupt, frequented by natural catastrophes, experiences occasional terrorism, and the farcical nature of its democracy was exposed in the December 2018 elections. But the earlier caricature of a country on life support disappeared years ago. Today, some economists say it shall be the next Asian tiger. Its growth rate last year (7.8 per cent) put it at par with India (8.0pc) and well above Pakistan (5.8pc). The debt per capita for Bangladesh ($434) is less than half that for Pakistan ($974), and its foreign exchange reserves ($32 billion) are four times Pakistan’s ($8bn).
Much of this growth owes to exports which zoomed from zero in 1971 to $35.8bn in 2018 (Pakistan’s is $24.8bn). Bangladesh produces no cotton but, to the chagrin of Pakistan’s pampered textile industry, it has eaten savagely into its market share. The IMF calculates Bangladesh’s economy growing from $180bn presently to $322bn by 2021. This means that the average Bangladeshi today is almost as wealthy as the average Pakistani and, if the rupee depreciates further, will be technically wealthier by 2020.
Other indicators are equally stunning. East Pakistan’s population in the 1951 census was 42 million, while West Pakistan’s was 33.7m. But today Bangladesh has far fewer people than Pakistan — 165m versus 200m. A sustained population planning campaign helped reduce fertility in Bangladesh. No such campaign — or even its beginnings — is visible today in Pakistan.
Eschewing militarism in favour of human development, Bangladesh set its initial priorities correctly.
The health sector is no less impressive — far fewer babies die at birth in Bangladesh than in Pakistan. Immunisation is common and no one gets shot dead for administering polio drops. Life expectancy (72.5 years) is higher than Pakistan’s (66.5 years). According to the ILO, females are well ahead in employment (33.2pc) as compared to Pakistan (25.1pc).
How did West Pakistan’s poor cousin manage to upstage its richer relative by so much so fast? It’s all the more puzzling because Bangladesh has no geostrategic assets saleable to America, China, or Saudi Arabia. It also has no nuclear weapons, no army of significance, no wise men in uniform running the country from the shadows, and no large pool of competent professionals. At birth, East Pakistan had, in fact, no trained bureaucracy; it received just one member of the former Indian Civil Service.
None should be more surprised at these new developments than those West Pakistanis — like me — who went to school during the 1950s and 1960s and grew up surrounded by unconcealed racism. Short and dark Bengalis were reputedly good only for growing jute and rice and catching fish. They were Muslims and Pakistanis, of course, but as children we were made to imagine that all good Muslims and real Pakistanis are tall, fair, and speak chaste Urdu. We’d laugh madly at the strange-sounding Bengali news broadcasts from Radio Pakistan. In our foolish macho world, they sounded terribly feminine.
The mega surrender of 1971 made West Pakistanis eat humble pie. But, even as the two-nation theory went out of the window, the overwhelming majority was loath to change its thinking. The west wing renamed itself Pakistan, many assuming this was temporary. They said Bangladesh could never survive economically and would humbly ask to be taken back.
Others optimistically imagined that the disaster had taught Pakistan a profound lesson making change inevitable. Responding enthusiastically to the popular roti, kapra, makaan slogan, they believed Pakistan would shift from pampering its hyper-privileged ones towards providing welfare for all. Equally, it was hoped that the rights of Pakistan’s culturally diverse regions would be respected. None of this happened. Instead, we simply got more of what had been earlier.
Thirsting for vengeance, Pakistan’s establishment could think of nothing beyond wounded honour and ways to settle scores with India. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s secret call for the nuclear bomb led to the famed Multan meeting just six weeks after the surrender. That centralisation of authority breeds local resentment remained an unlearned lesson. In 1973, Bhutto dismissed the NAP government in Balochistan and ordered military action, starting a series of local rebellions that has never gone away. In doing so, he re-empowered those who ultimately hanged him.
In a nutshell, Bangladesh and Pakistan are different countries today because they perceive their national interest very differently. Bangladesh sees its future in human development and economic growth. Goal posts are set at increasing exports, reducing unemployment, improving health, reducing dependence upon loans and aid, and further extending micro credit. Water and boundary disputes with India are serious and Bangladesh suffers bullying by its bigger neighbour on matters of illegal immigration, drugs, etc. But its basic priorities have not wavered.
For Pakistan, human development comes a distant second. The bulk of national energies remain focused upon check-mating India. Relations with Afghanistan and Iran are therefore troubled; Pakistan accuses both of being excessively close to India. But the most expensive consequence of the security state mindset was the nurturing of extra state actors in the 1990s. Ultimately they had to be crushed after the APS massacre of Dec 16, 2014. This, coincidentally, was the day Dhaka had fallen 43 years earlier.
Bangladesh is conflicted by internal rifts. Still, being more multicultural and liberal, its civil society and activist intelligentsia have stopped armed groups from grabbing the reins of power. Although elected or quasi-elected Bangladeshi leaders are often horribly corrupt and incompetent, they don’t simply endorse decisions — they actually make them. Ultimately responsible to their electorate, they are forced to invest in people instead of weapons or a massive military establishment.
For Pakistan, these are lessons to be pondered over. CPEC or no CPEC, it’s impossible to match India tank for tank or missile by missile. Surely it is time to get realistic. Shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ from the rooftops while obsequiously taking dictation from the Americans, Chinese, and Saudis has taken us nowhere. Announcing that we have become targets of a fifth-generation hi-tech secret subversion inflames national paranoia but is otherwise pointless. Instead, to move forward, Pakistan must transform its war economy into ultimately becoming a peace economy.
The writer teaches physics in Lahore and Islamabad.
Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2019
Excellent read based on facts and ground realities. I wish that Pakistani people and establishment realizes that the tactics of the past will no not work in the 21st century
Excellent article!
It is surprising that there are no comments for such good article. Nicely explained and all supporting data is provided which no one can deny.
One of the only sane voices on the editorial of this national newspaper@
Bravo , Sir Hoodbhoy. Sitting far away, I think how brave certain people are to introspect nation so rightly & courageously?
Nice article. As author mentioned Bangladesh is not burdened by excessive defence spending or obsession with for being strategically located or geo politics. These have impacted focus on human development. There is no significant trade with any nations.
Human development is the best defence against any external force.
A well thoughout and sincere feedback on today's reality of Pakistan. Surely Pakistan has much to learn fro Bangladesh , mainly in terms of how to manage their economy and human resource development. It it can correct its course properly towards development instead mindless and unachievable military compeition with India, Pakistan can surely overtake Bangladesh pretty fast.
But one thing I do't like in the article is the phrase bullying by larger neighbor India..there is no bullying. India is providing plenty of economic support to Bangladesh. We just do't want illegal Bangladeshi settlements inside India border. Is that bullying ?
mature and realistic
One of the few sane voices in Pak.Analysis of history should be taken seriously.
Pakistan spent 10 Billion dollars on its military, while Bangladesh spent only 2 billion in 2018. For 2019 its is going up by nineteen pct.This does not include pensions to the military personal.
One subtle point missed by everyone is the hidden implicit Indian support to Bangladesh. It is no secret that India can sabotage the input for the textile economy and at the same time resurrect its own textile exports. But that is not being done to keep Bangladesh stable and developing. This has also helped India cripple Pakistan's forex reserves.
Bengladesh has very wisely decided to accept its geo political location and made peace with India. In fact, Modi did land exchange with Bengladesh and Bengladesh got more land in the deal. Bengladesh pounce upon on anti Indian groups and as a result large textile investments and machinery flowed from India to Bengladesh.
Simply outstanding article Sir
A real wake up call for us all
Bangladesh benefitted greatly from very low tariffs accorded to its exports due to widespread poverty there.
Excellent analysis, lesson to be learned.
I have never seen such a candid article before in any news paper. Very well articulated guide for any country, not only Pakistan.
One of the best article of dawn.It summarise all Pakistani problems.The greed to have parity with India has destroyed Pakistan.Pakistan should focus on education,health and infrastructure rather than Kashmir, Palestine or Afghanistan.
Sir ..small clarification. India has resolved border issue with Bangladesh by exchanging territory/ villages with the population there two years ago.
Water sharing is also approved/ agreed by our Central Government ....but the CM of our Bengal State has objected to the same. Hopefully will be resolved soon.
The million dollar question?? Does anybody from establishment listening you.
Best of the best write-ups. Thank you Prof for opening our eyes and minds!
What a beautifully written article. I had the privilege of visiting Bangladesh multiple times during 2002-2004 and was amazed at the tremendous hardworking mindset of the people despite all odds. People do have grievances against neighboring countries, but they always put the economic interests first
The writer has raised very pertinent questions. He has mentioned that there is border and water disputes between India and Bangladesh , that is wrong. Two countries have resolved them amicably and they have exchanged some hamlets also to better manage the border.
The problem with Pakistani psych has been explained by the writer . People of Pakistan were fed with the ego that they are not locals but are Arabs and hence they are 'martial' quaom.
This created a barrier between Bengli and Punjabi Muslim. Benglis think that they are scholars . Hindu or Muslim Bengalis take pride in their dress and language .They did not disown their roots. West Punjabis tried to be find their identity thru pan islaic ethos . '
Hope this brilliant write-up serves as an eye opener for Pakistan.
"----to move forward, Pakistan must transform its war economy into ultimately becoming a peace economy. " Says it all- Congratulation to you Sir - God Bless you - Hope some is listening these words.
Instead, to move forward, Pakistan must transform its war economy into ultimately becoming a peace economy.
Nice ending to a very thoughtful article.:)
The writer is write about being fixated on India. The intent to go Nuclear was to check mate India's 5 to 1 numerical superiority in material / bodies. The route now to take is what our Oxford Educated P M Khan is actioning " Human Development ". The other Oxford Educated Politician, the opposition Leader Billywal advocatees " Wadera Politics " ??? LOOT, LOOT AND MORE LOOT
Pervez Hoodbhoy saheb rightly deserves Highest international award .
As usual a great and informative piece by our talented professor. No one accepts that our defense spending is out of control. Another factor is that Bangladesh is dealing with their Mullahs with an iron hand. They are also way more secular than Pakistan.
Very right!
Even China has reduced its defense budget. How can others sustain status quo. Defense is for living nations.Time for radical changes.
Good article we needs to make human development our top priority instead of spending Billion on defense.
amazing... hope he is not tried for treason for speaking up the truth..
The author is the true visionary of Pakistan. States obvious simple facts and conclusions which have been strangely overlooked by an entire country.
Bangladesh is friendly country to their neighbors. No country ever said that bangadesh interfere in their country affairs. So bangadesh is ahead of Pakistan whose dispute among all the neighbor countries.
Bangladesh benefited by befriending India even though big neighbor constantly bullied them. Where as Pakistan took the opposite route and totally deferent results. Today Bangladesh getting easier access to Indian huge consumer market valued $650 billion dollars in 2017( that's a huge...almost double the gdp of entire Pakistan!) Indian companies joined hand with Bangladeshi companies via JV which made all the deference especially in textile and garments sector.
Extremely thought provocative and a stern reality check. People like you are the only silver lining for Pakistan.
Bangladesh, settled all border issues with India, does not have to worry in defense spending. All it has worry about economic issues and that its making headway.
Brilliant, intellectually honest and to the point as always. I hope, the powers to be, in Pakistan listen to you.
Bangladesh exports more garments than India and Pakistan combined, thanks to the country's cheap labor. I am happy for Bangladesh, who are trying to improve their lives.
with hard work and dedication the proud people of Pakistan will match or even overtake india and bangaladesh.
Annual GDP growth rate of seven percent, it may pull further ahead of its neighbor, India.
Truly a brilliant peace of writing, Sir...
Excellent Analysis
Fantastic from Prof as always
The World Bank reports that poverty has declined in Bangladesh from 31.5 per cent to 23.2 per cent, lifting some 15 million people from the state of being extremely poor, has overtaken Pakistan in terms of GDP per capita.
Preaching to the choir. Nothing is going to change.
What more to say about this article; such a brilliant one and eye opener to everyone who want to remain asleep. Time for Pakistani leadership to read this if they want to really make Pakistan a Naya Pakistan. Being an Indian, I can tell you, India has no interest in attacking Pakistan, no one here talks about it (some small group making statement does not mean anything); so wasting time to match up with India is totally waste of time and energy for Pakistan.
Nice article But strange comment like farcical democracy to describe Bangladesh.. wonder what he will use for Pakistan definitely not exemplary democracy
True sir economic centered economy is the only hope
Wonderful article for a think tank in Pakistan
Nice analysis. Its a common sense, lacking in decision makers.
PM Sheikh Haseena, of Bangladesh veered the nation, towards more market-friendly policies, privatizing some industries and took steps to create a more entrepreneur-friendly environment.
Corruption is not at all an issue or excuse for falling back. Because either in India or in Bangladesh corruption is even more than Pakistan. Truth is our quest for parity with India and unrealistic goal in achieving it made stand us where we are today. India is such a mighty country that we can never imagine to win not because of their security or economy but their resilience to get up again and again in their 5000 years of civilized history.
This is a good article. Pakistan would have been a much better place than India or bangal if Pakistan stayed at 30- 40 million population. Pakistan should have set priorities in HDI and GDP growth.
Little correction here:
Bangladesh's Nominal GDP today is $285.817 billion and Nominal Per Capita Income is $1751.00 Pakistan's Nominal GDP today is 304.4 billion and Nominal Per Capita Income is $1629.00
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bangladesh https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan
Wait another decade and Pakistan will be compared with Afghanistan, and not even Bangladesh.
Wide spanning but unconvincing .B.D has no need for security apparatuses as it is within the belly of our eternal enemy . So the national survival has to has top priority. Yes we need a very visionary political leadership and that has been our singal big misfortune. Hence we are where we are .
How hard to disagree with the writer?
Superb stuff
In spite of some praises for Bangladesh the condescending attitude of the writer is subtly apparent in the write up. Pakistan is much richer than BD in land, natural resources, industrial base, population, tourism and strategic location etc. If only the people were given a chance to rule themselves without US Chinese and KSA and the FAUJI interference, PK can grow in leaps and bounds. The nukes that PK has is enough deterrence against India. No new toys are needed. The patriotic, experienced, Indian politicians know that and will never be adventurous. Even though the religion of the writer is not quite acceptable by many Pakistanis, his ideas and advice should be heeded to by the present inexperienced leadership of PK. Jhelali2000@yahoo.com
Well written
A sound Thoughtful, meticulously jotted facts, think for you (pak) from your own perspective rather miscalculating from other country (India) which is real big Elephant. From India.
Will the decision makers in Pakistan do away with the habit of eating humble pie?
Anybody hearing ?
Amazing honesty and clarity, not sure how many can accept it in Pakistan.
I will like to add An average Bangladeshi is much more open to learn and they also have many intellectuals. I have many friends from Bangladesh and some times I am surprised how far and multifaceted they can think.
Dr.Hoodbhoy is a welcome breath of fresh air! This article should be compulsory reading in all universities, and republished every year (with due updates to all the data). At the current rate, Bangladesh may soon become the welfare state that IK is dreaming for Pakistan.
Bitter narrative, you should not born there, your world is wide and open.
A classic gem from the author...Kudos to him. I wish the intellectuals like the author must be in a responsible position to steer the nation to the future. We desperately need many many more saner voices like him..
Do not forget Cricket. Bangladesh is ready to leave India and Pakistan. Also Bangladesh and India have settled all the boundary differences few years ago.
A tour de force column by Dr Hoodbhoy, should be required reading for Pakistani establishment.
Bangladesh is surrounded from three sides by India. However you don't hear the constant paranoia and war cry that you always hear on the Indo-Pak border. Yes, there are boundary disputes and migration issues. But there is a certain political resolve in both countries solve all these issues peacefully.
Awesome Article!
Excellent article
Mr. Hoodbhoy always tells the way it is, without blinking an eye. True patriot and an honest man.
I think the question should be, HOW, not WHY?
Irfan Sb, you have been a voice of reason for decades. Unfortunately the establishment won't listen.
A very apt reality.
So very true,but the white elephant who drives Pakistan sometimes from front seat and sometimes from back seat eats 2.5% of G.D.P and no one dares say anything. Perception has been created to show that if this white elephant is not feed then the existence of Pakistan is in danger.Until inflated ego's and rhetoric curtailed things will not change.
At birth, East Pakistan had, in fact, no trained bureaucracy ---- EUREKA, Sir. You have found the answer!!! Pakistan had a bureaucracy from the start who with the elite schemed to haul in all the cash and make laws to ring their cash registers. AS well as ways to pay for their failing companies out of tax money.
Respect! Respect! Respect!Nothing but RESPECT!
"For Pakistan, human development comes a distant second." Which means in Bangladesh people respect each other more than in Pakistan.
Problem with pakistan is too much stress on kashmir issue while there are many other pressing issues to be adressed. I am an indian. In india, our obsession with kashmir is limited. We don't want to lose land that is rightfully ours and we do whatever possible in right framework to protect our part of kashmir. As far bdesh is concerned, it is a lesson to both india and pak how we have to spend less money on military that will yoeld no ultimate result and spend more on human resource development and improvement of people's welfare.
Some sane opinion. Usually i read Kashmir rhetoric twice or thrice a week on this page. Many states have dispute. South Asia needs to learn how they manage it. For e.g. UK and Ireland. Or EU - where many states are together despite diversity.
Very enlightening presentation and realistic but bold critique that rightfully directs the nation to do some soul searching by taking real time example of Bangladesh. The last line about war Vs peace economy is the jewel. This is true wake up call.
WELL written article If Bangladesh beats Pakistan in all areas, Pakistan needs to think about where they are going wrong But sadly thinking is not an area Pakistan does well in
" Short and dark Bengalis were reputedly good only for growing jute and rice and catching fish. They were Muslims and Pakistanis, of course, but as children we were made to imagine that all good Muslims and real Pakistanis are tall, fair, and speak chaste Urdu. " ...... I AM SAVING THIS PIECE.
If the citizens of any country cannot sort out their priorities and goals in a very competitive world, that country will see slippage on all fronts. In any democracy it is the people who lead the country in the direction they want to go, they have nobody but themselves to blame here. A country can always take pride with a strong military but you simply cannot feed the people or satisfy their needs with weapons.
If citizens are too scared or lack the intellect to ask how a developing country running fiscal and current account deficits can spend 40% of its revenue on feeding an Elephant, who can they blame ? No wonder different forms of escapism and conspiracy theories sell well because clear headed rational thinking is too troublesome.
Bangladesh would have gone the way of Pakistan but in the political sphere it had a very strong secular party, the Awami League. Being able to keep the Mullah and Military in check, it overcame the forces that would sink it economically.
Dear Sir, also enlighten us about, how to deal with Indian hegemony. And please be realistic, India is not let you alone, neither it will stop until it dismental Pakistan into five Bhutans or Nepal's. It did not do this to Bangladesh, because it considered partly it's own construction as well as a challenge to Pakistan. In case of Pakistan it is completely a different world. Even after 70 years it's politicians still fighting about whose mistake is Pakistan. The new generation of Indians is fed hatred of Pakistan so much that at every forum they spew venom, just read comments of readers on any news article about Pakistan. Do you see such perspective among Pakistanis. We dont even care whats going on across the border, if a good news come from there people like to appreciate. We love to criticise our military for having paranoia, but have you read any news paper of India that does not give a negative twist to every Pakistan related news.
The problem in Pakistan is that corrupt dynasties have ruled over Pakistan. Unless they are eliminated by the state for their treachery (after due process), Pakistan will not be able to move on.
Sir I have been seeing you since 2008-09 shouting loud and clear to transform Pakistan from worriers to business man by adopting tools required such as population control etc but establishment will not hear it Sir, it's their bread and butter noway they are going to change.
The west wing renamed itself Pakistan, many assuming this was temporary. They said Bangladesh could never survive economically and would humbly ask to be taken back. --- So Pakistan has suffered from the sin of arrogance.
Nice article sir..
Brilliant as always ! Scientific Education is the only hope-
Well written article by professor.
Sir, I wish we have more people like you who can talk sense. Pakistan must make peace with India, leave Kashmir issue aside for next 20 years, bring true democracy and focus on human development.it should learn from India and China relationship, they are not friends but bilateral business is growing exponentially. It has to come out from aid based economy as it's hurting it in long term.
Very well said but do we have a change after the new government of 'Change' took over. sadly not. IK and his cohorts seem to have no vision and no goals.
Amazing timing of this article. I am reading right now the book 'Confronting the bomb', where a chapter written by Dr. Pervez hoodbhoy talks about all the' what ifs' regarding west pakistan, nuclear bomb and Bangladesh. He clearly states that Bangladesh, in 2010, was on a far better trajectory than Pakistan in 2010. And now look, after almost a decade, things haven't changed.
Much Kudos to the professor for his insightful and scholarly analysis of such delicate political issue. I seriously hope that scholars like him are given more voice across both sides of the border.
And this is what the US will become if Trump doesn’t watch out
Anyone in Pakistan listening to this voice of sanity???
Good realistic analysis, with few takers in Pakistan.
Thanks for this note... straight and simple.
For Pakistan, these are lessons to be pondered over but unfortunately not to be learned.
Bangladesh is doing well in the social, health and economic sectors. We should learn from them. Best wishes to them.
The bulk of national energies remain focused upon check-mating India. Relations with Afghanistan and Iran are therefore troubled; Pakistan accuses both of being excessively close to India. AND the United States has switched sides favoring India. What we have here is a crisis in diplomacy. We will not get our own way by threatening others.
All thanks to Nawaz and Zardari. They have been doing tremendous work.
Amazingly direct, hard hitting in writing. Never expected to see an article like this in a Pakistani newspaper.
Stay safe, Professor!
Wow
Pity no one likes listens to him..
Pakistan had much better economy than Bangladesh, it all got destroyed by zardari and nawaz in the last 10 years
@Bilal Khan, correct nawaz and zardari destroyed Pakistani economy in the last 10 years and it was much better than Bangladesh prior to that
I want All the "We are Superpower" squad to read this article and feel a little shame.
@Himmat, Even paper like Dawn don't dare to publish the truth
Pakistan has not developed because many rich Pakistanis have invested their money outside the country. Zardari's and Shariff's made it easier to take out money outside the country. Which Bangladeshi politician has villas in Dubai and London? It is the Pakistani politician, for self-interest, have destroyed the nation.
Excellent analysis of how Bangladesh crossed Pakistan in terms of economic progress in a period of just nearly 47 years. They invested in human development and improved their economy by boosting the exports. We also invested but in making our military more strong - which is also necessary - but it must not be more important than human development because human rights are paramount than anything else.
The author should consider the following: If population control was attempted in Pakistan and it was successful, then the per capita debt would have been way too high. Isn't increasing population a safe way to reduce per capita debt?
Very well written and analysed article. hope Pakistan authorities will learn some lessons from it. How come a poorer country like Bangladesh has been able to reduce population which was more at the time of separation and Pakistan could do nothing to control its population. Pak Govt has to come out from the influence of extremists if it wants to prosper. Banking on CPEC for resolution of all problems will be another disaster for Pak.
sensible writing. Professor Saab, write about India and Pakistan also.
For Pakistan, human development comes a distant second. The bulk of national energies remain focused upon check-mating India. Relations with Afghanistan and Iran are therefore troubled; Pakistan accuses both of being excessively close to India. That sums it all.
@Ahmad, well said Ahmad even I feel bad when I listen Indian defence budget
@Bilal Khan, All leaders since 1971 are responsible.
India has a lot to be concerned if Pakistani people and their leaders start listening to voices of reason like this than listening to rhetoric from the military.
Since Pakistan's politicians are hardly allowed to take independent decisions, so they are interested in only making money.
Sir, I want to correct you on the boundary dispute of Bangladesh with India,which was resolved amicably.In give and take settlement,India gave more than what it is received. Only Teesla river settlement pending and I am sure,as time passes, this will gets resolved paving way for more economic integration of this region.
This one sentence changing from war economy to a peaceful economy what is required for Pakistan, but who cares.
Very simple logic.when lion share of budget going to defence how a country will develop economically? Correct and adjust your fundamentals and be friendly with your neighbours ...and see the results.
An extraordinarily bold, frank and wise advice. Pakistan is a fairly large country with abundant natural resources. I have lived the last 50 years in the West. I found that, given the opportunity, Pakistanis are as good as anyone else. Complete eradication of terrorists is necessary for foreign investment (after all, foreigners invest primarily to make money for themselves; our jobs and prosperity is secondary) and a highly technical workforce would draw bigger, better investments. Best of luck!
In many areas Bangladesh has bettered India. The Writer has missed mentioning opening up of waterways, railways and roadways between India and Bangladesh which is helping both.
Pakistan cannot make any progress until it changes it's Monetary system . Pakistan needs to back it's currency with Gold and Silver and finally say Good Bye to Imperialistic Monetary System imposed on the World by The IMF . FIAT currencies always ruin the living standards of the Masses . The only way a nation's lot can be improved is through Honest Money .
@Saleem, Perhaps you are partly right. Look at the industrial indices since 1960s. It looked good for sometime. Defence allocation always got priority over human development and education. The Zia era hit the coffin on its head in which Pakistan degraded into a nation of hyper religionism, played to some irrational concept of deep state and faith based dogmas. Curriculum destruction, un checked population growth, lack of focus on agriculture- the backbone of the economy all happened in these decades.I was shocked to see farm yields between some common farm outputs of Pakistani and other nations. Pakistan has one sixth and one tenth yields. At the fundamental level the Pakistani nation focused outwards on geo strategic goals of other nations. Bangladesh focused on strengthening the nation internally. Worker productivity in BD increased that attracted investments. It managed to get India into territory swap by pure negotiations while Pak continues to Warn India, so far yielded nothing.
No takers of this wise man's words.
Brilliant piece of writing, should be an eye opener for all concerned, kind regards
@Saleem, it is not zardari or Nawaz destroyed Pakistan, the author clearly explains why and how Pakistan economy got destroyed. What I request is to read this article clearly to get the answer. If you are not getting even then it is because of war economy mindset by Pakistan against India.
Agreed. It is the obsession with defence (even after getting the ultimate deterrent) and the failure to focus on controlling population that all our socio-economic indicators are deteriorating.
Great Article. Trust some one at power will ponder on author's thought. Hope with IK in power, Pakistan in particular and the subcontinent in general will progress rapidly. Wish peace and prosperity for all. An Indian.
The last paragraph is the whole story..... On side note ..be safe sir.
Fantastic article. You forgot the K word and the resources towards
We don't have good analyst like you in India. Excellent and readable article.
Sir you have left nothing to comment..respect.
The analysis is faulty at best. Basing one's assessment purely on some statistics that do not measure the real strength of economy considering future outlook is not only a purely layman assessment but at best an attempt by a physicist to venture into uncharrtered territory. I am not sure if Dawn will publish my comment. But if it does, I am willing to debunk the myth point by point.
A very comprehensive analysis depicting sad reality for Pakistan and where the both nations stand right now.
Excellent. Economic development gets the respect. Pakistan has to get rid of its present mindset. But who will listen?
Bangladesh has eliminated extremists from its land, the country is progressing very fast. Elected government is in full control of the country.
"Who will bell the cat". Nobody cares there. Its a one way traffic.
You are aligning yourself to be Next one in the line of " trouble makers like your fellow blogger Cyril Almaida " , though you have rightly tried to pin point the malice in Pakistani society , the pinched ones have guns not pens to answer back so stay free and live if you can as long as you can .
As always an eye opening article and worth following by power that be.
As always , the writer hit the nail on head. I hope our security establishment pay head to his expert opinion.
it is acid. truth is acidic.
A masterpiece. Based on facts and only facts.
I have lived in Saudi Arabia for a number of years, and have witnessed what the author is saying from the perspective of 'quality of manpower employable as white collar workers'. Pakistan's share of the white collar expat workforce has steadily declined, while that of India and Bangladesh has increased. The reason is obvious: the product that comes out of Indian and Bangladeshi government schools is a few notches - and in some cases many notches - better educated and appears to be better suited for handling both front desk and back office tasks. Their English skills, math skills, and people skills attest to both: better education at school, and dare I say, better upbringing by parents and society. The secret of a nation's ascendancy or descendancy is in its national priorities. And for sure, ours have been consistently messed up.
May god give us the wisdom to see the reality. Very well written article.
Sir i am an indian and a fan of yours. I am worried about your safety . Pl take care and stay safe
When you spend roughly 40% of your revenues on the armed forces and the next 40% on debt repayment you are left with a paltry 20% of sparsely collected taxes (which most people do not pay,) to run the government, education, health, pay for any other projects for the betterment of your people, development, and infrastructure (creation and maintenance) How can you expect anything at all worth talking about happen when there are no funds available to do anything ? The article says "They (West Pakistani leaders) said Bangladesh could never survive economically and would humbly ask to be taken back." Looks like the opposite is true now, may be it is time for Pakistan to ask Bangladesh to take them back."
The secular PPP and PML-N governments are to blame for Pakistan falling far behind in the race of the 21st century because of mass corruption and the deterioration of our institutions.
Sir very fine observations. I always find your analysis accurate.
Only the difference is the honesty , dedication and professionalism to serve the country and which is totally contrary to our rulers & governments.
@Rational, nice joke.
bangladesh overtook pakistan economically because bangladesh does not have an afghanistan on its borders to worry about.
We are rebuilding ourselves, our democracy is maturing.
Bangladesh is being run through one party with full authority and we know from history that it only brings temporary economic gains
Wow what words of wisdom Dr Sahaib
@Rational, agree with you
Nothing new written. Everyone knows this but some refuse to open thier eyes and smell the coffee.The last para summarises the reality. Failing to see the rot in your own plate and keep poking others. Will this close the lid on the fair skinned breed of people but lacking in all important parameters of economic development. Google how to catch a monkey and find out where you are stuck.
@Bilal Khan, With due respect, our Men in Uniform have ruled the country far longer tham them!
@Shah, you did not learn even from the article .
Pakistan will rise again from this quagmire soon inshallah..
A gem of an article
You can pawn your present for the future to be fruitful. Not the other way around. As Indians we understand there's bad blood between our countries. If you focus on development, our futureselves will compete. If you focus on make even through muscle power, well then we'll have what we have right now. Change course and be the inspirational success story you were in early 70's , Pakistan. Good luck.
Salute to you professor for showing mirror. But most look in mirror by closing their eyes so can’t see it.
India-Bangladesh resolved boundary dispute and both countries exchanged land. Bangladesh’s export is growing to India and same for Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan.
@Bilal Khan, Bro it does not help a lot to blame it on just 10 years. The 47 years of Bangladeshi history is rife with far reaching positive policies like population control and women empowerment we Pakistanis can only dream of. AZ and NS do have their share of faults as IK too does. But that is not the point Dr Hoodbhoy is making here. He has alluded to the faults line in our unfortunate history of existence since 1947.
Our misery is best described by the following words Shakespear put in Cassius's mouth in his play Julius Caesar: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves, that we are underlings."
Excellent analysis of national disaster. Each one of us is responsible for this and there is no use pointing fingers and blaming one sector or the other. As a nation we have lost sight of our goal and purpose in life. It does not look like that we have learnt any lessons even now. We need to start fresh with new leadership and mindset. Unfortunately I do not see that happening in the current scenario
We ourselves are the worst enemy. The ever-interfering powerful establishment will hardly allow the country to progress economically.
The economic wheel of Pakistan is not moving as constantly as Bangladesh or India's. Pakistan is stuck on the CPEC, while Bangladesh have over ten projects larger than the size of CPEC in progress, while planning for ten more on the making. Bangladesh knows exactly where it is going to be 50 years from now in terms of economy, military. Did Pakistan even plan what they will do once CPEC is complete.
The Scholar and Professor has very eloquently pointed out that Bangladesh progressed because it is very much unlike Pakistan.
Pervez sahab is a thorough Gentleman.we need him in India.
Even a fool would like to "transform our war economy into pace economy". However, the million dollar question remain, HOW ? Would Dr Hoodbhoy or some other luminary enlighten the populace on this?
I think that a certain misconception the present day Pakistanis have regarding the relationship between East Pakistan till 1971 (now Bangladesh) and present day Pakistan (then West Pakistan,) needs to be laid to rest for once and for all Most Pakistanis to this day think, and contend, "East Pakistan was snatched away from us," or "We lost East Pakistan," like they had ownership of East Pakistan, which they lost. Well my friends, you neither owned East Pakistan, nor was it snatched away from you by a foreign power. You were partners and they chose to separate from you, like two brothers in a joint family who decide they cannot get along anymore and choose to set up separate households; or like two partners in a joint enterprise where one partner chooses to separate and set up his own shop. All said and done, more than anything else, it was this attitude of ownership, and the according of a second class citizenship to the east by the west, that was the main cause of the split in the first place. The Bengalis decided they had had enough and were not going to take it any more.
@jay, he has written and said a lot on India pakistan but no one is listening on both sides.
Hypothetically, if present day Pakistan suggested a re-unification to Bangladesh, would Bangladesh agree? I'll let each reader decide for him or her self the answer to that query.
Excellent article. The main blame for all our troubles goes to our establishment and especially military. They are interested in building housing schemes and making money. Nawaz, Zardari, IK and so on all have to excecute their agenda otherwise they cannot survive. What happened to Nawaz is clear. People are deliberately kept illiterate and ignorant, so they don't question the core of the problem.
india bullying?
india has ceded more land to bangladesh then recd to settle border issue a couple of years ago
bang;adesh has developed bec it did not try to compete with india in arms and army saved it a lot of expense which was used for development
imagie if bangladesh had land like pakisatn big and strategic with irrigation system ect
it would be the richest country in south asia next only to japan or korea
Great reading, Doctor ! You wrote "They (West Pakistanis) said Bangladesh could never survive economically and would humbly ask to be taken back". In fact, I (a Bengali Indian about a decade younger than you) also thought similarly - that Bangladesh either go back to Pakistan or will become economically dependent on India like Nepal. Things really went that way for some time but, in the last two decades, Hasina took very strong actions against the fundamentalists and the recalcitrant elements in the Defence forces. I think that is what made the real difference.
As always Prof. Hoodbhoy has hit the nail right on the head.
@Star, unfortunately those at helm here are virtually illiterate
@Bilal Khan, The seeds of discord with India were sown right after independence by sending forces in Kashmir.
Than it was General Niazi, Gen, Zia and Gen Musharraf too even the democratic govts were forced to toe their line.
Prof Hoodbhoy spitting some hard truths. Someone should forward this to the PTI leadership.
Unfortunately, if one reads the comments that are often posted on various Dawn articles, and the fact that Dawn CHOOSES to publish those obnoxious and grotesque anti-India comments (and allowing names such as bhaRAT), just proves that pakistanis are more than happy to keep doing the following:
"Shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ from the rooftops while obsequiously taking dictation from the Americans, Chinese, and Saudis"
Truth remains: pakistanis have developed serious anti-India hatred (recently demonstrated by a series of vile anti-India articles on Dawn regarding Kashmir and the failed exercise in London), which has now become a generational problem -- it will only go away in 2-3 generations, and that too, only if sane voices such as Dr. Hoodbhoy are accepted and respected.
PS: I am not holding my breath that Dawn will publish my comment -- unfortunately, Dawn has recently been only posting rude and hostile anti-India comments
Nice Article, Sir. Hope Govt & public listen and act accordingly.
Majority people want to do anything to improve their life style. Behind the success is try to copy anybody who is little bit better than them. If people are become law abiding and honest it will make them REAL SONAR BANGLA. A DREAM OF NATIONS FATHER AND REAL ICON OF BENGALI. HE WAS, HE IS AND HE MUST BE IN THE HEART OF ALL BANGLADESHI PEOPLE. . LET US BUILD OUR NATION. LAW ENFORCEMENT SYSTEM MUST BE HONEST. MUST BE ZERO TOLERANCE . POLITICAL SYSTEM MUST BE LIKE CANADA. WITHIN NEXT 20 YEARS IT WILL BE LIKE CANADA.
Where are all the Chest Thumping, Roof Top Shouting ? Why are they silent. ??
Well written and for the most part incisive and factually correct. However, the two nation theory was reinforced by the creation of Bangladesh, in that it did not cede to India but became an independent country. With that the two nation theory has been transformed into a three nation theory!
@Patriot, we'll said , very true
Extremely analytical concept based on sane collection of facts. Yes Bangladesh is progressing because of a stringent focus on development and a good trade relationship with its neighbours. Nothing is more profitable in business than doing trade among closely located countries. Of course, one important difference is that Bangladesh has no Kashmir issue and so they can fully focus on growth and development. Even for India, this issue certainly takes away at least one to two percent of GDP growth.
Pakistan economy destroyed and textile industry shifted because of the power shortages and it's expense price, pakistan textile was moved to Bangladesh and Pakistan loss became win of Bagdladesh . Pakistan at one time had surplus and cheap electricity with booming industry .
@jahan , But you are missing the point. Bangladesh like any other country is also under the same world financial system and yet it is making a faster progress. The article tells you why?
Indian education system is quite good and India helped Bangladesh to build their education system. Many of their doctors and engineers do masters in Indian medical and engineering colleges in subsidised rate what govt of India offers to its citizens.
@Shiva,India s concerns can not be matched with Pakistan due to many factors.India is too big and has bigger concerns..
Stay safe good luck
The military does not play a role in Bangladeshi Politics, they have a democratically elected government..
one of the few voices of sanity in our country.amazing article!!!
Not only summarized our embarrassing history but also showed us the way forward. we must do away with the arms race with India along with settling our disputes with the other regional countries. stop interfering in the affairs of other countries and invest in the development of the Pakistanis. Let's build a Pakistan which is peaceful and at friendly terms with the entire world.
Well written factual article
The economic progress of Bangladesh actually offers countries like India & Pakistan an insight on why they need to decentralise power and focus more on social development, especially at the lower income groups. Bangladesh's textile story is well known but what is ignored is that it has increased rice productivity by 3 times in the last decade and its pharmaceutical sector is becoming an important player in the global generics market.Today, Bangladesh boasts of an universal access to free basic health care .
Though Cyclopean Defence spending, atrocious security situation, intense religious appetite of child birth are the reasons by which Pakistan lagging behind Banladesh in many socio economic conditions but the country is suffer severely from decades long dictatorship and military interference in civil affairs..
I guess, on an average, the erstwhile East Pakistan peoples were smarter and more savvy than we gave them credit for. We have never acknowledged are political folly of which there were and are many. And still continue, a la FM Qureshi & PM Khan, to bait India and seem to satisfy some hidden collective masochistic pleasure in doing so despite knowing full well that it will not benefit us in any way. About time to give up our fixation and obsession with land items such Kashmir, Siachin, Sir Creek, etc and settle and make good what we already have. We should learn the art and science of living at peace, mostly with ourselves.
Who else can tell the facts and show the reality in such a lucid manner. Kudos to you professor.. and it is difficult to fathom that no one is there in the establishment who can grasp these facts..
It is like they are still beating the dead horse.. (of trying to find their LOST glory.. AND ambition of being hagemon of the World in general and of region in particular ) while the world is passing by..
@Pharo, USA education system is best and USA houses companies, which produces best products. Don't think about USA . It is great and will remain great for long time. And yeh, I am working with Hewlett Packard.
What stalled Pakistan?
The good professor is a physicist not a political scientist but he has so brilliantly explained why we are lagging behind our neighbours. Those responsible for this state of affairs, hopefully, read articles such as this.
The usual blunt, intelligent, informed talk from an outstanding intellectual. Pranams sir,
@Naveed, I understand quality of manpower in India and BD is good. In India parents have one or two children. Parent's energy and resources are focused on their upbringing. This is different from mentality of common people in Pakistan.
As always the only experienced and sane voice among Pakistani think tanks.
Bangladesh has improved because it has a secular constitution. As long as Pakistan remains a fundamentalist, deeply religious and militaristic nation, it has little chance of surviving. We are seeing a repeat of what happened in 1971, the country at high risk of being dismembered again due to the false policies of those who rule over the country.
@AsadWarraich, I am sorry but making the military stronger is not at all necessary but harmful to our overall well being. A small military, strong police force to maintain law and order and prevent incursions across borders is all we need. Then human development. We do not need to pursue wars with India to wrest control over Kashmir administered by them. In fact we would do well to let India have the parts of Kashmir and Baltistan for them to administer that were part of original Kashmir Kingdom although the Chinese to whom we gifted several thousand square kilometres may not now be willing to part with it. Get the Kashmir bogy out of our political and military policies and thinking. Think Pakistan.
@Naveed, I agree with you on that.. But Nepolians and Bismarks in the Establishments consider themselves to be the inheritors of the legacy of the Gaznavis, Ghauris, Baburs and their first priority is to reclaim the Legacy and Glory of these war lords of middle ages .. ALL ELSE is secondary even useless if it can't assist them in achieving the above ambition..
Very good article. It is eye opener for Pakistan.
Excellent article with sane analysis. Good to see there are bold people in the society saying the truth. Thanks Mr Hoodbhoy.
There were number of such factual articles are published an will be publishing in future in Dawn but nobody has taken note of it because of India centric mindset
He is one of the Pakistanis I admire.Totally pragmatic down to earth in touch with reality.Wish there were more like him in all parts of the subcontinent which got partitioned in 1947 who can without getting tied up to outside countries like US,China or Russia live in mutual harmony and greater prosperity for its poverty stricken masses.May common sense,men like Hoodbhoy propagate prevail.
The reasons are understandable,very basic, simple and as well as fatal, but hard to be taken up in this society.
Eyeopener fir current establishment.. Good article by Dawn.
Dear Professor sb. yes I am listening you but could do nothing. people who could do something are not ready to listen you sir. this is tragedy her in Pakistan.
@Saleem, Pakistan's economy was even better than India.
.........also because their Experts in Physics remained focused in their own subject !!!!
Thought provoking article. But nothing will change in Pakistan. I gave just one question from the professor. If the BD politicians are so inept how come they are taking better decisions. Are they acting same like authoritarian Malaysian politicians.
Each and every word is a hundred percent bitter truth about Pakistan...
Well said sir.. looking for such sane voices in majority in Pakistan.. however such voices will be crushed, mutilated and sub dued in name of religion, identity, etc. Like we smile on bengalis, Saudi Arabia smile and laugh on us as there permanent servant
Two days back I read in one of the Pakistani news website that 68 ℅ of the 2019 budget allocation is done for debt servicing and military expenditure. 31℅ of the funds is allocated for Defence alone. So only 32 ℅ is available for people and nation development. In these circumstances how could Pakistan challenge the other economies?
It would be nice if law makers take professor's advice.
Stay safe, sir. I truly worry for your safety. When the main centres of power in your country tend to be an ignorant, hypocritical and obscurantist bunch, and you surgically prick them where it hurts every week (as opposed to the odd feather-ruffling every now and then, which seems enough to merit all manner of retribution), you just might be testing their endurance to its breaking point... It’s a shame your timely (and timeless) home truths are as far from reaching the masses as any prospect of relief or good governance is. As handwringing desis will have it, “What to do??”
Well said, Sir. Totally agree with you.
Hats off to Hoodbhoy and equally to Dawn for such brilliant pieces of write-ups. Yes, we must set our priorities now straight. We must not let ourselves be dictated by war mongers from outside and inside. Peace is the only way ahead.
"Water and boundary disputes with India are serious and Bangladesh suffers bullying by its bigger neighbour on matters of illegal immigration, drugs, etc."Your wrong here sir.There is no more border dispute.India gave more land(enclaves) to Bangladesh and citizenship rights to people there.Pm Modi and Pm Haseena signed settlement long back.Regarding water dispute it's not with India it's with China who is building dams upstream of India,Bhutan and Bangladesh.
Brilliant article, perhaps a book or a series of articles would aid in enlightening us in pre & post 1971 era of both wings of Pakistan, as most of us are post 1970-80 generation. Thanks
Pakistan is ready to change its stance and transformed itself from a war economy into a peace economy but who would provide guarantee that India would follow suit and do not poke it's head into the matters of external security. Would it not be better to call on to the international community to intervene in resolving the Kashmir Issue once and for all. Because it is the solve dispute that has parted the ways of both countries from paths of progress to the ravine of collateral destruction despite the fact that most Pakistanis are still ready to forget the history of India in its overtures in 1971 debacle. As far as the matter of the progress is concerned, it is true that our past policies made by both unscrupulous civ-mil leadership have doomed us and warrants a fresh revisit to fix our ills.
Can’t agree more than anyone.. This is what I comment every time and stupid moderators just block the comment! Good that the same moderators are also not moderating experts opinion!
Learn to use brain rather than getting overwhelmed by emotions!!
Really enjoyed your article, finally something decent Dawn published rather than rehashed articles about Kashmir and which invariably breads resentment in minds of pakistani based english readers.
@Saleem, Every politician and military dictator has destroyed Pakistan - so why only blame the last 10 years
Bangladesh has overtaken Pakistan since the last ten years. This is a reminder where we are and where others in the neighborhood. We have brainwashed and indoctrinated ourselves, and have ourselves to blame and no one else. The author has written on a very sensitive subject, each word, sentence, paragraph, comma, full stop, has been weighed so the censors do not have an excuse not to have this article published. The message goes against the very grain, thinking, ideology about how Pakistan has been governed, and why Pakistan has got it very wrong, and the very cogent reasons why this country has to change. But who cares!! those who are in charge are not interested. Our fixation with India, has made our polices, economics, focus, into a nation of beggars, unable to stand on own two feet after 71 years of independence. If we continue with our policies, which we are, under duress, there is little hope even for the next 71 years. Great article.
He is wonderful righter and thinker, with absolute clarity on the subject he author. Sadly though, his thoughts are not liked and shared by the Pakistani establishment. Pakistan could have been richer, if people like him are given due recognition.
No one hears you professor!
Another 10 years of IK and we woukd have surpassed all nations in south asia. Btw Bangladesh garment export is mainly based on pakistani cotton.
Bangladesh has improved relation with India by stopping the activities of 'strategic assets'. It doesn't mean that there is no dispute between the neighbors. There is a significant investment by Indian entrepreneur in textile and many other areas and above all there is a trust and genuine desire to settle the things. Obsession with Kashmir has put Pakistan in such a trap that even if they want to come out of it, China will not allow it to happen. Because of Kashmir, there is a booming production of 'non state actors' who have created such a havoc in the country that no foreign investor is ready to invest there. Thus China who enjoys virtual monopoly and has got a captive market without any competition, will never allow Pakistan from becoming a 'client state' to a truly independent and debt free state.Unfortunately nobody listen to such few sane voices like Dr Parvez Hoodbhoy.
The authors solution will be politically unacceptable but feasible short term to cut defence expenditure. Only way out of the aid/loan trap is to improve economy which would allow increased defence expenditure to make up any shortfall. Without any natural resources Pakistan has to manufacture which requires education/training.
India too has overtaken Pakistan in income per head after 1991. Earlier Pakistan had higher income per capita. This is because India spends less than half of what Pakistan spends on armed forces as percent of its national income.
Cold-blooded but brilliant analysis, which unfortunately will fall on deaf ears! When will you pull your proboscis out of sand?
Instead, to move forward, Pakistan must transform its war economy into ultimately becoming a peace economy.-So true! A comparison of the defence budget to GDP of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan will prove the point further! I think Bangladesh will outstrip India soon in per capita income
"Shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ from the rooftops while obsequiously taking dictation from the Americans, Chinese, and Saudis has taken us nowhere. " Hats off sir to your deep knowledge of reality and then having courage to express it publicly.
Some professors in the comment section have started trolling Zardari and NS without reading and understanding the article. How deeply this society is infested with hate.
Very nice article
This article is useful but the issue is with the variables that were held constant.
B only borders one country. P borders half the world (population wise).
B only ever faced the Rohingya refugee crisis, very recently. P hosted millions for decades.
P's geostrategic location means many players compete over it for influence.
P is also, geographically larger and more diverse. Therefore, fault-lines are sought demographically.
B is a largely monolithic society with maybe a right and left but by and large, they're all the same, which means it's harder for others to interfere and easier to govern.
A lot can be learned from B but we cannot hold these variables constant and juxtapose based on numbers, alone.
P's unofficial policy of "restructuring" loans to grab manufacturing plants while extortion was ongoing ('08-'13) resulted in a steep drop in exports. It was a zero-sum-game as B's textile exports increased, at the same time.
But a lot of points are still noteworthy, nonetheless.
@Saleem, Do we really think they are the only culprits? Come on, it's a collective failure if all instituitions and failure to adapt to changing world There are some signs though that the most powerful instuition is shifting it's thinking
@Ujla sitara, what a silly joke?
Thanks Sir for showing mirror to Pakistan's ruling elite...But unfortunately they are in a state of denial...to them...they are perfect and the mirror is really bad, which turns the beautiful face into the ugliest one....Lets hope and pray that a realization gets started and the lessons are learnt..
This is an extremely nice and well-balanced piece of "literary and informative" work in relation to this subject. The comparison is brilliant and fascinating because the author hasn't put in many efforts to substantiate his argument on a political and historical basis. Bangladesh got independence because they were being brutally discriminated in Pakistan and that is it. Period "Thirsting for vengeance, Pakistan’s establishment could think of nothing beyond wounded honor and ways to settle scores with India." I think that's again right because the author thinks it to be right. There happened nothing prior to '71. 1965 War has no relevance. India was always a sober friend with no ill-will against her neighbors. Pakistan has nothing to do with Kashmir because Kashmir was never a political issue of Pakistan.
@Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan, This negative mindset is what's gotten Pakistan to its current state. Keep this kind of thinking going and Pakistan will be in a much worse state in about 20 years from now.
Surprising element is that there is no physics in the article
@Ashmita, : I am wearing a T-Shirt for Giordano, in KSA, which is made in Bangladesh..kudos
Thak Thak Thak ..... Are Koi Hai............. Nakkarkhane Mein Tooti Ki Aawaz ko Salam !!
Very well said! Excellent fact based article calling a spade a spade as it should be.
good article.
Best article.
Beautifully written. Lessons to be learned. Actions to be taken. Minds to be changed. Privileges to be withdrawn.
Bangladesh is now Targeting IT sector and Pharmacy sector. More than 3/4 IT Zone are making in Bangladesh and expected to start export from 2019. In addition, Garments sector of Bangladesh are already 2nd biggest export country after China.
Amazing read as always.... I hope pakistan will get its thinking straight and more importance will be given to human development.
Holding hands with America and Saudi Arabia didn’t take us anywhere. Very well written, bravo!!!
Very well written and presented! Thanks Sir for the enlightment in this matter!
Two words are the answer, Shariffs and Zardaris.
Comments suggesting Kashmir is the only issue are forgetting that there are multiple border disputes between India and Pak. India has enjoyed political stability at the expense of Pak and it serves their purpose.
Wow great, pragmatic true picture presentation. Who will think in a sane manner? Who will bell the cat? I wish everyone thinks with a clear head without emotions. It's not easy and practical to attack any country. Spend wisely and come out from the economic mess. All the best brothers.
I am not a big fan of his articles,but thumbs up for that one.Brilliantly articulated one
Believe me Sir, you are the one who would know. You wrote, "Bangladesh produces no cotton but, to the chagrin of Pakistan’s pampered textile industry, it has eaten savagely into its market share." This is pure truth. --- From 1971 to this time when it came to the ease of doing business abroad Bangladesh held all the face cards. In Pakistan every politician and his brother and every bureaucrat and his brother charge a fee for service to companies doing business (outside and in addition to government regulations). The ease of doing business is totally absent.
Very well written articles based on data. Investing in human development would be solution for strong economy. Priorities state will determines where we would like to stand in next few years. If we continue the same strategies as did in past depending on mentioned countries, Then consequence we will met. There is no doubt.
Wow...Spot on. Professor Hoodbhoy never ceases to amaze. Bold and timely analysis. Even though Sheikh Haseena behaves like a dictator, She focuses more on economy. In 80s & 90s, more students from Bangladesh used to come to India, but now they are heading US & UK. Answer is simple, focus on the governance.
I envy Pakistanis for having a fearless thought leader like Prof Hoodbhoy.
Worth thinking about. Economics and human capital are the differentiators of today, not just military superiority.
another insightful piece from the professor, I could not agree more. The question is will our security forces pay heed to this lesson? When the former Army Chief Mirza Aslam Beg has already admitted fixing the 1990 election, in front of the supreme court (Asghar Khan case). How much longer are we expected to wait for the armed forces to realise they have hugely damaged the interests of Pakistan? It is only the civilians that can lead the way out of this mess, but will the security forces concede and learn?
Stats are good, but when your next-door-neighbor doesn’t admit your existence as a separate nation, though ideologically, and is always in a pursuit to engulf it, then your foreign policy determinants change accordingly. Bangladesh was the produce of Indian plan of such mentality. Agreed, human development index need a closer look in Pakistan, but no denial that it has much to do in regional stability sphere. Had there been no Pakistan in between India and Middle-East, the whole of the Muslim states would have been on a single artillery-fire distance. Put it this way, Pakitan is sacrificing for Muslim Ummah as well as for the Two-Nation theory: it was not burried in 1971, rather by the creation of another Muslim state in the subcontinent it got strength, once again. Let Pakistan groom in political sphere. It would certainly rise and shine- not only economically but also strategically.
I am at the amazed the the growth of Bangladesh in the last decade. As even IK has remarked Pakistan should learn from them. First lesson to be learnt is that trade with neighbours and second lesson is that even though there are myriad of problems between India and Bangladesh it doesn't affect people to people communication. There are more than 170 flights to Dacca every week besides 100s of busses but only three flights to Pakistan. Come let us all keep our emotive issues in the back burners and celebrate as good neighbours.
It's long time since we ditched our so call 'pride' and face reality, lets face it what have to be proud about?
@Rahul Singh, you give india more credit than it deserves. something tells me you are in for a big disappointment in life.
Under PTI Pakistan is on course correction, you just need to give some time to IK.
Great reading from our physics teacher who likes to provide evidence for his conclusions on such a range of subjects. You are doing a great job even though you may feel frustrated at times. Keep it up sir
Pakistan is lucky to have somebody like Hoodbhoy. I can just think how good a teacher he can be. You have to first realize your mistakes to correct them. Hope this world had more of this kind of people.
Well articulated as to why and how Bangladesh has progressed in comparison to Pakistan. Persons like him should advice the PM and establishment for Pakistan to change course. Good luck and Best Wishes.
Great and truth based article. Alas, our establishment is still making political directions. We hope to let the civilian government to make the decisions for the country. We should and must shift from the military economy to the science base industry and economy!
@javed helali dhakawala, how do you know the religion of the writer?
Expellant Article
If only some politicians and establishment are this honest in their analysis.. True love for the country means doing what is right for the country rather than for their own pockets.
Pakistan was created by politicians, but some go out of their way to discredit them. Many of them may be corrupt, but many are honest and dedicated too. Only unfettered democracy can ensure success in the future.
As usual sensible article from Mr. Pervez Hoodbhoy but who's listening.
@Masud Khan, That is why Author has pointed out that at a growth rate of over 7% and Pakistan growth rate falling below 5% it might take a couple of years for Bangladesh to overtake Pakistan GDP. The numbers you pointed out belong to 2017-2018 fiscal year.
Excellent article! from and esteemed professor in pakistan
The professor never ceases to amaze me with his brilliance and courage in telling it like it is.
Bangladesh does have the advantage of not having to spend too much on its military. However, I believe the primary reason that country is moving ahead of Pakistan is its commitment to secularism. Not withstanding some concessions to religion, the state manages to be practically secular. When you say everyone is equal before the law, then everyone has a stake in the republic.
I don't wish to sound sarcastic but I somehow get the feeling that a Bangladeshi citizen applying for a passport does not need to provide a strange and irrelevant commitment that people of a certain community are not Muslims.
With secularism being criticized 24x7 in some quarters in my country, India, this is something some people here might want to think about.
Please move to Bangladesh, we will make you education minister
Brave analysis in today’s Pakistan.
You must remember that Bengalis by and large are intellectually superior to other inhabitants of the subcontinent. Remember that the first Asian to win Nobel Prize was a Bengali. By the way, I am not Bengali.
Brilliant piece !!!
Wish this article gets translated and published in Urdu magazines and dailies as well
In India, I have never seen a product in the market made by our neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka or Pakistan excepting for Bangladesh. Bangladeshi food, beverage, juice and ready-made garments are available in the Indian market at much cheaper rates than the local products. Also, some Bangladeshi banks and service sectors are there in India. There is also a huge cross-border trade between Bangladesh and India
A master peace
@Talha, actually they have not worked in the past also. Time to take corrective steps for both of us.
Simply wisdom at its best.
@KRISHNAMURTHY, the bullying is in the form of denying access to water by building dams upstream. India is yet to agree to fair and equitable distribution of water and with Bangladesh.
another masterpeice
well comparison of facts and figures. with the growing world and its tactics to acquire development. Pakistan's institutions will have to shift from old tactics and need to take intended measure for economic growth, human development and also for peace stability in the region.
Comment on the Two Nation Theory is misplaced and invalid Please refrain from such biased opinion masquerading as fact
OMG ! How we have wasted our scarce resources. How brutally we have squandered our physical and intellectual wealth. What a tragic story is unfolding before our eyes. Will there ever be a time when heed is paid to what the honorable Professor is suggesting.
Good approach prof sb! You have best pointed out our inability to prioritise our requirements, but you have missed out on the requirements of defence sector. If I simplify your opinion, i can say that we should focus on well-being of our society. Its true to an extent as long as well being and development is concerned. BUT on the other hand, we are living in a world full of friends and foes. Simply speaking, in a jungle full of predators, we have two options: either be a prey or a predator, choise is yours.
Impressive as usual.
All golden words but anyone listens to you Sir?
The success of Bangladesh is simply. Everyone in Bangladesh is a Bengali and a proud one. Whereas in Pakistan we are still holding on to being Muslims first, Punjabi, Phaktoon, Baloch and Muhajir second and Pakistani in the end.
very nice article... For bengalis their language and culture comes first and are strongly rooted in identity/pride. Punjabis are also similar, however, unfortunately they allowed/sacrificed (in the name of unity)-their culture and language to be subsumed ..
@Naveed, I have also lived in ME and I found the opposite. Being dormant and subdued doesnt mean well behaved and well brought up. Its not personal skill or better education that results in better hiring of Indians, bangladeshis or philipinos, rather it is the state policy of GCC countries and the diplomatic supermacy of India etc. At one instant,during 2012-2014, pakistanis were deported from UAE for no reason.
@KRISHNAMURTHY, reread the article. Prof sb is referring to bullying related to border disputes(just like India has been bullying on LOC and water resources)
What a great post!
Excellent article and very factual. Unfortunately our people in power have never had the capacity to visualize medium to long term goals or have the capacity to implement short term national objectives. Nations do not progress by shouting slogans or maligning opponents - they need realistic goals, honest leaders, and effective administration.
@ Simarjit Singh Mann, too naive to understand the root cause of Bangladesh separation.
@Rashid Khan,
My friend, we don’t want or need Gilgit and Baltistan. We are happy with the land we have and are willing to make peace.
There is a sustained misinformation campaign in your country that India has territorial design on your country. Our focus is on economic development and catching up with China.
It appears that the esteemed author has not visited Bangladesh and not aware of ground realities; Bangladesh textile export is largely due to transfer of small scale textile industry from Karachi and small towns of Punjab to Dhaka due to lack of energy/power shortage!
to the point,and very real parlance we must learn lesson from bangladesh.
Maybe PM IK should visit Bangladesh. It would be wise if he tried to adopt there vision rather then going to other countries like Malaysia, UAE and even China for help. Also stating that would like to adopt there economic miracle. Whereas the truth is that 2 brothers Bangladesh and India are both performing an Economic miracle and he/ Pakistan has only to look into its own backyard for it to develop like them. In fact maybe even better considering the resources it has.
Excellent and eye opening article as usual fro Hoodbhoy. The question is do the decision makers in Pakistan read Dawn and articles specially from Hoodbhoy?
@Zak, I can't believe you think having more illiterate population where you cannot provide basic necessities like food,water,land, education and quality of life is good for per capita debt to GDP. We are moving into world of protectionism where every country protects jobs moving to countries with cheaper quality labour. Some are even building walls, moving out of free market (Brexit) and tarrifs on cheap imports.With more robotics, automation in informal sector you want more mouths to feed?
Opportunistic mindset is a common practice by BD rulers and people in power. Being more ethnically and linguistically united there are much fewer issues and problems to deal for the government compared to Pakistan. The scale of corruption is much less compared to Pakistan at the top levels of the government
Absolutely brilliant. Same country till 1971, but different priorities created completely different countries in past 4 decades.
@Ghulam Mujtaba , stupid observation
@sach baat,
Bitter reality of Pakistan is that Pakistan always made tremendous progress under so called military Dictators for example 1) Gen Ayub Khan, 2) Gen Pervaiz Musharraf as he too no loans He kept foreign reserves as well as currency strong to 60 Rs vs Us dollar in his entire 9 years regime which was much better than Bangladesh Now we know after more than 10 years Such a disaster and pk currency has dropped down to the lowest in the region with overwhelming Debts
India is also doing exactly what Pakistan doing but they can afford it. The biggest issue in Pakistan is there is not merit any where in Pakistan. India education is far better. There is no comparision. Even new governament is also run on same principal and values as all previous governments. Not sure how long we can still sell our geo-strategics assets. No focus on human development, better education or merit and moral base society. Inid and Bangladesh are far better then Pakistan. We treat prople of our 3 provenience as second class citizen. Our army is involved so deeply in money making busniess that it does not look like a professional army any more.
Admitting our mistake for fighting for a separate homeland for the Muslims of India in pre-partition days, should we go for uniting the two Muslim majority independent countries in the sub-continent back into one United India? Will that resolve all our issues and problems which exist today? Perhaps the worthy writer will enlighten us on the subject and the way to follow to achieve the objective?
This is the most practical article I have ever read from Pak. Very honest and creditworthy. If Pak does not change its course imagine where every other Asian country would be by 2020 compared to it.
A very good piece of writing. No doubt, if we set are priorities correctly, we'll be in our way to progress. Unfortunately, Pakistan has chosen very unwisely in the past. Despite of its brave, motivated and highly professional armed forces, great scientists, good scholars, courageous people and more we were unable to grow economically. Its time to think, rethink and set our priorities right; investment in HR along with R&D and lot of lot of trainings with good business policies and accountability will put our country on the right track. Our enemy has tried its best to fail this state but with the grace of Almighty, Sacrifices of Our Armed Forces and civilians we have failed the plans of our enemy. Yes, now this is the right time to invest in HR and get the results.
@Kaka,
To the point analysis.
@BLUE KNIGHT,
Rightly pointed out.
Bangladesh is a Victorious country.
On an average 6500 Bangladeshi National visited India per day on official visa last year. 2.1 million in that year.
@Zak, This is called height of optimism.
Esteemed professor got it wrong just once in historical terms. It is about Indo-Bangla disputes relating to boundary and water. Sir, we settled the land and water boundary with Sheikh Hasina giving her way more land than we took in exchange of enclaves. That helped her against her domestic political opponents. On the waterfront, the Teesta waters sharing; it is not Sheikh Hasina but our very own jingoistic provincial chief minister, the rabble-rousing Mamta Bannerjee that blocked our the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and Mr. Modi has just stopped short of taking that up since he will first weaken Mamta Banerjee politically in elections, and then give Bangladesh's Shiekh Hasina the deal she wants on the waters dispute that is an emotive one. We have much too stake in our neighbors Pakistan included...
"Water and boundary disputes with India are serious and Bangladesh suffers bullying by its bigger neighbour" Boundary dispute already settelled with Bangladesh,we have exchanged lands where in India gave away more land then it got,but no chest thumping from either side. Water dispute is there and we are trying to settle the same by persuading our state governments in the east,remember persuading is the word not bullying.
@Srk, absolutely right
A good Chronicle of History's Events, Economical Statics of Pak & Bungladesh. However, few facts need due Considerations:- (1) Its said, Move Forward while learning from Past. For First Time, Anti Corruption Campaign has been launched, if it is taken to its end, all statics ie Economy, Human Development , Foreign Policy, etc would see exceptional Growth. (2) Institutionalization has already started up. Executive, Judiciary & Military are on Same Page. To conclude, please give Time to present Govt, have patience and LOOK FORWARD!
Excellent!
Just beautiful and a courageous article. It is going to ruffle a lot of feathers though.
@Zak,
Excellent joke....
Thanks for discussing this important topic. It should be a stimulus for reflection and change. Zoha
Good article!
"From a war economy to a peace economy". Appears enchanting. However, it will, I fear, prove a distant dream. Kudos to the author for he, as always, calls a spade a spade. We in India hope for peace economy for Pakistan.
An honest, realistic and objective assessment. We need to know who we are, where are we in the world and follow realistic goals. We need to think some creative ways to deal with India. We cannot match the Indian defense spending, therefore, we need to spend on the human development. Incidentally, PTI has talked about it a lot, now it is its turn to follow up on it.
@Masud Khan, I think the answer to both "why" and "how" is in the article.
God bless you, Sir- - an excellent article. I wish all Pakistanis read this and see the mirror. Unfortunately, we have become a nation that will never sits back and learns any lesson. In order to turn our titanic around, we need a radical shift and I don’t see that happening. We need a leader like Chile’s General Panaashai who turned his Latin American country into the best country in that continent.
@Chacha Jee, India has no role in Bangladesh textile industry.
Outstanding piece of writing with facts and figures doing the bulk of the work combined with an incisive insight which makes it extremely persuasive to reset the sails.
What a dumb question. Anyone who asks the question obviously does not understand how our country has been undermined by corrupt leaders. Let us focus on that for a change.
The democracy has the power to make people move forward, inspite of all the faults. I want all the best for Pakistan and specially it's people, whose ambitions and needs are not any different from anywhere alse in this world. Good article.
@Chacha Jee, India do not have any role on textile export of Bangladesh...or it’s pharmacy sector which will over take India in coming years on back of patent advantage it get till 2041. Bangladesh is emerging as direct competitors in many sectors with India. India has lost out to Vietnam Thailand Indonesia many other counties before and now losing out to Bangladesh slowly because of wrong policies.
Excellent, Excellent, Excellent. Simply excellent.
@Gaz, nonsense
Looks like gentleman professor knows everything. He might also want to learn that Bangladesh's per capita GDP is still nearly half of Pakistan. So is per capita income. It is run by a dictatorship currently and murder and disappearance of political opponents is routine and not exception. Most of its so called GDP growth is concocted figure. Human development? I was born in Bangladesh and currently live in the west. Routinely I encounter Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. Engineering and technical migrants from Pakistan are far better trained than those from Bangladesh. Just look at the level of English skill of the Bangladeshis. Pakistan has its own geopolitical pressure and has certain priorities and relevant expenses unlike Bangladesh which is currently more of a Indian state than an independent country, Sure enough Pakistan has a long way to go and need to address many issues and grievances but professors articles is no fact. The first thing professor should do is publish some high quality scientific articles instead of such half baked political articles.
Somebody should fax this article to PM Imran Khan.
Only an intellectual like Dr Hoodbhoy could have said such such damming words and that too so aptly.
Our more than 50% of the problems can be solved if the establishment works under jurisdiction provided by 1973 constitution.
@Zak, What a strange logic.
Message is very clear. It's not late, even now, to act realistically and lead the Country to glory.
Very good article! Facts that many people know but can not articulate in this manner to reach a point to realize 'what went wrong'. Fabricated beliefs can not build high towers, it needs solid foundations that sticks to the ground and realities ( truth). Pakistanis always looked down to Indians, looked down to Bangladeshis, looked down to Middle Eastern ( at some point) and now look down to Afghanis. Why???? Pride and confidence is one thing and arrogance another.
@Masterstroke, the Dhaka International Airport handled twice the traffic compared to Karachi and Islamabad airports put together doesn’t that tell us something?
All boils down to the vision of the leaders! Pakistani leaders had a vision of having to 'eat grass' at the expense of human development, whereas the Bengalis, despite all the poverty, political issues and other short comings quietly worked for the human development. And, you see the result!
Everybody knows it I guess, although the question is who is gonna bell the mighty 'CAT' ?
@KRISHNAMURTHY, highly disagree. Talk on statistics. India does business with Bangladesh, dont just help economic development. Its India's huge market for export, depends on remittance sent from Bangladesh which amount is more than $10 Billon/y. Bangldeshis are number 1 as tourist in Indiaand what more! illegl Bangladeshi issue is just a political propganda in India. They are happy inside their border.
I was born a decade before Bangladesh's independence. In 40 years Bangladesh has progressed beyond imagination. In New York I have many Bangladeshi acquaintances who are young. I marvel at their love for Bangladesh and for their hope for a better future, which is certainly taking place. Prof. Hoodbhoy's article is an eye opener. One can't make progress by ignoring minorities, ignoring health and education and only depending on military might to demonstrate progress. Its a failed recipe.
Hoodbhoy I believe besides all the reason above, one main reason that BD is ahead of Pakistan is that unlike Pakistan, there is only one big ethnic group in BD, and that is Bengali's. No excuse, but uniting different ethnicity on one agenda in Pakistan is so far a fruitless effort. Besides this BD never had been on the path of fanaticism like we have been since last 40-45 years.
Informative and well elaborated one thing missing in artical is description of INDIA involvement, creating Mukti Bahni, and its role now as a dictator for BD policies, plus recent facts of executions of JI workers based on falsified facts. But on the whole BD growth is impressive and many lessons to be learnt for PAK like feudalism and dictators, and looter political leaders etc.. are the factors hindring its growth..
@Ramesh Sharma, I agree. But we are applying it in India.
@Mmr , More power to Bangladesh. We want our neighbors to compete with us in trade not military based upon convoluted reasoning.
@Zak, as usual you information is incorrect, we do not grown cotton we import it from India as it is cheap. Even if we were growing cotton sending it to Bangladesh would be costly as Indians don’t allow Pakistani good thru their country as we don’t allow their trucks to go to Afghanistan thru our country. In addition Bangladeshi labour is in big demand in Indian agricultural sector.
We can also follow the suite by putting off Boots.
Sir Mr. pervez-hoodbhoy superbly written. Its true we India and Pakistan are wasting hell lot of money on arms race. Better to look on human development. Hatsoff sir
Excellent, excellent article, I have been saying these things to my friends since 1980s. Every Pakistani should read it, so there is no doubt in anyone's mind that who is responsible for Pakistan's current situation.
Unlike Pakistan’s economy, Bangladesh’s economy is heavily dependent on low cost ready made garment exports which benefit from the country’s low wages and preferences for LDC “Least Developed Country” designation. These advantages are likely to disappear with rising wages and development. Pakistan’s economy is much more diversified than Bangladesh’s and likely to grow faster in future, according to Harvard Kennedy school’s economic forecast.
@New Yorker Indian, Welcome to the club of the ostracised.
very odd
@Abul Alam, I came to Canada over 40 years ago. About 35 years ago I told a Canadian friend, who was belittling Bangladesh and calling it a basket case, that in 50 to 60 years Bangladesh will become Canada and Canada will become erstwhile Bangladesh. Recent forays by PM Trudeu to garner Sikh and Muslim votes in Canada are leading us in exactly that direction. CHEERS!
Standing ovations, sir, hats off to you!!!
Great article sir, as one would expect from you!
One data point to mention. Maximum number of foreign tourists to India come from Bangladesh, more than 2 million per year. As someone else has mentioned there are hundreds of flights every week, not just to Kolkata but other cities across India from Dhaka. Multiple train services as well as dozens of buses.
There are very few reporters or intellectuals who can match Parvez sir.
One of the best article from 2019, great comparison Its not about bangadesh, pakistan or India, its about what we focus today vs what we should focus.
Just one word: Excellent...
The LARGEST reason is EDUCATION. Everything else then falls in place.
Just one correction. Bangladesh has not controlled it's population. More than 50 million bangldeshis have migrated to India illegally.
Superb narration. Ultimately, both have great goodwill for each other, time will be sooner or later that both see the prosperity lies in closing in
Kudos Hoodbhoy !
Where is Zak? Any comments Zak?
I just looked at the labour wages which is a prime factor in cost of producing good: Bangladesh: $224; India: $767; Pakistan: $1707 per year. This is the main reason why Bangladesh competes so well against Pakistani product. While, not to take away from the impressive development of Bangladesh we should also consider the following statistics: Poverty headcount ratio at $1.90 a day (2011 PPP) (% of population) Pakistan 6.1% in 2013 dropped to 4% in 2015 Bangladesh 19.6% in 2010 dropped to 14.8% in 2016 India 31.1% in 2009 dropped to 21.2% 2011. Couldn't find the current figure.
Well articulated and thoroughly explained, as always!
What a brilliant article. one of the best I read.
@Kaka, very well said!
@Zak, what a foolish assumption!
Great article, for Pakistan we have to change some ways. Exceclent point about population control, as third world country we have to start educating our nation about it.
@mmr get your facts correct...do you have the numbers..india is a fast growing and third biggest in Asia...India has global standing in software exports and a TOP country in automobile manufacturing and service industry....what are your facts about Pakistan? What are the areas which Thailand and Vietnam have beat India? Get your damn facts right
@AAhmed, agree
@Zaman Azad - Your information is factually incorrect. Firstly GDP per capita & Per capita income are the same thing and secondly, as per World Bank, Pakistan's nominal GDP Per Capita in 2018 was $1641 & Bangladesh's was $1751. So, the average Bangladeshi is about 7% richer than the average Pakistani.
Excellent analysis as usual. It is a shame that no one in Pakistan is listening to what Dr. Hoodbhoy is saying.
This is what we need from our scholars, to be practical and rationals for the greater good of the country and its people
I bow my head to the journalist. Pointing the truth however bitter it could be is truly great journalism.
@Manzer, so u mean in bangladesh labour earn $224 yearly? Educate yourself. Even according to your logic, why china export 100 billions of garments yearly where wages are 5 times more than pakistan.
Excellent, and very well written!
@Veer Singh,
Not quite so. Per capita GDP and per capita income is not the same. This is ABC of economics. Then again, GDP calculation is what you provide to WB and there was allegation of manipulating GDP calcualation of India itself. Nevertheless, according to CIA, Bangladesh VS. Pakistan of GDP was 4200 vs 5400 in 2017 and Bangladeshi number was highly concocted by the present regime. If you add 6.8% growth (assuming it is not concocted), 4200 still does not jump over 5400. I do not know how WB came with those number even though 2018 has just passed! If Bangladeshis were 7% richer, why are the Bangladeshis working at the least wages in the middle east and undertaking job at wages that no Pakistani or Indian will take?
Get the fact right. Dhaka airport handles more passengers than Karachi and Islamabad together because Bangladesh has no other decent airport. Pakistan has many.
Lovely article. But I don’t agree with the point that Bangladesh is bullied by India for water sharing or illegal migrants. Infact in 2015 India-Bangladesh went for a land swap which was very favourable towards Bangladesh.
What a reasonable voice.
Pakistan finds itself into it's present predicament only because it was sidetracked into tilting at windmills (which means fighting imaginary enemies) by its quixotic General Staff .
Instead of that , if it has devoted itself wholeheartedly into more mundane nut and bolt task of Nation building by providing universal education, nutrition and healthcare to all it's children ,then today it's workforce would have been finest in Asia , its economy most resilient and a nation at peace with itself.
The story of Bangladesh has been of great tangles. Russia and Bharat had put in all efforts to make it Bangladesh by physically providing military and diplomatic support. US only made some movements to fulfil some duty as an ally of Pakistan. After Bangladesh had become a realty USA commenced to woo Bangladesh out of the Russian camp, doling out huge economic aid. It provided free cotton export quotas while Pakistan had been starved of such textile quotas although our cotton is the best in the world. It became such a racket that Pakistani cotton exporters commenced their cotton garments factories at Bangladesh. Perhaps this writer does not seem to b aware of such help by USA to Bangladesh.
Listen to the good professor. The differential vs India will keep on growing. In next 5 to 10 years you will not matter. Act now.
@Shakir Lakhani, Sir, do we have the guts to accept the truth you have written.
Very matured and thought provoking article. However not sure, if it helps pakistan as the sane voices and people who really cares about humans have focused on moving out of the country. They have no hopes left in Pakistan. When leaders focus their resources on other country's downfall, rather than upbringing of their own citizens the country will never comeup/
@Riaz Haq, According to our current financial situation the chances of going bankrupt is more than anything. Stop being dreamer.
Great article. Pakistan had a head start compared to Bangladesh. However, the ego Is hurting it. Reminds one of the difference in economic trajectories of Argentina and US which were at par at the turn of the twentieth century. Look where they are now.
Every Pakistani general should read this.
The writer does a great job in outlining the contrasts between Pakistan & Bangladesh. But, he omits the single most important issue on the minds & hearts of Bangladeshis & s lot of the international community. The exponential rise of human rights abuses under Sheikh Hasina, the completely doctored farce of an election in Dec., the creation of an authoritarian state, the rampant corruption that has looted billions of dollars, the lack of any free speech or media, extra judicial killings, etc. It is a very long list. Yes, the economic numbers look great but people are not happy with a govt they did not choose, one that forced its way into power & cheated the public. In a nutshell, granted, Bangladesh has advanced far beyond Pakistan but there is absolutely no constitutional legitimacy to the leadership. At least Imran Khan was wanted by the people. Sheikh Hasina has become an eyesore to Bangladesh. People only look at statistics for Bangladesh. We must not forget the human aspect.
Wow..real honest piece. Hats off to Dawn.. All those Pakistan Zindabad crowd here should read word by word..and paste it in their living rooms..
It is time the three major countries of the subcontinent adopt cooperation instead of confrontation for the good of all who are part of the common motherland.
Not an excellent read and unsure how this part got a Doctorate.
Bangladesh textiles are able to trade in Europe and US so its textile industry is thriving.
Pakistan which is the best textile industry in the world has restrictions to sell goods outside of Middle East and Russia.
There is NOT a level playing field for trade when it comes to Pakistani goods.
Unlike Pakistan Bangladesh has never been sacked into conflicts. Throughout its existence as an independent country Pakistan has had conflict thrusted upon her.
You are not comparing apples.for apples.
If Pakistan has the support & openness to trade like Bangladesh in the West things would be different. If Pakistan was not in conflict decade over decade, where conflict or war is thrusted upon her then her economy would thrive.
Land for land, people for people Pakistan is culturally, geographically, resourcefully, agricultural richer than Bangladesh so has the way where all to do extremely well surpassing any other Asian natio
@Veer Singh, Pakistan was in conflict for the last decade thrusted upon her from The West.
Her GDP was the largest in West and South Asia before 911.
@Ashmita, I am sure many Pakistanis are also happy with the direction that Bangladesh has taken. When a person or country uses his or her resources for self-improvement and not to become a pain in the rear of neighbors, even the competitors (even if grudgingly) wish them well.
The world, not just Pakistan, has wasted so much money on nuclear weapons, that could be far better spent on healthcare and education. Given India's geographical proximity to Pakistan, how could nukes be used without causing extensive damage to the entire region?
@Kaka, So true.
Pakistan is still superior to Bangladesh economically as evident by the living standards of its citizens. The one thing India(and then Bangladesh) did that Pakistan never really did was focus on production and industry. Their rulers were middle-class people who knew industrialization was good for the people. Pakistan was(and still is dominated) by an agrarian feudal elite, people who do not like industrialization.
Also, the other has conveniently forgotten that in the 1970s jute was a big thing. Bangladesh had a lot of jute and that helped kick start its path to industrialization.
@SHAHID SATTAR,
You don't need to ask the Professor for a solution to Pakistan's woes. Everyone knows the answer but too afraid to do it. Just cut the defense budget by 70% and see the miracle.
Parvez Hoodbhoy is a sane, wise critic. His articles are a delight to read. The powers that may be must heed his advice. Pakistan has reached a dead-end and needs to radically change it’s policy towards economic growth and welfare of its citizens.
I met Pervez Hoodbhoy in Houston and had a privilege of having breakfast with him and my brother at the Houston Omni Hotel.. I must say Mr. Hoodbhoy is an asset for Pakistan and wish he would lead the country which would result in wonders. The politicians should take advise from him and act upon it. What an outstanding article!! Great job Pervez and hope to see you soon in Houston.
The very last sentence of this very sensible and wise article sums up everything, " Pakistan must transform its war economy into ultimately becoming a peace economy. "
Dr Hoodbhoy's article is interesting. As a Bengali I never thought that in my life time I would see the epoch making changes and progresses throughout Bangladesh. But one matter made me confident when I was in primary school and high school in 1970s that was the access to education especially for girls and socio-economic disadvantaged groups. Bangobandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman nationalised around 40,000 primary schools in 1973. This was the game changer. The foundation laid by Bongabandhu was more or less followed by all subsequent governments especially the government led by Sheikh Hasina (1996-2001 & from 2008-till to-date). Today, almost every district has a medical college and/or university. Over 10,000 foreign students undertake their medical studies in Bangladesh now. The presence of Bengali academics, researchers and students in foreign universities (India, Europe, north America, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, North Asia (Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Africa and South America is an indicator where Bangladesh will be in next 20 years.
Dear Dr. Hoodbhoy, what shocks me is Pakistan has such great thinkers and visionaries as you yet you are not part of our top leadership. Take care.
The comparison is like Apples and Oranges. BD was always ahead of present day Pakistan in Education and literacy rate. Plus Bengalis were always more moderate by temperament. Pakistan on the other hand is situated on the NW of the Subcontinent and it has its own character and temperament. By its very location it is more prone to be drawn into the vortex of geopolitical upheavals. It has a greater role in international affairs. BD has limited scope in this sense.
They beat us with hard work and one party government
excellent article. Is there any one In Pakistan pay attention to it????